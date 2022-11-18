Read full article on original website
Michael Cohen says Ivanka Trump's self-exile from politics may be because she was the FBI's mole at Mar-a-Lago
Cohen told MSNBC's Katie Phang he thought Jared and Ivanka "potentially were the moles in terms of the Mar-a-Lago documents and so on."
Trump may not make it to the primaries
The conventional wisdom has Donald Trump as either the man to beat for the Republican nomination or at least headed for a drawn-out fight to the finish with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. But could Trump flame out and not even make it to the Iowa caucuses?. It’s not as far-fetched...
Democrats Give Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts An Ultimatum
Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse and Rep. Hank Johnson ordered the chief justice to name someone who can testify on the court’s ethics scandals.
Famed Musician Announces He Is Running for President
Famed musician Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, has announced that he once again plans to run for President of the United States in 2024, according to the New York Post. West, 45, said in a video that known far-right figure Milo Yiannopoulos is working on his campaign.
The Democrat Who Narrowly Lost to Lauren Boebert Has Made a Major Announcement
Democrat Adam Frisch, who narrowly lost a battle against Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert, has officially filed paperwork for a re-match, according to The Independent. Frisch was not expected to have much of a chance in the red district against Boebert, a far-right candidate, but got within 554 votes, triggering an automatic recount.
KITV.com
Special counsel in Mar-a-Lago and January 6 investigations begins work with no sign probes will slow down
Newly appointed special counsel Jack Smith is getting to work with no signs yet that the two investigations he now oversees around Donald Trump will slow down -- despite being stuck in the Netherlands due to a cycling injury. The Justice Department notified a federal appeals court that Smith is...
KITV.com
Supreme Court OKs handover of Trump tax returns to Congress
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Tuesday cleared the way for the imminent handover of former President Donald Trump's tax returns to a congressional committee after a three-year legal fight. The court, without comment, rejected Trump's plea for an order that would have prevented the Treasury Department from...
L.A. prosecutor put on leave over questionable case sparked by election conspiracy theories
An L.A. County deputy district attorney has been placed on leave for his role in the questionable prosecution of a Michigan software executive that may have been sparked by conspiracy theorists who deny the validity of the 2020 presidential election.
15 GOP-led states ask court to keep Title 42
Fifteen states on Monday mounted an effort to stop a judge from rescinding Title 42, a Trump-era order that allows the U.S. to rapidly expel migrants seeking asylum. The states filed a motion to intervene after a federal judge last week vacated the policy and gave the Biden administration until Dec. 21 to wind down…
KITV.com
Biden pardons Thanksgiving turkeys: 'No ballot stuffing, no fowl play'
President Joe Biden pardoned two turkeys, Chocolate and Chip, on Monday as he discharged the presidential duty of the annual Thanksgiving turkey pardon. "The votes are in, they've been counted and verified, no ballot stuffing, no fowl play. The only red wave this season is going to be if German Shepherd Commander knocks over the cranberry sauce," Biden told an audience on the White House South Lawn.
GOP gains in NH recount, but matter isn't settled yet
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Another round of counting ballots returned a New Hampshire state legislative seat to the GOP on Tuesday, but both the final outcome of that race and broader control of the House remained unsettled. Unofficial post-Election Day tallies showed 203 Republican winners and 197 Democrats, but pending recounts could still tip the final balance of power. In Manchester’s Ward 6, initial results showed Republican Rep. Larry Gagne defeating Democrat Maxine Mosley by 23 votes after a recount last week gave Mosley a win by one vote. Secretary of State David Scanlan said the recount would continue this week because of a discrepancy between how many ballots were tallied during the recount and those processed during a separate audit. That prompted Mosley and the state Senate’s Democratic leader, Donna Soucy, to file a lawsuit seeking an emergency order to stop the proceedings. A judge denied their request Tuesday morning and ordered the state to review all votes cast in the race later in the day. The new tally showed the Republican winning by 26 votes.
