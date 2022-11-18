Read full article on original website
Related
PsyPost
People with anxiety or PTSD following a traumatic brain injury are more likely to be prescribed medication than attend psychotherapy
A team of researchers explored treatment patterns among people diagnosed with anxiety or PTSD following a traumatic brain injury. The findings, published in the Journal of Neuropsychiatry and Clinical Neurosciences, revealed that these individuals are more likely to be prescribed psychotropic medication than to receive psychotherapy — which may be a cause for concern.
MedicalXpress
Treating mood disorders with psychoactive drugs
There is a need for new, effective treatments for mental illnesses like depression and anxiety. Researchers are expanding the field's therapeutic toolbox by investigating the antidepressant and anxiolytic properties of drugs such as psilocybin and cannabis. The findings were presented at Neuroscience 2022, the annual meeting of the Society for Neuroscience and the world's largest source of emerging news about brain science and health.
psychologytoday.com
Meditation Could Be as Effective for Anxiety as Medication, Study Says
Anxiety is the most common mental health challenge in the U.S., with 34% of the population affected by an anxiety disorder during their lifetime. A new scientific study is the first to directly compare meditation/mindfulness to medication for the treatment of anxiety. The results found that the two decidedly different...
MedicalXpress
Study finds strong causal link between diastolic blood pressure and neurotic personality trait
Diastolic blood pressure—the lower of the two numbers in a blood pressure reading—is highly likely to cause neurotic personality trait, finds research published in General Psychiatry. And keeping it under control can help curb neurotic behaviors, anxiety, and heart and circulatory diseases, conclude the researchers. High blood pressure...
MedicalXpress
Routine screening policy for all adult primary care patients could significantly improve depression diagnosis
Depression is a costly and debilitating condition that profoundly influences a person's quality of life. In 2020, more than 21 million adults in the U.S. reported having at least one major depressive episode in the previous year. Depression symptoms increased dramatically during the COVID-19 pandemic, and now affect nearly 1 in 3 American adults.
Medical News Today
Magic mushrooms: Single dose may relieve treatment-resistant depression symptoms
Treatment-resistant depression affects about 30% of people who have major depressive disorder. A 22-site clinical trial shows a synthesized version of the psychedelic chemical psilocybin helps reduce depression symptoms in people with treatment-resistant depression. Scientists reported some adverse side effects of this treatment, including thoughts of suicide. with major depressive...
Psych Centra
Can Gabapentin Treat Anxiety?
Gabapentin isn’t the main treatment option for anxiety, but it can be an effective alternative when other medications haven’t worked. Doctors may prescribe gabapentin to treat various health conditions, including mental health conditions. First discovered in the. , doctors originally prescribed gabapentin as a muscle relaxer. The drug...
Harvard Health
Shortage of ADHD medicines: Advice on coping if you are affected
Adults who take the ADHD drug Adderall may be looking for options due to short supply in some locales. Adderall, a drug commonly prescribed to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), has been in short supply for months. Generic versions known as mixed amphetamine salts are available, but not in sufficient quantities to meet nationwide demand. How widespread is this problem? And what are the consequences, and possible solutions, for adults who rely on this medication to manage ADHD, a brain disorder characterized by inattention, being easily distracted, and impulsive behavior?
What Are The Most Common Prescribed Antidepressants?
For some people, psychotherapy on its own may not be enough to treat their depression. In certain cases, some individuals may benefit from taking antidepressants as an additional method of treatment. Antidepressants alter the chemistry of the brain as they work with chemicals called neurotransmitters, according to Healthline. Because of their effects on neurotransmitters, antidepressants can be prescribed to treat a variety of mental health conditions, like major depressive disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder, social anxiety disorder, generalized anxiety disorder, and post-traumatic stress disorder.
Psych Centra
What Are the Physical Symptoms of Grief?
Grief is an emotional response to loss that can lead to physical symptoms as well as mental and behavioral changes. You might have heard the phrase “sick with grief” or the word “heartache.”. These phrases and words reveal a profound truth about grief. Grief doesn’t just affect...
MedicalXpress
Physicians urged to consider fungal infections as possible cause for lung inflammation
Infectious diseases expert George Thompson has been studying and treating fungal diseases for over two decades. He monitors their spread, symptoms and relative risks. Lately, he has been more concerned about a rising threat: the spread of disease-causing fungi outside of their traditional hot spots. In a commentary published in...
Psych Centra
Medical Cannabis and Bipolar Disorder Treatment
Some sources say cannabis might help with bipolar disorder symptoms — but research suggests it can be dangerous. Various reports say that cannabis might help people manage the symptoms of bipolar disorder. If you have bipolar disorder, you might be tempted to self-medicate with cannabis. However, there’s a lack...
ajmc.com
Individuals With Epilepsy on Antidepressants Continue to Signal Depression, Anxiety
A new study has found that a low dose of antidepressants and issues with adherence may contribute to ongoing anxiety or depression among patients with epilepsy on drug therapy. Limited real-world data exist on the efficacy of prescribing antidepressants to patients with epilepsy, and prior research has shown persistent anxiety...
MedicalXpress
Black Christian patients are less likely to receive their preferred end-of-life care
Researchers from the University of Alabama at Birmingham published a paper in the Journal of Racial and Ethnic Health Disparities demonstrating the importance of respecting the deeply held beliefs of African American Christians to help provide equitable, goal-concordant end-of-life care to these patients. There are two schools of thought among...
MedicalXpress
Study finds Medicare advantage may put complex cancer surgery patients at a disadvantage
An analysis by researchers at City of Hope, one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States, found that cancer patients with privatized, cost-saving Medicare Advantage were more likely than those with traditional Medicare to go to hospitals with physicians less experienced at performing complicated surgeries, and that they were more likely to die within the first 30 days after the removal of their stomach, pancreas or liver. The study was recently published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology.
MedicalXpress
Kidney function trajectory starts in childhood, study finds
People who grew up in deprived socioeconomic conditions, or who were overweight in childhood, are more likely to have poorer kidney function in their 30s and 40s and are more at risk of developing chronic kidney disease as they get older, a University of Otago study has shown. However, the...
Meditation Works as Well as Medication to Reduce Anxiety, Study Finds
Practicing meditation could be just as effective in reducing anxiety as taking medication, according to a new study. A study published November 9 in JAMA Psychiatry analyzed 276 adults who were diagnosed with anxiety disorder. Half of the participants completed an 8-week, mindfulness-based stress- reduction course, while the other half of participants were treated with escitalopram, a common medication for treating anxiety and depression.
MedicalXpress
First evidence drug resistant bacteria can travel from gut to lung, increasing infection risks
A new Oxford University study released during World Antimicrobial Awareness Week has significant findings on how antimicrobial resistance (AMR) arises and persists. The results, published today in Nature Communications, provide the first direct evidence of AMR bacteria migrating from a patient's gut microbiome to the lungs, increasing the risk of deadly infections.
MedicalXpress
Family involvement may lead to better patient outcomes in psychosis treatment
According to new research from Boston Medical Center, family involvement in psychosis treatment leads to better patient outcomes. Published in Schizophrenia Research, researchers highlight that learning to use motivational interviewing communication skills may help caregivers to decrease conflict and expressed emotion and improve treatment adherence. Research showed that families who...
MedicalXpress
Patients with PTSD are less likely to survive COVID than those without, finds new research
A new study shows that patients with COVID-19 who also had post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) were more likely to die or be hospitalized than those without a psychiatric disorder. For patients with other mental illnesses, the risks were substantially higher. Researchers from UC San Francisco and the San Francisco VA...
Comments / 0