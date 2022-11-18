Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Cardinals reportedly fire coach Sean Kugler following 'incident' in Mexico City
The Arizona Cardinals fired offensive line coach/running game coordinator Sean Kugler. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury told the Arizona Republic’s Bob McManaman that the Cards let go Kugler following an incident that occurred Sunday night in Mexico City. “We relieved him of his duties, and he was sent home...
NFL Coach Fired For 'Incident' That Took Place In Mexico City
An NFL assistant coach has been fired for a reported "incident" that took place in Mexico City over the weekend. Kliff Kingsbury revealed this Tuesday afternoon that the Arizona Cardinals have parted ways with offensive line coach Sean Kugler. Kugler didn't even make it to Monday night ...
Denver Broncos Make Shocking Move; Waive 2x Pro Bowler
The Denver Broncos have made a shocking move today, as they have decided to waive a 2x pro-bowler. According to Ian Rapoport, the Denver Broncos have waived veteran running back Melvin Gordon.
BREAKING: Nikola Jokic's Final Status For Pistons-Nuggets
Nikola Jokic has been upgraded to available for Tuesday’s game between the Detroit Pistons and Denver Nuggets.
Big Game Hero Daniel Scott Preparing to Pursue His NFL Dreams
The Cal safety made two big plays to help beat Stanford last weekend.
Comments / 0