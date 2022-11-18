Read full article on original website
Related
Lebanon-Express
Republican Kevin Kiley wins election to U.S. House in California's 3rd Congressional District
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Kevin Kiley wins election to U.S. House in California's 3rd Congressional District. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Lebanon-Express
Final New Mexico county certifies midterm election results
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s most populous county on Monday certified the results from the recent midterm elections, marking the state's last county to do so ahead of next week’s statewide certification. Bernalillo County commissioners voted during a quick meeting at which they praised the work...
Lebanon-Express
State police: Four people killed at Oklahoma marijuana farm were 'executed' and were Chinese citizens
LACEY, Okla. (AP) — State police: Four people killed at Oklahoma marijuana farm were 'executed' and were Chinese citizens. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Lebanon-Express
NJ Q3 casino earns down 13%, but most surpass pre-COVID rate
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Atlantic City's casinos saw their third-quarter profitability decrease by more than 13% compared with a year ago, but there was encouraging news in figures released Tuesday by New Jersey gambling regulators. Earnings numbers from the state Division of Gaming Enforcement show that the nine...
Lebanon-Express
Oklahoma police say suspect in killings of 4 people at marijuana farm has been arrested in South Florida
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma police say suspect in killings of 4 people at marijuana farm has been arrested in South Florida. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Lebanon-Express
Accused Colorado gunman is grandson of ex-California lawmaker: reports
The gunman who allegedly killed five people at a Colorado gay club is reportedly the grandson of a former GOP lawmaker from California.
Lebanon-Express
Federal lawsuit challenges Oregon's Measure 114
Sherman County Sheriff Brad Lohrey on Friday filed a federal lawsuit to prevent voter-approved firearm restrictions from taking effect. Lohrey was joined in the Nov. 19 filing by the Oregon Firearms Federation and Adam Johnson, a Marion County gun store owner. The suit was filed in the Pendleton Division of...
Lebanon-Express
Police: 5 dead, 18 injured in Colorado nightclub shooting
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Police: 5 dead, 18 injured in Colorado nightclub shooting. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Lebanon-Express
Suspect in Colorado gay bar shooting facing 5 charges of murder and 5 hate crime counts, court records show
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Suspect in Colorado gay bar shooting facing 5 charges of murder and 5 hate crime counts, court records show. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Comments / 0