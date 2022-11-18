Inside Hyperion’s futuristic hydrogen-powered XP-1 with a 1,000-mile range – and it looks like the Batmobile

HYPERION has unveiled its new hydrogen-powered XP-1 hypercar with a staggering 2,038 horsepower and 1,000-mile range at the Los Angeles Auto show.

The spirit of this vehicle’s thrilling performance is reflected in its design, which looks like a Bugatti-inspired Batmobile.

Spectators look on at the Hyperion XP-1 as its parked next to a hydrogen refueling station Credit: Reuters

A Hyperion XP-1 vehicle on display at the 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show on November 17th, 2022 Credit: Alamy

The XP-1’s shape is reminiscent of Bugatti’s Veyron, and other elements like the car’s panoramic canopy are straight out of Bruce Wayne’s garage.

When comparing Hyperion’s vehicle with the Dark Knight’s previous whips, the front ends of the Batmobiles in Batman Forever and Batman: The Animated Series resemble the XP-1’s front.

Hyperion was founded in 2011 and features a team of aerospace and automotive engineers focused on hydrogen fuel cells, energy storage, and advanced mobility solutions, The Globe and Mail reports.

The XP-1 shown at the LA Auto Show utilizes NASA technology like rocketship alloys and boasts a 1,000-mile driving range.

The hypercar’s top speed is 221mph, while its 0-60mph time is listed at 2.25 seconds, according to the manufacturer.

When the XP-1 runs low on power, its drivers can charge the vehicle in three to five minutes.

While the Hyperion XP-1 performance specs are otherworldly, the car’s developers integrated a practical all-wheel configuration.

If you take a quick look within the XP-1’s cabin, you’ll find high-tech touches like a 100-inch center touchscreen with gesture control.

After developing the car for 10 years, Hyperion is slated to begin selling XP-1 models to the public in 2022, CNET reports.

Most of the 300 XP-1 examples will be produced in 2023.

Angelo Kafantaris, the CEO of Hyperion, said: “Hyperion is first and foremost an energy company whose mission is [to] deliver clean, renewable power to the world.

“We’ve identified hydrogen as the best energy carrier to do that,” Forbes reports.

The Batmobile from 1997’s Batman Forever movie Credit: Getty