Permitting legislation finds roadblocks in path to NDAA
Prospects that Sen. Joe Manchin III, D-W.Va., will be able to attach an energy permitting proposal of his to the annual defense policy bill dimmed after two key Republicans said they opposed the idea. Rep. Mike D. Rogers, R-Ala., the ranking member on the House Armed Services Committee, said during...
McCarthy threatens to impeach Homeland Security secretary
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., who is poised to become speaker in January, on Tuesday threatened to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas over record-high U.S.-Mexico border migrant crossings. At a news conference near the border in El Paso, Texas, McCarthy called on Mayorkas to resign — then warned...
Supreme Court denies Trump bid to keep tax records from House
The Supreme Court on Tuesday cleared the way for the House Ways and Means Committee to get six years of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns from the IRS, essentially ending a court battle that started in 2019. The justices, in an unsigned order with no explanation and no...
Advocates, industry push data privacy bill in lame-duck session
Privacy advocates and industry groups are urging lawmakers to get a bipartisan federal data privacy bill passed soon: either early in the new Congress or even in the remaining weeks of the lame-duck session. The prospects for passage, however, are clouded, especially in the lame-duck session, by the opposition of...
Ethics office raps Rep. Carolyn Maloney over alleged Met Gala solicitation
Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney “may have improperly solicited or accepted impermissible gifts” by pressing the Metropolitan Museum of Art to invite her to the posh Met Gala, the Office of Congressional Ethics said in a June report that was released Monday. The office, which is run by appointees...
GOP-led states ask to defend border policy in Washington case
More than a dozen Republican-led states asked a federal judge Monday night for permission to defend a pandemic-related border directive in court, after the judge struck down the policy and the Biden administration signaled it wouldn’t appeal. The 15 states, which include frequent immigration litigants Texas and Arizona, have...
Former House Speaker David Ralston remembered in Capitol ceremony
If you visited the Georgia state Capitol during legislative session in the past 12 years, you’d likely hear former House Speaker David Ralston’s booming voice fill the chamber and spill out in the rotunda, asking members if they had entered their votes on various bills and resolutions, congratulating them on birthdays and milestones and joyously […] The post Former House Speaker David Ralston remembered in Capitol ceremony appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
With thousands of hungry troops, DOD urges limited income hikes
Top Pentagon officials, in a document sent to lawmakers recently, backed higher pay increases for low-income servicemembers than the department’s leaders have publicly endorsed — but far from enough, critics say, to combat widespread hunger in the ranks. A Nov. 11 spreadsheet sent to Congress by Defense Department...
Appeals court sounds skeptical of Trump case on Mar-a-Lago search
A federal appeals court appeared ready Tuesday to side with the Department of Justice in its effort to wipe out a lower court order that slowed a criminal investigation into documents seized from Donald Trump’s private club at Mar-a-Lago. At least two of the three judges on a panel...
Let’s talk turkey: Trump fever could be breaking in time for a Thanksgiving feast
American politics have not produced many reasons to feel thankful in a long time. But that might be changing. On a cold late-autumn day at the White House, President Joe Biden hosted one of the American presidency’s weirdest traditions Monday, pardoning two turkeys just days before Thanksgiving. The chilly...
