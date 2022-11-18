ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Final New Mexico county certifies midterm election results

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s most populous county on Monday certified the results from the recent midterm elections, marking the state's last county to do so ahead of next week’s statewide certification. Bernalillo County commissioners voted during a quick meeting at which they praised the work...
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
NJ Q3 casino earns down 13%, but most surpass pre-COVID rate

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Atlantic City's casinos saw their third-quarter profitability decrease by more than 13% compared with a year ago, but there was encouraging news in figures released Tuesday by New Jersey gambling regulators. Earnings numbers from the state Division of Gaming Enforcement show that the nine...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Federal lawsuit challenges Oregon's Measure 114

Sherman County Sheriff Brad Lohrey on Friday filed a federal lawsuit to prevent voter-approved firearm restrictions from taking effect. Lohrey was joined in the Nov. 19 filing by the Oregon Firearms Federation and Adam Johnson, a Marion County gun store owner. The suit was filed in the Pendleton Division of...
OREGON STATE

