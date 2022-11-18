ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland Heights, OH

Cleveland.com

Glenville’s football resurgence can galvanize a city’s potential

CLEVELAND, Ohio — No team from the city has won a state football championship. Ted Ginn Jr. looked around at the Glenville players in front of him after the regional semifinals and reminded them of that. He stood next to his father in North Ridgeville, facing a collection of teenagers trying to do what Ginn Jr. nearly did with Ginn Sr. almost 20 years ago, when they established Glenville as a city league football power in Cleveland.
CLEVELAND, OH
signalcleveland.org

How a wealthy Cleveland suburb profits from ticketing Black drivers

Reported by Mark Puente, Stan Donaldson Jr., Cid Standifer. Carolyn Quinnie said she’s been pulled over or followed by Bratenahl police on more than one occasion on her short drive home to Cleveland from Bratenahl where she works as an in-home private caretaker. The 68-year-old grandmother takes every precaution...
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland Area

If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these places (this list is by no means comprehensive!). For over 80 years, this place has been serving fantastic corned beef, which they cook every day in-house. You can't go wrong with a classic corned beef sandwich. They also have hot Reubens with corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and Thousand Island dressing on grilled rye bread. Customers also love their Tribe sandwich, which has hot corned beef plus pastrami, melted Swiss cheese, coleslaw, and Thousand Island dressing. If you like a little dessert with your sandwich, you're in luck because each sandwich comes with a cookie (you can't go wrong with classic chocolate chip). If you just want the meat, Davis also sells their corned beef by the pound.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Victim shot overnight in downtown Cleveland, EMS says

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A male victim was hospitalized after he was shot overnight in downtown Cleveland. Officials said the shooting occurred in the area of the East 6th Street and Superior Avenue intersection near the Cleveland Public Library’s main building. According to Cleveland EMS, the shooting victim was...
CLEVELAND, OH
clevelandurbannews.com

Black leaders say 'nothing' as St Vincent Charity Hospital in downtown Cleveland closes its inpatient and emergency room services....By Clevelandurbannews.com and Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com, Ohio's Black digital news leader

St read Black digital newspaper and blog in Ohio and in the Midwest Tel: (216) 659-0473. Email: editor@clevelandurbannews.com. CLEVELAND, Ohio-St Vincent Charity Hospital, a hospital located in the city's Central Neighborhood near downtown Cleveland that serves poor people and Black people disproportionately, closed its inpatient and emergency room services on Nov 15, upsetting some Black residents of Cleveland who say Black leaders said little to nothing about the closing.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Woman dies, man injured in shooting in Euclid

EUCLID, Ohio – A Cleveland woman was killed in a shooting Saturday near a bar on Lakeland Boulevard in Euclid, police say. Jaschae Burns, 27, was shot to death about 11 p.m., according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. Burns had suffered from a gunshot wound to the chest.
EUCLID, OH
cleveland19.com

Elyria apartment fire leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria firefighters responded to a deadly apartment fire early Sunday morning. Officers said when they arrived to the apartments at 525 Georgetown Avenue, they found heavy smoke coming from the B building of Sherwood Forest Apartments, and a fire in the top floor apartment. They began...
ELYRIA, OH

