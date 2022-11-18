Read full article on original website
Nov. 22 update: Midcoast adds 17 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
Holidays at the Owls Head Transportation Museum
Dec. 4, 10am-1pm It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and for one special day the museum will be transformed into a winter wonderland where seasonal activities abound! From meeting Santa in his North Pole workshop to cookie decorating, there’s something for the whole family during this festive, FREE event!
Gordon R. Harris, notice
CAMDEN — Gordon R. Harris, 102, of Camden, died on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Windward Gardens in Camden. A Memorial Service will be announced by the Long Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 9 Mountain Street, Camden.
Belfast Lions Club, community organizations participate in annual Thanksgiving delivery
The Belfast Lions Club and their local high school component the BAHS Peer Leader-LEOs group recently participated in the annual Thanksgiving delivery of food boxes for area citizens. They were joined by members of the local Randall Collins VFW. Boxes were first loaded at Brooks where they had been assembled...
This Week in Lincolnville: Another November
Forty-three years ago, I began writing about Lincolnville every week for the Camden Herald. The editor at the time, Nancy Griffin, had interviewed me for a story about Lincolnville’s non-existent kindergarten, and our push to have one established. Not long after, she asked if I’d be Lincolnville’s correspondent, one of several (mostly) women covering the small towns that lay outside the borders of Camden-Rockport.
Elizabeth Beattie, notice
BELFAST — Elizabeth Beattie, 93, of Belfast, passed away on November 19, 2022. A graveside service will be held on December 1, 2022, at 11 a.m., at St. Mary's Cemetery in Clinton, Connecticut. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Deborah Lincoln House,...
Boston Post Cane recipient in Warren believes strongly in volunteerism
WARREN — Town of Warren Board of Selectmen Chair Wayne G. Luce and Town Manager Sherry Howard presented the Boston Post Cane to Warren’s oldest resident, “the delightful Mary Lee Merrill” on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. Born on December 6, 1925, Mary Lee came to Maine...
Sally Ann (Pope) Halliday, obituary
Sally Ann (Pope) Halliday passed away peacefully at home on November 20, 2022. Sally was born on August 17, 1942 in Gardiner, Maine, the only daughter of Harold Thoits and Marjora Viola (Christensen) Pope. Sally attended Gardiner High School where she excelled in her studies, was active in several of...
BiblioQuilts exhibit of mixed media works on December display in Belfast
BELFAST — BiblioQuilts, an exhibit of mixed media works by Larry Clifford, will be on display in the Kramer Gallery of the Belfast Free Library, December 1- 31, 2022. The gallery is located on the ground floor of the library, located at 106 High Street. Clifford’s mixed media work...
Rockland mayor aims to bring process back
ROCKLAND – “This is going to be a great year,” said Rockland City Council member Louise MacLellan-Ruf. In a 4-1 vote by council members, Monday, Nov. 21, MacLellan-Ruf became custodian of the gavel as mayor of Rockland for the upcoming year. This year begins with all five...
Sarah Austin stands for Mayor or Rockland...
We just had an election where Nate Davis lost his seat on the Rockland City Council; he got many less votes than Adam Lachman, a newcomer. Nate and Sarah were two of the City Council members who insisted on allowing Habitat for Humanity to develop Firefly Field. This field was a large, beautiful parcel (10-plus acres) of undeveloped land close to town. Now, it’s nothing but a huge, ugly scar on Talbot Ave. It was a special place to walk and observe some wild nature. There were many fireflies and some animals who made this 10-plus acres their home. Now it’s destroyed.
Karen Elaine Anderson, obituary
WALDOBORO — Karen Elaine Anderson, 67, of Waldoboro passed away peacefully at the Sussman House in Rockport, Maine on November 14, 2022, knowing faithfully she was going to be with her Savior. Born in Rockland, Maine on December 16, 1954 to Kenneth Russell Anderson and Beverly Ann (Young) Anderson, she was the second of three siblings.
Knox County sheriff to appoint Curt Andrick as Chief Deputy
Knox County Sheriff Pat Polky has announced that he will be appointing Curt R. Andrick as the next Chief Deputy of Knox County. His first day of duty will be on December 2, 2022. Andrick will take over for Chief Deputy Dwight Burtis, who filled the role for several months before starting retirement on Nov. 1, 2022.
Belfast Maskers to hold open auditions for ‘A Doll’s House, Part 2’
BELFAST — Belfast Maskers will hold open auditions for the first production of its 2023 season, “A Doll’s House, Part 2”. Auditions will be held Dec. 3, from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., and Tuesday, Dec. 6, from 6 - 9 p.m., at the Basil Burwell Community Theater, 17 Court Street in Belfast.
UPDATED: Maine Field Hockey Association honors area athletes
The Maine Field Hockey Association has named accolade recipients for the 2022 season, including athletes to its all-state teams and all-academic team. Three area seniors were named to the all-state teams: Claudine Webber of Camden Hills in Class A, Kara Richards of Belfast in Class B and Greta Ahlefeld of Mount View in Class C.
