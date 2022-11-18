Read full article on original website
Todd and Julie Chrisley’s Youngest Son Grayson Today: Custody Arrangement, Age, More
All grown up! Todd Chrisley and wife Julie Chrisley's youngest child, Grayson Chrisley, went from an adorable kid on Chrisley Knows Best to a full-fledged teenager right before our eyes. Keep reading for an update...
"Ghostbusters" Star Dies
Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
Jada Pinkett Smith's Ex August Alsina Comes Out, Introduces His Boyfriend To The World
Jada Pinkett Smith’s Ex August Alsina has come out to the world and introduced his boyfriend named Zu, RadarOnline.com has learned. At the end of this week’s episode of The Surreal Life, August revealed personal news to the camera. “I would like a love that feels limitless,” August said during his confessional. He continued, “And then what do you know? Love showed up, but in a new way. I want to share that and really honor the person that I love and that loves me back and teaching my so much about love and healing. I want to that in...
Derek Hough nixes ‘Dancing with the Stars’ finale performance after fiancée Hayley Erbert suffers injury
Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert won’t be hitting the “Dancing with the Stars” floor after all. The couple was slated to perform on Monday’s Season 31 finale but has dropped out after Erbert injured her shoulder during camera blocking on Sunday. “We were doing a lift we’ve danced 100 times, but something weird happened causing Hayley to fall awkwardly and hard onto her shoulder,” the pair explained on Instagram. “We tried running through the dance again, but quickly realized Hayley’s shoulder had been compromised. As a true dancer Hayley was ready to push through and perform. But sometimes, and definitely in...
‘Gunsmoke’: James Arness’ Wife Recalled 1 Odd Way Matt Dillon and Miss Kitty Were Involved in Their First Date
Actor James Arness and his wife, Janet's, first date found his 'Gunsmoke' fame following them through the supermarket in a hilarious fashion.
Wendy Williams Describes Her Dream Guy: 'I Can't Wait to Fall in Love'
The former talkshow host opened up about her hopes and dreams for her love life during an interview at WBLS 107.5 FM's Circle of Sisters event on Monday, Nov. 21, where she said she "can't wait" to find that special someone. While attending the event at Resorts World in New...
‘Bachelor In Paradise’: Tyler & Brittany Split Shortly After Leaving The Beach As A Couple
Love didn’t work in the real world for Tyler Norris and Brittany Galvin. “It’s clear that we’re not together,” Tyler confirmed on the Bachelor in Paradise reunion on Nov. 22. “You think that you found something that could potentially be forever. I thought I had that, but I didn’t. It’s definitely tough.”
Todd, Julie Chrisley’s attorney says sentencing was a 'difficult day,’ shares plans to appeal: ‘Optimistic’
"Chrisley Knows Best" stars Todd and Julie Chrisley's family members also react to the couple's combined 19-year prison sentence in their federal tax evasion case.
