We just had an election where Nate Davis lost his seat on the Rockland City Council; he got many less votes than Adam Lachman, a newcomer. Nate and Sarah were two of the City Council members who insisted on allowing Habitat for Humanity to develop Firefly Field. This field was a large, beautiful parcel (10-plus acres) of undeveloped land close to town. Now, it’s nothing but a huge, ugly scar on Talbot Ave. It was a special place to walk and observe some wild nature. There were many fireflies and some animals who made this 10-plus acres their home. Now it’s destroyed.

ROCKLAND, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO