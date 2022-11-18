Daily Pro Wrestling History (11/18): Team WWF vs. The Alliance at Survivor Series 2001

Four Survivor Series PPVs took place on this day in wrestling history.

1938

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania:

- Jim Londos defeated Bronco Nagurski for the World Heavyweight Title

1942

Des Moines, Iowa:

- Orville Brown defeated Ed “Strangler” Lewis in 2 out of 3 falls

- Ken Fenelon beat Nick Elitch 2 falls to 0

- Ronnie Etchison beat Bad Boy Brown

1971

Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada:

- Nick Bockwinkel & Ray Stevens beat AWA Tag Team Champions The Crusher & Red Bastien by DQ

- Billy Robinson beat Lars Anderson

- Larry Hennig beat Dr. X

- Ivan Koloff beat Bull Bullinski

- Don Muraco beat Treach Phillips

1972

Chicago, Illinois:

- AWA Tag Team Champions Nick Bockwinkel & Ray Stevens beat Dick the Bruiser & the Crusher

- Wahoo McDaniel beat Ivan Koloff

- Superstar Billy Graham beat Moose Cholak

- Rene Goulet drew George Scott

- Larry Hennig beat Joe Scarpello

1976

Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada: Attendance was 10,000

- AWA Champion Nick Bockwinkel double count out Verne Gagne (Special Referee: Pat O’Connor)

- The Crusher beat Baron Von Raschke

- Jim Brunzell beat Pierre Poisson (Pat Patterson)

- Pedro Morales beat Blackjack Lanza

- Pat O'Connor beat Bobby Duncum

- Peter Maivia drew Moose Morowski

Kansas City, Kansas:

- Akio Sato defeated The Iron Sheik via DQ

- Bob Brown defeated Ronnie Etchison

- Bob Geigel & The Super Intern defeated Bob Brown & Mitsuo Hata

1977

St. Louis, Missouri:

- NWA Champion Harley Race defeated Ivan Koloff in 2 out of 3 falls

- Ron Fuller and Pat O’Connor defeated Bobby Duncum and Lord Alfred Hayes

- Dick the Bruiser won a handicap tag bout over Roger Kirby and Chris Markoff

- Blackjack Lanza defeated Jan Nelson

- Sailor Art Thomas defeated Seki

- Bulldog Bob Brown and Bennie Ramirez defeated Mike Pappas and Ronnie Etchison

1983

Cleveland, Ohio:

- Ted DiBiase defeated Brett Wayne Sawyer for the Georgia National Heavyweight Title

1985

Memphis, Tennessee:

- CWA International Champ Phil Hickerson beat Dutch Mantel via countout

- Rip Morgan & Tarras Bulba beat Tojo Yamamoto & Billy Joe Travis

- The Fantastics beat Tom Pritchard & Pat Rose

- Jimmy Valiant pinned Tony Falk

- The Fabulous Ones beat The Midnight Express (Condrey & Eaton)

- Jerry Lawler, Dusty Rhodes, & Magnum TA beat Tully Blanchard, Ole & Arn Anderson in a bunkhouse match

- NWA Tag Champs Ivan & Nikita Koloff beat The Rock-n-Roll Express in a steel cage match

- NWA World Champ Ric Flair pinned Koko Ware

1988

Washington, D.C.:

- Dennis Condrey & Randy Rose defeated Bobby Fulton & Tommy Rogers

- Bam Bam Bigelow pinned Russian Assassin #2

- Nikita Koloff pinned Russian Assassin #1

- NWA TV Champion Mike Rotundo pinned Stan Lane

- Rick Steiner defeated NWa US Champion Barry Windham via disqualification

- Lex Luger & Sting defeated NWA World Champion Ric Flair & NWA Tag Team Champion Road Warrior Animal

1989

St. Louis, Missouri:

- Tom Zenk pinned the Iron Sheik

- The Samoan Swat Team & the Samoan Savage defeated Ranger Ross, Tommy Rich, & Eddie Gilbert

- Bobby Eaton & Stan Lane defeated Shane Douglas & Johnny Ace

- NWA US Champion Lex Luger pinned Tom Zenk (sub. for an injured Brian Pillman)

- NWA Tag Team Champions Rick & Scott Steiner defeated Doom via disqualification

- NWA World Champion Ric Flair defeated NWA TV Champion the Great Muta via disqualification

1990

Tulsa, Oklahoma:

- Mike Rotunda pinned Allen Iron Eagle

- The Junkyard Dog & the Big Cat defeated the Moondogs

- The Iron Sheik pinned Brad Armstrong

- Tracy Smothers & Steve Armstrong defeated Michael Hayes & Jimmy Garvin

- NWA US Tag Team Champion Rick & Scott Steiner defeated the Nasty Boys

- Lex Luger pinned Harley Race

- NWA World Champion Sting pinned Sid Vicious

1992

WCW Clash of the Champions: Macon, Georgia:

- Brian Pillman pinned Brad Armstrong

- Erik Watts & Kensuke Sasaki defeated Arn Anderson & Bobby Eaton (w/ Michael Hayes)

- Scotty Flamingo (w/ Vinnie Vegas & Diamond Dallas Page) defeated Johnny B. Badd (w/ Teddy Long) in a boxing match

- WCW World Champion Ron Simmons & 2 Cold Scorpio (mystery partner) (sub. for Robbie Walker) defeated Tony Atlas, the

Barbarian, & Cactus Jack in a handicap match

- Madusa fought Paul E. Dangerously (w/ Michael Hayes) to a no contest

- King of Cable Semi-Finals: Sting defeated WCW US Champion Rick Rude in a non-title match via judge's decision

- Ricky Steamboat & Shane Douglas defeated Barry Windham & Dustin Rhodes to win the NWA & WCW World Tag Team Titles

1994

Pleasantville, New Jersey:

- Cousin Luke pinned Abudda Singh

- Johnny Gunn pinned Doink

- Al Snow pinned Devon Storm

- SMW Champ The Dirty White Boy pinned Scotty Flamingo

- Tracy Smothers beat Chris Candido

- The Rock-n-Roll Express beat SMW Tag Champs The Gangstas via DQ

1995

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania:

- ECW World Champion Mikey Whipwreck defeated Steve Austin

- ECW World Tag Team Champions 2 Cold Scorpio & The Sandman defeated The Public Enemy

2001

WWE Survivor Series: Greensboro, North Carolina:

- Raven, Lance Storm, & Justin Credible defeated Albert, Scotty 2 Hotty, & Spike Dudley

- WWF European Champion Christian pinned Al Snow

- William Regal pinned Tajiri

- WCW US Champion Edge pinned WWF IC Champion Test in a unification match

- WCW Tag Team Champions the Dudley Boyz (w/ Stacy Keibler) defeated WWF Tag Team Champions Matt & Jeff Hardy in a unification steel cage match

- Test (sub. for Scotty 2 Hotty) won a 22-man battle royal

- Trish Stratus defeated Lita, Jackie, Ivory, Molly Holly, and Jazz (mystery participant) to win the vacant WWF Women’s

- Team WWF (WCW World Champion the Rock, Chris Jericho, the Big Show, Kane & The Undertaker) defeated Team Alliance (WWF World Champion Steve Austin, Shane McMahon, Kurt Angle, Booker T & WWF Hardcore Champion Rob Van Dam) in an elimination match

2007

WWE Survivor Series: Miami, Florida:

- ECW Champion CM Punk defeated The Miz and John Morrison

- Maria, Torrie Wilson, Michelle McCool, Kelly Kelly, & Mickie James defeated WWE Women's Champion Beth Phoenix, Layla, Melina, Jillian Hall, & Victoria

- Triple H, WWE IC Champion Jeff Hardy, Kane, & Rey Mysterio Jr. defeated Umaga, Ken Kennedy, Big Daddy V (w/ Matt Striker), Finlay, & WWE US Champion MVP in a handicap elimination match

- The Great Khali (w/ Runjin Singh) defeated Hornswoggle (w/ Vince & Shane McMahon) via disqualification

- WWE World Champion Randy Orton pinned Shawn Michaels

- World Heavyweight Champion Batista pinned the Undertaker in a Hell in a Cell match

2012

WWE Survivor Series: Indianapolis, Indiana:

- Heath Slater & Jinder Mahal defeated Santino Marella & Zack Ryder

- Rey Mysterio Jr., Sin Cara, Tyson Kidd, Justin Gabriel, & Brodus Clay (w/ Cameron & Naomi) defeated Tensai, Darren Young, Titus O'Neil, Epico & Primo Colon (w/ Rosa Mendes) in an unadvertised elimination match

- United States Champion Antonio Cesaro defeated R Truth

- WWE Divas Champion Eve pinned Kaitlyn

- Sheamus defeated World Heavyweight Champion the Big Show via disqualification

- Dolph Ziggler, Alberto Del Rio, Damien Sandow, David Otunga (sub. for Cody Rhodes), & Wade Barrett defeated Randy Orton, WWE IC Champion Kofi Kingston, Mike Mizanin, WWE Tag Team Champions Daniel Bryan & Kane (w/ Mick Foley) in an elimination match

- WWE World Champion CM Punk (w/ Paul Heyman) defeated John Cena and Ryback

2017

NXT TakeOver: WarGames: Houston, Texas:

- Ruby Riot pinned Sonya Deville

- Pete Dunne retained the U.K. title over Johnny Gargano

- Lars Sullivan pinned Kassius Ohno

- Aleister Black pinned Velveteen Dream

- Ember Moon won the vacant NXT women’s title in a four-way over Nikki Cross, Kairi Sane and Peyton Royce

- Andrade Cien Almas pinned Drew McIntyre to win the NXT title

- Adam Cole & Bobby Fish & Kyle O’Reilly won War Games over Authors of Pain & Roderick Strong and Eric Young & Killian Dain & Alexander Wolfe

2018

WWE Survivor Series: Los Angeles, California:

- Team Smackdown of Big E & Xavier Woods & Jimmy & Jey Uso & Eric Young & Killian Dain & Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson & Primo & Epico Colon won the tag team elimination match over Team Raw of Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder, Kalisto (who was later replaced in the match by Gran Metalik) & Lince Dorado & Bo Dallas & Curtis Axel & The Ascension & Chad Gable & Bobby Roode

- Team Raw of Bayley & Sasha Banks & Nia Jax & Tamina & Mickie James beat Team Smackdown of Carmella & Naomi & Asuka & Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville

- IC champion Seth Rollins beat U.S. champion Shinsuke Nakamura

- AOP beat Sheamus & Cesaro in a battle of tag team champions

- Buddy Murphy pinned Mustafa Ali to retain the cruiserweight title

- Team Raw of Braun Strowman & Bobby Lashley & Drew McIntyre & Dolph Ziggler & Finn Balor beat Samoa Joe & The Miz & Shane McMahon & Jeff Hardy & Rey Mysterio

- Ronda Rousey beat Charlotte Flair via DQ

- Brock Lesnar pinned Daniel Bryan