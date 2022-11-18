ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Children’s Electric Christmas Parade to arrive into Old Town December 3rd

On Saturday night, December 3rd the holiday spirit will be in full swing in Old Town Clovis. This is when the streets will fill with families watching the Children’s Electric Christmas Parade hosted by the Old Town Clovis Kiwanis Club. Every December, Clovis residents look forward to the Clovis...
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Thousands fed and clothed at annual luncheon in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Thousands of people are heading into the holidays with full stomachs thanks to the Fresno Mission and the Central California Food Bank. More than 2,000 people at the one-table Fresno event received a hot meal including t-bone steak and warm clothes for the winter. The people behind the massive event that […]
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Fresno’s New Gluten-Free Bakery Offers Treats to Indulge In

Among many of Fresno’s top bakeries, one thing is often missing — gluten-free options for customers who crave a pastry they can actually indulge in. Varouj Kachichian, who recently launched an all-gluten-free bakery, Indulge Right Foods, realized there was a significant demand for gluten-free pastries and baked goods in the Valley.
FRESNO, CA
kingsriverlife.com

National Homeless Persons’ Remembrance Day

Last December, a group gathered downtown to read the names of and remember fifty-six identified individuals who had died homeless in Fresno between January and November 2021. The service included readings, short messages, and music from a variety of religious traditions. I thought of a friend who used to visit...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Annual Adoption Day held in Fresno for foster kids who found forever homes

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Department of Social Services held its annual Adoption Day event on Friday to celebrate the adoption of numerous youth into permanent homes. This year’s Adoption Day celebrates the formal finalization of 40 adoptions into 29 families. The event also celebrates the many caregivers, resource families, agencies, and organizations […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Sorority accepting applications for the 2023 Debutante Ball

Fresno Calif. (KGPE) – Marri Turner from Iota Phi Lambda sorority spoke with Eyewitness News about the 2023 Debutante Scholarship program now accepting applications. Turner explained what they are looking for from prospective candidates and revealed that applications are being accepted through Dec. 15. Applications for Debutantes or the Escorts which accompany them need to be sophomores, juniors, and seniors in high school.
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Dyer Defends New $12,000 a Year Pay Perk for Councilmembers. Unions Unhappy.

Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer said a new retirement perk for elected leaders keeps compensation in line with comparable cities. Union leaders aren’t so sure. “Many of the other jurisdictions … also provided pensions to their elected officials. The city of Fresno has not. And so this was a way to provide a retirement type plan for those individuals who are elected,” Dyer said at a news conference Monday.
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

‘Tis the season for heightened retail theft

VISALIA – As the holiday season approaches quickly, the Visalia Police Department, Property Crimes Unit, arrested three individuals involved in stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise. On Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 4:45 p.m., Visalia Police Department Property Crimes Detectives were working a detail focused on retail theft groups...
VISALIA, CA
KRON4 News

Woman connected to several thefts arrested

MENLO PARK, Calif. (BCN) — A woman was arrested Saturday for several thefts on the Peninsula. A Menlo Park Police Department spokesperson said the woman, a 40-year-old Fresno resident, is suspected of breaking into a woman’s residence in the 300 block of Felton Drive in Menlo Park. The resident walked into her kitchen to find […]
MENLO PARK, CA
FOX40

Man using walker robs a bank in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man using a walker robbed a Downtown Fresno bank on Tuesday, managing to get a short distance away before he was arrested, according to the Fresno Police Department. Officers say staff at the Wells Fargo bank at Fresno Street and Van Ness Avenue contacted Fresno Police at around 10:30 a.m. […]
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Fatal accident leaves 1 dead and 1 injured, CHP say

FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – A crash in Fresno left two drivers with life-threatening injuries according to the California Highway Patrol. At approximately 5:00 P.M. on November 21 a woman in a Toyota Corolla was heading southbound on Temperance Ave and approached a stop sign at the intersection on North Ave, officers say. There was also a passenger riding in the car.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Woman killed following collision in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A woman was killed Monday evening following a collision near Temperance and North Avenues in Fresno County. The California Highway Patrol says the collision happened around 5 p.m. when a woman, 25, reached the posted stop sign at the intersection in a Toyota Corolla.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA

