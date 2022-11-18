In Lodi, fire officials are warning residents about a bad batch of kerosene that was delivered to a gas station in the village on Friday. The fire department says 50 gallons were sold at the Friendly Express gas station on Bank Street between 10pm on Friday and noon on Saturday. The kerosene can reportedly cause damage to heating equipment, and can even cause an explosion. As of Monday though, there were no reports of any injuries or heaters being damaged. Those who purchased the kerosene should return it for a full refund.

LODI, OH ・ 7 HOURS AGO