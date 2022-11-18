ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

103.3 WJOD

Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans Have Finalized Their Divorce

Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans have officially ended their marriage. During a Tuesday night (Nov. 15) performance at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Ballerini revealed that her divorce from fellow singer Evans was finalized earlier that morning. The appointment to confirm the divorce happened to occur on the same...
NASHVILLE, TN
103.3 WJOD

103.3 WJOD

Dubuque, IA
