Vigil held in Wooster honoring transgender deaths

Dozens of area residents were on the square in downtown Wooster last night for an event recognizing The International Transgender Day of Remembrance. Sunday night’s event included a candlelight vigil honoring all transgender individuals who died during the last year from either violence or suicide. The event was organized by the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Wayne County, along with the Wooster Area Interfaith Partnership group.
WOOSTER, OH
wqkt.com

Smithville fires second police chief this year

For the second time this year, the village of Smithville has fired its chief of police. At a meeting on Friday night, village council unanimously voted to terminate Kevin English. This comes on the heels of Jen Barnett being fired back in March. The village says the reason English was fired won’t be discussed publicly. Until a new chief can be hired, Sgt. Robert Hartman will handle the position’s day-to-day duties, although he won’t be given the title of interim chief.
SMITHVILLE, OH
wqkt.com

Bad batch of kerosene sold at Lodi gas station

In Lodi, fire officials are warning residents about a bad batch of kerosene that was delivered to a gas station in the village on Friday. The fire department says 50 gallons were sold at the Friendly Express gas station on Bank Street between 10pm on Friday and noon on Saturday. The kerosene can reportedly cause damage to heating equipment, and can even cause an explosion. As of Monday though, there were no reports of any injuries or heaters being damaged. Those who purchased the kerosene should return it for a full refund.
LODI, OH
wqkt.com

Holmes Co. Commissioners to let EMA employees drive county vehicles home

Holmes County Commissioners have approved a resolution allowing Emergency Management Agency and building and grounds employees to drive their assigned county vehicles home from work. Commissioners, at their meeting on Monday night, said the move just made sense since both groups are on call 24 hours a day and need to be able to respond to emergency situations as quickly as possible.
HOLMES COUNTY, OH
wqkt.com

HOLMES COUNTY, OH
wqkt.com

Holmes County Commissioners looking to light up courthouse clock tower

Holmes County Commissioners are thinking about lighting up the clock tower on top of the county courthouse. Commissioners are discussing the lighting idea with the company that handled the recent renovations at the courthouse. Commissioners say they don’t want to create a spectacle with the lights, just simply enhance the nighttime view of the courthouse. The project could potentially cost upwards of $125,000.

