Best known for its community support, the group, Duo Divinas, was the only group from Arkansas to win at the Latino Music Awards in Chicago. Reporter Rachell Sanchez-Smith talked to artists Julieta Ortiz y Azucena Garcia about their journey from playing covers to winning an international contest, plus a performance of their latest release Esclavos del Pasado.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 4 HOURS AGO