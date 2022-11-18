Daily Pro Wrestling History (11/18): Team WWF vs. The Alliance at Survivor Series 2001
Four Survivor Series PPVs took place on this day in wrestling history.
1938
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania:
- Jim Londos defeated Bronco Nagurski for the World Heavyweight Title
1942
Des Moines, Iowa:
- Orville Brown defeated Ed “Strangler” Lewis in 2 out of 3 falls
- Ken Fenelon beat Nick Elitch 2 falls to 0
- Ronnie Etchison beat Bad Boy Brown
1971
Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada:
- Nick Bockwinkel & Ray Stevens beat AWA Tag Team Champions The Crusher & Red Bastien by DQ
- Billy Robinson beat Lars Anderson
- Larry Hennig beat Dr. X
- Ivan Koloff beat Bull Bullinski
- Don Muraco beat Treach Phillips
1972
Chicago, Illinois:
- AWA Tag Team Champions Nick Bockwinkel & Ray Stevens beat Dick the Bruiser & the Crusher
- Wahoo McDaniel beat Ivan Koloff
- Superstar Billy Graham beat Moose Cholak
- Rene Goulet drew George Scott
- Larry Hennig beat Joe Scarpello
1976
Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada: Attendance was 10,000
- AWA Champion Nick Bockwinkel double count out Verne Gagne (Special Referee: Pat O’Connor)
- The Crusher beat Baron Von Raschke
- Jim Brunzell beat Pierre Poisson (Pat Patterson)
- Pedro Morales beat Blackjack Lanza
- Pat O'Connor beat Bobby Duncum
- Peter Maivia drew Moose Morowski
Kansas City, Kansas:
- Akio Sato defeated The Iron Sheik via DQ
- Bob Brown defeated Ronnie Etchison
- Bob Geigel & The Super Intern defeated Bob Brown & Mitsuo Hata
1977
St. Louis, Missouri:
- NWA Champion Harley Race defeated Ivan Koloff in 2 out of 3 falls
- Ron Fuller and Pat O’Connor defeated Bobby Duncum and Lord Alfred Hayes
- Dick the Bruiser won a handicap tag bout over Roger Kirby and Chris Markoff
- Blackjack Lanza defeated Jan Nelson
- Sailor Art Thomas defeated Seki
- Bulldog Bob Brown and Bennie Ramirez defeated Mike Pappas and Ronnie Etchison
1983
Cleveland, Ohio:
- Ted DiBiase defeated Brett Wayne Sawyer for the Georgia National Heavyweight Title
1985
Memphis, Tennessee:
- CWA International Champ Phil Hickerson beat Dutch Mantel via countout
- Rip Morgan & Tarras Bulba beat Tojo Yamamoto & Billy Joe Travis
- The Fantastics beat Tom Pritchard & Pat Rose
- Jimmy Valiant pinned Tony Falk
- The Fabulous Ones beat The Midnight Express (Condrey & Eaton)
- Jerry Lawler, Dusty Rhodes, & Magnum TA beat Tully Blanchard, Ole & Arn Anderson in a bunkhouse match
- NWA Tag Champs Ivan & Nikita Koloff beat The Rock-n-Roll Express in a steel cage match
- NWA World Champ Ric Flair pinned Koko Ware
1988
Washington, D.C.:
- Dennis Condrey & Randy Rose defeated Bobby Fulton & Tommy Rogers
- Bam Bam Bigelow pinned Russian Assassin #2
- Nikita Koloff pinned Russian Assassin #1
- NWA TV Champion Mike Rotundo pinned Stan Lane
- Rick Steiner defeated NWa US Champion Barry Windham via disqualification
- Lex Luger & Sting defeated NWA World Champion Ric Flair & NWA Tag Team Champion Road Warrior Animal
1989
St. Louis, Missouri:
- Tom Zenk pinned the Iron Sheik
- The Samoan Swat Team & the Samoan Savage defeated Ranger Ross, Tommy Rich, & Eddie Gilbert
- Bobby Eaton & Stan Lane defeated Shane Douglas & Johnny Ace
- NWA US Champion Lex Luger pinned Tom Zenk (sub. for an injured Brian Pillman)
- NWA Tag Team Champions Rick & Scott Steiner defeated Doom via disqualification
- NWA World Champion Ric Flair defeated NWA TV Champion the Great Muta via disqualification
1990
Tulsa, Oklahoma:
- Mike Rotunda pinned Allen Iron Eagle
- The Junkyard Dog & the Big Cat defeated the Moondogs
- The Iron Sheik pinned Brad Armstrong
- Tracy Smothers & Steve Armstrong defeated Michael Hayes & Jimmy Garvin
- NWA US Tag Team Champion Rick & Scott Steiner defeated the Nasty Boys
- Lex Luger pinned Harley Race
- NWA World Champion Sting pinned Sid Vicious
1992
WCW Clash of the Champions: Macon, Georgia:
- Brian Pillman pinned Brad Armstrong
- Erik Watts & Kensuke Sasaki defeated Arn Anderson & Bobby Eaton (w/ Michael Hayes)
- Scotty Flamingo (w/ Vinnie Vegas & Diamond Dallas Page) defeated Johnny B. Badd (w/ Teddy Long) in a boxing match
- WCW World Champion Ron Simmons & 2 Cold Scorpio (mystery partner) (sub. for Robbie Walker) defeated Tony Atlas, the
Barbarian, & Cactus Jack in a handicap match
- Madusa fought Paul E. Dangerously (w/ Michael Hayes) to a no contest
- King of Cable Semi-Finals: Sting defeated WCW US Champion Rick Rude in a non-title match via judge's decision
- Ricky Steamboat & Shane Douglas defeated Barry Windham & Dustin Rhodes to win the NWA & WCW World Tag Team Titles
1994
Pleasantville, New Jersey:
- Cousin Luke pinned Abudda Singh
- Johnny Gunn pinned Doink
- Al Snow pinned Devon Storm
- SMW Champ The Dirty White Boy pinned Scotty Flamingo
- Tracy Smothers beat Chris Candido
- The Rock-n-Roll Express beat SMW Tag Champs The Gangstas via DQ
1995
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania:
- ECW World Champion Mikey Whipwreck defeated Steve Austin
- ECW World Tag Team Champions 2 Cold Scorpio & The Sandman defeated The Public Enemy
2001
WWE Survivor Series: Greensboro, North Carolina:
- Raven, Lance Storm, & Justin Credible defeated Albert, Scotty 2 Hotty, & Spike Dudley
- WWF European Champion Christian pinned Al Snow
- William Regal pinned Tajiri
- WCW US Champion Edge pinned WWF IC Champion Test in a unification match
- WCW Tag Team Champions the Dudley Boyz (w/ Stacy Keibler) defeated WWF Tag Team Champions Matt & Jeff Hardy in a unification steel cage match
- Test (sub. for Scotty 2 Hotty) won a 22-man battle royal
- Trish Stratus defeated Lita, Jackie, Ivory, Molly Holly, and Jazz (mystery participant) to win the vacant WWF Women’s
- Team WWF (WCW World Champion the Rock, Chris Jericho, the Big Show, Kane & The Undertaker) defeated Team Alliance (WWF World Champion Steve Austin, Shane McMahon, Kurt Angle, Booker T & WWF Hardcore Champion Rob Van Dam) in an elimination match
2007
WWE Survivor Series: Miami, Florida:
- ECW Champion CM Punk defeated The Miz and John Morrison
- Maria, Torrie Wilson, Michelle McCool, Kelly Kelly, & Mickie James defeated WWE Women's Champion Beth Phoenix, Layla, Melina, Jillian Hall, & Victoria
- Triple H, WWE IC Champion Jeff Hardy, Kane, & Rey Mysterio Jr. defeated Umaga, Ken Kennedy, Big Daddy V (w/ Matt Striker), Finlay, & WWE US Champion MVP in a handicap elimination match
- The Great Khali (w/ Runjin Singh) defeated Hornswoggle (w/ Vince & Shane McMahon) via disqualification
- WWE World Champion Randy Orton pinned Shawn Michaels
- World Heavyweight Champion Batista pinned the Undertaker in a Hell in a Cell match
2012
WWE Survivor Series: Indianapolis, Indiana:
- Heath Slater & Jinder Mahal defeated Santino Marella & Zack Ryder
- Rey Mysterio Jr., Sin Cara, Tyson Kidd, Justin Gabriel, & Brodus Clay (w/ Cameron & Naomi) defeated Tensai, Darren Young, Titus O'Neil, Epico & Primo Colon (w/ Rosa Mendes) in an unadvertised elimination match
- United States Champion Antonio Cesaro defeated R Truth
- WWE Divas Champion Eve pinned Kaitlyn
- Sheamus defeated World Heavyweight Champion the Big Show via disqualification
- Dolph Ziggler, Alberto Del Rio, Damien Sandow, David Otunga (sub. for Cody Rhodes), & Wade Barrett defeated Randy Orton, WWE IC Champion Kofi Kingston, Mike Mizanin, WWE Tag Team Champions Daniel Bryan & Kane (w/ Mick Foley) in an elimination match
- WWE World Champion CM Punk (w/ Paul Heyman) defeated John Cena and Ryback
2017
NXT TakeOver: WarGames: Houston, Texas:
- Ruby Riot pinned Sonya Deville
- Pete Dunne retained the U.K. title over Johnny Gargano
- Lars Sullivan pinned Kassius Ohno
- Aleister Black pinned Velveteen Dream
- Ember Moon won the vacant NXT women’s title in a four-way over Nikki Cross, Kairi Sane and Peyton Royce
- Andrade Cien Almas pinned Drew McIntyre to win the NXT title
- Adam Cole & Bobby Fish & Kyle O’Reilly won War Games over Authors of Pain & Roderick Strong and Eric Young & Killian Dain & Alexander Wolfe
2018
WWE Survivor Series: Los Angeles, California:
- Team Smackdown of Big E & Xavier Woods & Jimmy & Jey Uso & Eric Young & Killian Dain & Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson & Primo & Epico Colon won the tag team elimination match over Team Raw of Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder, Kalisto (who was later replaced in the match by Gran Metalik) & Lince Dorado & Bo Dallas & Curtis Axel & The Ascension & Chad Gable & Bobby Roode
- Team Raw of Bayley & Sasha Banks & Nia Jax & Tamina & Mickie James beat Team Smackdown of Carmella & Naomi & Asuka & Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville
- IC champion Seth Rollins beat U.S. champion Shinsuke Nakamura
- AOP beat Sheamus & Cesaro in a battle of tag team champions
- Buddy Murphy pinned Mustafa Ali to retain the cruiserweight title
- Team Raw of Braun Strowman & Bobby Lashley & Drew McIntyre & Dolph Ziggler & Finn Balor beat Samoa Joe & The Miz & Shane McMahon & Jeff Hardy & Rey Mysterio
- Ronda Rousey beat Charlotte Flair via DQ
- Brock Lesnar pinned Daniel Bryan
