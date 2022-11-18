Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer said a new retirement perk for elected leaders keeps compensation in line with comparable cities. Union leaders aren’t so sure. “Many of the other jurisdictions … also provided pensions to their elected officials. The city of Fresno has not. And so this was a way to provide a retirement type plan for those individuals who are elected,” Dyer said at a news conference Monday.

FRESNO, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO