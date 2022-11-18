Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Killed With His Own Gun In Burglary Gone WrongStill UnsolvedWoodinville, WA
Mariners and Diamondbacks Complete Major TradeOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
USPS Permanently Closes Post Office in WashingtonBryan DijkhuizenMountlake Terrace, WA
Witness videos 'zipping' lights in sky near Seattle's Space NeedleRoger MarshSeattle, WA
Grocery Store Owner Killed After String of Robberies In The AreaStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
Fred Hickman Dies: Sports Anchor For CNN, Yes Network & ESPN Was 66
Fred Hickman, one of CNN’s original on-air personalities as co-host of the network’s Sports Tonight, has died a Kissimmee, Florida, hospital following a battle with cancer. He was 66. His death was confirmed by CNN, which did not provide details. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Related Story Midterms 2022 Attract Over 25M Viewers, Double-Digit Drop From 2018; Control Of Congress Still Unknown — Update Related Story Alice Davis Dies: Costume Designer for Disneyland's 'It's A Small World' & 'Pirates Of The Caribbean' Rides Was 93 “Hard to explain the magic of Fred Hickman and Nick Charles on CNN’s Sports Tonight in the...
‘Yellowstone’ Fans Call Out Strange Issue With Commercial Volume
Yellowstone fans may be eagerly anticipating new episodes, but they’re recoiling from the crazy high volume of the commercials. The Dutton family, led by John Dutton, is constantly under attack from those who surround their land – developers, an Indian reservation, and America’s first National Park. Yellowstone (co-created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson) follows the Duttons as they fight to keep control of the largest contiguous ranch in the United States.
Popculture
'Frosty the Snowman' Channel, Time Revealed for Christmas 2022
Frosty the Snowman is coming early this year to kick off the holiday season. The classic TV special will air on friday, Nov. 25 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. If you're planning to catch it on a network TV broadcast, this will be one of your best chances. CBS...
What to Stream This Weekend: 'Fleishman Is in Trouble,' 'Santa Camp' & More
Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy attend the premiere of the FX mini-series "Fleishman Is in Trouble" at Carnegie Hall on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) It's time to stream for the weekend again, and Cheddar recommends a new FX/Hulu drama, a documentary about the...
Everything Coming to Prime Video in December 2022
It’s time to get the hot cocoa boiling and the holiday decorations up! It’s almost December and nearly every streaming service has consumers covered with both seasonal content and new shows to carry them into the new year. Amazon’s Prime Video service has a few new series debuting, including “Riches.” Starring Deborah Ayorinde, from “Them,” the series is described as “a high-stakes family drama about the exploits of the stylish, privileged, and super-successful Richards siblings vying for control over the family business.” The streamer also brings actor John Krasinski back into the world of Tom Clancy with the third season of...
'The White Lotus': HBO renews series for Season 3
"The White Lotus" was renewed for a third season following its Season 2 premiere on HBO.
