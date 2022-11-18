Ian Mitchell is Back With the Blackhawks, Will Play Saturday

After a three-game tune-up in Rockford, Mitchell will make his NHL season debut Saturday.

The Chicago Blackhawks are shaking things up on the blue line for Saturday's game against the Boston Bruins. Ian Mitchell, freshly recalled from the Rockford IceHogs, will make his NHL season debut against the Bruins.

Mitchell began training camp sidelined due to a wrist injury , which carried over into the start of the season. He finally returned on Nov. 11 and got three games in at the AHL level. Things went well for the 23-year-old as he racked up two goals and three assists with the IceHogs.

Now, Mitchell will join the Blackhawks for the first time this season, and he doesn't have any intentions of heading back to Rockford.

"It's huge, it's what you always work for. I'm hoping to never leave now," Mitchell told Phillip Thompson of the Chicago Tribune .

With Ian Mitchell entering the mix, Caleb Jones will sit out after a rough game on Wednesday. Jones was on the ice for all five goals against and looked out of sorts most of the time. Head coach Luke Richardson wants Jones to reset and feel positive about his game when he comes back.

The Chicago Blackhawks and Boston Bruins will do battle Saturday at TD Garden. Puck drop is at 6 PM CT and the game will air on NBC Sports Chicago .