SAN DIEGO (AP) — Nick Martinez and the Padres finalized a $26 million, three-year contract for the pitcher to remain with San Diego. Martinez gets a $10 million salary next year, and the Padres have options at $16 million for 2024 and 2025 under the agreement announced Tuesday. Both options must be decided after the 2023 season. If San Diego declines the options, Martinez would have $8 million player options for 2024 and 2025. San Diego’s option prices could increase by up to $1 million for innings in 2023: $250,000 each for 150, 165, 180 and 195. The prices would increase by $4 million if he wins next year’s Cy Young Award, $3 million if he finishes second through fifth in the voting and $2 million if he is sixth through 10th. The prices would go up by $1 million if he is selected or elected to the All-Star roster and by $500,000 if he is a roster addition.

