‘A place where sisterhood thrives’: 3News’ Hollie Strano reveals special connection to Beaumont School in Cleveland Heights
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — As we continue our “Home” Coming series, which shines the spotlight on various places throughout Northeast Ohio that are important to members of our WKYC family, 3News’ Hollie Strano is taking us to Beaumont School in Cleveland Heights. “It’s the distinct culture...
MacKenzie Scott donates $20 million to CMSD, MetroHealth fires Dr. Akram Boutros for ‘embezzlement,' and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donated $20 million to the Cleveland Metropolitan School District today. Learn what they plan to use the...
3News' Maureen Kyle reveals special connection to Cassidy Theatre in Parma Heights
PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio — We kick off our GO! morning show series -- Homecoming -- where we are highlighting places around Northeast Ohio that are important to the GO! team and their families. Up first... 3News' Maureen Kyle grew up in Westlake, but spent a lot of time in...
'We've lost one of our family members': Chief Anthony Luke remembers fallen Cleveland firefighter Johnny Tertick
CLEVELAND — Days following the death of Cleveland firefighter Johnny Tetrick in the line of duty, Chief Anthony Luke spoke to us about the person and family behind the badge. "Johnny Tetrick was the prototypical Norman Rockwell-type firefighter," Luke told reporters Tuesday. "Great guy. The center of his life...
'Home' Coming: Betsy Kling shows Carmen Blackwell around some special places from her childhood
COPLEY, Ohio — As many of us prepare to head home for the holidays, this is the perfect time of year to revisit and remember some of those special places from our childhoods that just make us think of coming home. 3News Chief Meteorologist and anchor Betsy Kling grew...
Former MetroHealth CEO Akram Boutros tells 3News' Monica Robins that embezzlement accusations are 'pure retaliation'
CLEVELAND — Hours after he was fired from his role as MetroHealth CEO following an investigation into alleged misappropriation of funds, Dr. Akram Boutros sat down with 3News' Monica Robins to share his side of the story. According to Boutros, who was set to retire at the end of...
Glenville’s football resurgence can galvanize a city’s potential
CLEVELAND, Ohio — No team from the city has won a state football championship. Ted Ginn Jr. looked around at the Glenville players in front of him after the regional semifinals and reminded them of that. He stood next to his father in North Ridgeville, facing a collection of teenagers trying to do what Ginn Jr. nearly did with Ginn Sr. almost 20 years ago, when they established Glenville as a city league football power in Cleveland.
signalcleveland.org
How a wealthy Cleveland suburb profits from ticketing Black drivers
Reported by Mark Puente, Stan Donaldson Jr., Cid Standifer. Carolyn Quinnie said she’s been pulled over or followed by Bratenahl police on more than one occasion on her short drive home to Cleveland from Bratenahl where she works as an in-home private caretaker. The 68-year-old grandmother takes every precaution...
If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these places (this list is by no means comprehensive!). For over 80 years, this place has been serving fantastic corned beef, which they cook every day in-house. You can't go wrong with a classic corned beef sandwich. They also have hot Reubens with corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and Thousand Island dressing on grilled rye bread. Customers also love their Tribe sandwich, which has hot corned beef plus pastrami, melted Swiss cheese, coleslaw, and Thousand Island dressing. If you like a little dessert with your sandwich, you're in luck because each sandwich comes with a cookie (you can't go wrong with classic chocolate chip). If you just want the meat, Davis also sells their corned beef by the pound.
SUV crashes into Apple store in Massachusetts, Parma murder victim found wrapped in plastic identified, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Monday, November 21, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Find out what know about an SUV crashing into an Apple store and killing 1 person and injuring 16 others...
'Sadness and disappointment': MetroHealth CEO Akram Boutros fired amid accusations of embezzlement
CLEVELAND — Longtime MetroHealth President and CEO Akram Boutros has been fired less than two months before his planned retirement, a shocking move for one of Northeast Ohio's largest health care systems. In a statement provided to 3News, MetroHealth Board of Trustees Chair Vanessa Whiting said Boutros' termination came...
cleveland19.com
Victim shot overnight in downtown Cleveland, EMS says
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A male victim was hospitalized after he was shot overnight in downtown Cleveland. Officials said the shooting occurred in the area of the East 6th Street and Superior Avenue intersection near the Cleveland Public Library’s main building. According to Cleveland EMS, the shooting victim was...
clevelandurbannews.com
Black leaders say 'nothing' as St Vincent Charity Hospital in downtown Cleveland closes its inpatient and emergency room services....By Clevelandurbannews.com and Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com, Ohio's Black digital news leader
St read Black digital newspaper and blog in Ohio and in the Midwest Tel: (216) 659-0473. Email: editor@clevelandurbannews.com. CLEVELAND, Ohio-St Vincent Charity Hospital, a hospital located in the city's Central Neighborhood near downtown Cleveland that serves poor people and Black people disproportionately, closed its inpatient and emergency room services on Nov 15, upsetting some Black residents of Cleveland who say Black leaders said little to nothing about the closing.
Wolstein Center has been a money-eating monster. New CSU arena is needed – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – I walked into the Wolstein Center Friday night to catch a little Cleveland State basketball and talk with CSU athletic director Scott Garrett. My first thought entering the building is what I usually think – this was a bad idea when it was built 31 years ago and it’s even worse now.
Woman dies, man injured in shooting in Euclid
EUCLID, Ohio – A Cleveland woman was killed in a shooting Saturday near a bar on Lakeland Boulevard in Euclid, police say. Jaschae Burns, 27, was shot to death about 11 p.m., according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. Burns had suffered from a gunshot wound to the chest.
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine orders flags to be lowered in honor of Cleveland firefighter Johnny Tetrick
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Following the tragic death of Cleveland veteran firefighter Johnny Tetrick, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is ordering flags to fly at half-staff until sunset on the day of his funeral. Gov. DeWine released the following statement on Sunday:. "In honor of the life and service of Cleveland...
Cleveland woman sues University Circle Police for breaking her arm during confrontation at Lake View Cemetery
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A Cleveland woman on Thursday accused University Circle police of breaking her arm while officers tried to force her from Lake View Cemetery shortly after the cemetery closed. Latoya Wilson, who suffers from bipolar disorder, did not resist police officers before they grabbed her by the...
cleveland19.com
Elyria apartment fire leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria firefighters responded to a deadly apartment fire early Sunday morning. Officers said when they arrived to the apartments at 525 Georgetown Avenue, they found heavy smoke coming from the B building of Sherwood Forest Apartments, and a fire in the top floor apartment. They began...
Armed robber hits same Cleveland Burger King twice
Cleveland police are looking for a man who robbed the same Burger King at gunpoint twice.
Cleveland Heights residents speak out on housing issues
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- City Council took an “earful” of residents’ housing concerns into 2022 budget hearings last week, with plans to re-establish the issue as a priority in the coming year. The pledge came during a Nov. 7 meeting of council’s Housing and Building Committee, attended...
