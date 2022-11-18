Read full article on original website
Clayton News Daily
Clayton County schools announces Employees of the Year
JONESBORO — Clayton County school has announced the district’s 2023 Employees of the Year. • Teacher of the Year – Dawn Parkman, Social Studies Teacher, Jonesboro Middle School . • Principal of the Year – Brenda Ross-Wilson, M.E Stilwell School of the Arts . • Support...
WXIA 11 Alive
Rockdale, Cobb add Saturday early voting for Senate runoff
ATLANTA — In the wake of a court ruling on Friday that will allow early voting in the Georgia Senate runoff this Saturday, more counties are adding the day to their calendars. On Monday, both Cobb County and Rockdale County said they would offer early voting on Nov. 26,...
wabe.org
Five-and-a-half years later: An update on Benteen Elementary School
That was about five-and-a-half years ago. WABE went back to Benteen recently to see how the school, and Lovett, are doing. Benteen is literally in a different place now. The original building in Southeast Atlanta is getting an upgrade, so Benteen is temporarily in a building about 15 minutes away in East Lake.
The Best Place To Live In Georgia
Georgia is full of beautiful towns, magnificent cities, and striking suburbs. Looking to move? Learn which place in George is the absolute best to live in.
claytoncrescent.org
Hampton, Lovejoy: Shelter in Place Now
The Clayton County Police Department has issued a Shelter in Place emergency warning for people in Hampton and Lovejoy. CCPD says “There is gunfire in the area of Walden Landing Apartment, Madison Heights Apartments, and the Home Depot in Lovejoy, GA. Again, Please shelter-in-place.”. The gunman, Jeremiah Rose, 41,...
Metro court clerk accused of ordering employee to delete public files tied to passport fees
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into a clerk for the Cobb County Superior Court, who is accused of ordering an employee to delete public files related to passport fee expenses. Channel 2′s Michele Newell learned the Cobb County Board of Commissioners received a...
Will you be able to vote on Saturday in the U.S. Senate runoff? Depends on what county you live in
ATLANTA — Only a handful of counties so far have said they will offer Saturday voting in the Senate runoff election between Sen. Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker. The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office says most of those locations are in metro Atlanta. Mike Hassinger with the Secretary...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Clayton County Schools superintendent steps down
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Another metro Atlanta school leader is stepping down as of Thursday. The Clayton County School District Superintendent, Morcease Beasley, told Atlanta News First he’s leaving the district at the end of the 2022 school year. “I know that there may be some more...
saportareport.com
Georgia colleges must do what policy makers won’t: Oglethorpe University hosts conference focused on supporting undocumented students
By Guest Columnist PETER DYE, assistant director of community and global engagement and TheDream.US scholar advisor at Oglethorpe University. Last month, Oglethorpe University hosted the inaugural “Coalition and Community Building: Supporting Georgia’s Undocumented Students in Higher Education.” The conference was sponsored by the Atlanta Global Research and Education Collaborative (AGREC) and gathered community leaders, higher education faculty and staff, immigration lawyers, high school counselors, local nonprofits, faith institutions and immigrant advocacy organizations to find new ways to support a group of students that Georgia critically underserves, and frankly, actively oppresses.
henrycountytimes.com
Rec N’ Roll launches in Henry County
Henry County Parks and Recreation has partnered with the Henry County Police Department and the McDonough Housing Authority to launch Henry County’s first mobile recreation unit, Rec N’ Roll. Rec N’ Roll (RNR) brings games and activities to Henry County children who may not otherwise have easy access...
claytoncrescent.org
Forest Park officer-involved shooting wounds 1
A man is in Grady Hospital after he was shot and wounded by a Forest Park Police officer responding to a domestic dispute. Police did not state the man’s condition. According to FPPD spokesperson Maj. Johnson, a “third party” called around 11:23 a.m. to report a domestic incident between a mother and adult son in the 800 block of Warren Drive.
fox5atlanta.com
Van theft turns family vacation to Atlanta into heartbreak
ATLANTA - A vacation ends in desperation after a crook steals a Florida family’s van while they were taking in the sights not far from Centennial Olympic Park. An Atlanta business owner said car break-ins and theft happen around there all too often. Joriane Horning, her husband and their...
Meet the family who has supported Glenn Burns throughout his 40-year career at WSB-TV
ATLANTA — With his retirement day here, Channel 2 Action News is celebrating 40 years of Chief Meteorologist Glenn Burns. Like us, so many of you consider Glenn part of the family. You invited him into your homes every evening and that’s possible thanks to the support of his own family.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Fulton County Sheriff’s Office hosting Turkey Giveaway in College Park
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a Turkey Giveaway on Monday, Nov. 21. The event will take place from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Old National Discount Mall on Godby Road in College Park. The giveaway will last until...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Fulton County Attorney’s office ensures warmth with coat giveaway
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As it gets closer to winter and the temperatures drop, the Fulton County Attorney’s office is doing its part to keep kids warm. Those in need of a good winter coat were able to receive one from District Attorney Fani Willis and her staff Saturday morning.
Clayton Co. superintendent speaks on school safety, social media, calls for parents to be engaged
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Parents and leaders gathered for a school safety meeting Thursday night at Morrow High School to discuss the violence happening in the schools. Earlier in the month, a student was stabbed. During the meeting, parents and leaders discussed how to stop the violence in the...
GBI investigating shooting involving DeKalb County police at gas station
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that the heavy police presence near the Shell Gas Station in Lithonia is due to an officer-involved shooting. Channel 2 Action News learned there was a heavy police presence near the intersection of Cove Lake Road,...
myasbn.com
Mayor Andre Dickens announces Atlanta Commercial Down Payment Assistance Loan Program for small businesses
A new $3.5 million loan program has been created by the city of Atlanta and its mayor to promote small regional companies through generating equity. Atlanta small businesses can apply for a direct loan of up to 20% of commercial property costs, with a cap of $200,000, through the Atlanta Commercial Down Payment Assistance Loan Program (CDPA). Loans are given for the purchase or acquisition of a commercially zoned building within the city of Atlanta, as well as for any necessary improvements. The loan can be converted to a grant if the business makes consistent payments for ten years and complies with clawback requirements. The fund is made possible by a $20 million gift from Wells Fargo to assist Atlanta small business owners in owning more of their company’s assets, including real estate and equipment, and to finance physical improvements to their facilities.
northgwinnettvoice.com
Flowery Branch teen charged in co-worker’s death
A 17-year-old female died of an overdose after taking fentanyl in July and now her co-worker is being charged in connection with her death, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office. Brandon Jared Soto, 18, of Flowery Branch, was arrested by deputies on Friday, Nov. 18, and is charged...
First Metro Atlanta Whataburger To Open November 28
Following Kennesaw debut late-November 2022, 10 additional metro Atlanta locations planned for 2023, more than 50 over the next seven years.
