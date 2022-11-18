ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sportscasting

Kyle Busch Scores His First Small Victory at Richard Childress Racing

By John Moriello
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 4 days ago

No one wins the Daytona 500 by completing just 23 laps or at Martinsville by finishing 45. However, Kyle Busch has scored his first small victory, proportional to races at those tracks, ahead of his impending debut with Richard Childress Racing .

Kyle Busch makes his Richard Childress Racing debut in February

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MWltG_0jG0dqu200
Tyler Reddick drives the No. 8 Chevy during the NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Oct. 10, 2021. | Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Sponsor money accounts for 60-80% of budgets in the NASCAR Cup Series , putting a heavy burden on teams to go out and sell. Landing a sponsor who commits to buying prime estate on a car for even a quarter of the season brings an owner as much joy as having that car roll onto Victory Lane. Landing a sponsor for three-quarters of the schedule feels like winning the championship – and might well contribute to accomplishing it.

Mars, Inc., plastering M&Ms and other brands on Kyle Busch’s No. 18 Toyota for three-quarters of the year, made it easy for Joe Gibbs Racing to pay Busch’s salary, fund the team, and drop some money in the bank. When the sponsor informed the team during the 2021 season that it was leaving this month, a year-long drama ensued.

JGR found it impossible to line up enough sponsorship money to pay Busch what he sought while still covering the other costs, so the future Hall of Famer is moving to Richard Childress Racing and the No. 8 Chevy beginning with the Busch Light Clash in February.

Kyle Busch has his first sponsor lined up at RCR

He can’t get far with a sponsorship presumably covering no more than four races in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series, but Kyle Busch appears to have his first sponsor onboard. Sports Business Journal reported on Thursday that Lenovo has committed to continuing with Richard Childress Racing.

Lenovo sponsored two Tyler Reddick races in 2021 and four this season, and reporter Adam Stern quoted a marketing executive from the firm as saying, “Yes, we are certainly planning to continue to sponsor the Childress team next year.”

If the phasing seems cryptic, it’s likely intentional. Busch and/or RCR could have obligations with others preventing them from revealing deal details before the start of 2023. But it certainly seems logical that Lenovo’s commitment is to Busch’s new ride.

Still a long way to go

RELATED: Kyle Busch’s Season Is Over, but the Wheels Continue to Turn

If Lenovo is only sponsoring four races with Kyle Busch next year, there’s still a long way to go to fund his season. However, the fact that an existing sponsor of the No. 8 Chevy is coming back is a good sign.

The question about Busch once Mars, Inc., revealed it was leaving Joe Gibbs Racing has been whether his acerbic comments and a personality that can be abrasive would scare off new money. One advantage Richard Childress Racing has over JGR and its Mars, Inc., deal is that only one 2022 primary sponsor (3CHI, 14 races) booked more than six races with Tyler Reddick’s car last season. Lenovo and seven others covered the remaining 22 points races.

Whereas larger partners might not want to risk an eight-figure commitment just yet, RCR has better odds of convincing those who sponsored between one and six races to stick with them, perhaps even getting some to pick up additional races.

There’s work remaining, but RCR has at least started the wheel rolling.

Got a question or observation about racing? Sportscasting’s John Moriello does a mailbag column each Friday. Write to him at JohnM@Sportscasting.com.

The post Kyle Busch Scores His First Small Victory at Richard Childress Racing appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports .

Comments / 22

Danny Carter
4d ago

Great for racing and RCR and Chevrolet couldn't ask for more sponsorship will come that's their business

Reply(2)
8
Related
Racing News

Ryan Blaney: Chase Elliott smear campaign (Videos)

Driver creatively campaigns for your NASCAR’s Most Popular Driver vote. Chase Elliott has dominated the vote for most popular driver after winning the award in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021. He appears to be a lock again in 2022. But, do you really know Chase Elliott?. Watch the Chase...
The Spun

Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Major 2023 Rumor

NASCAR fans could be getting their wish answered for the 2023 season. According to the latest speculation, NASCAR is considering a significant change ahead of next season. "Rumor is @NASCAR is considering removing stage cautions at all road courses in 2023. I hope that's true. #NASCAR," one fan wrote. Is...
Sportscasting

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Offers Surprised Response to Chase Briscoe After Cup Series Driver Mocked Late-Model Race Where He Finished 9th

Dale Earnhardt Jr. saw a tweet by Chase Briscoe that mocked a late-model race he competed in over the weekend in South Carolina and offered a surprised response. The post Dale Earnhardt Jr. Offers Surprised Response to Chase Briscoe After Cup Series Driver Mocked Late-Model Race Where He Finished 9th appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Sportscasting

Ryan Blaney Not Pulling Any Punches With ‘Attack’ Ads Mocking Chase Elliott in Attempt to Dethrone NASCAR’s Most Popular Driver

Ryan Blaney wants to become NASCAR's Most Popular Driver and he's doing so by "attacking" Chase Elliott in a new ad campaign mocking the HMS driver. The post Ryan Blaney Not Pulling Any Punches With ‘Attack’ Ads Mocking Chase Elliott in Attempt to Dethrone NASCAR’s Most Popular Driver appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Autoweek.com

Baja 1000 Complete Results: McMillin Family Finishes 1 and 2; Luke McM Gets Threepeat

Three generations of McMillins have raced in Baja, but despite 15 overall wins for the family in the storied Baja 1000, they’d never managed a 1-2 finish in the race—until this year. In a dusty but quite thrilling example of sibling rivalry, Luke McMillin beat his older brother Dan McMillin by 18 minutes after 828.25 miles, marking the first time in three generations of McMillin racers that the 1-2 feat had been accomplished.
Speedway Digest

TOYOTA USAC: Kofoid Goes Back-to-Back at Placerville in Winning USAC Hangtown 100

Buddy Kofoid led 95 of 100 laps on the way to winning both the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series Hangtown 100 finale and the three-race points championship at Placerville Speedway, Saturday. In sweeping both, he collected a $32,000 paycheck on the night ($20,000 for the feature, $12,000 for the championship). The defending USAC National Midget champion also won Friday’s feature at the track, while placing third in the Hangtown 100 opener on Thursday.
PLACERVILLE, CA
Sportscasting

Sportscasting

219K+
Followers
33K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy