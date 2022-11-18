Read full article on original website
americanmilitarynews.com
PICS: Lockheed Martin reveals glimpse of next-gen fighter jet
In recently released concept art, Lockheed Martin gave a glimpse at what appears to be a next-generation fighter jet. A sleek-looking tailless jet was shown refueling mid-flight in promotional art for the company’s upcoming LMXT tanker, as reported by The Drive. The jet is likely a partial representation of...
Defense One
Engine Tests Move Hypersonic Aircraft Closer to First Flight
Hermeus completed what it said was a major test of a new-design engine, bringing the startup one step closer to building reusable hypersonic aircraft. During a series of tests at the Notre Dame Turbomachinery Laboratory in Indiana, the company’s engine, called Chimera, switched between turbojet and ramjet power. It’s believed to be the first time a commercial company has accomplished this transition.
defensenews.com
Pentagon publishes zero-trust cyber strategy, eyes 2027 implementation
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Defense on Tuesday unveiled its zero-trust strategy and road map, highlighting how the department plans to shield sensitive information from prying eyes. The documents detail the more than 100 activities, capabilities and pillars needed to achieve zero trust, a new paradigm for cybersecurity....
defensenews.com
Japanese destroyers intercept ballistic missiles in tests with US Navy
MELBOURNE, Australia – Japan successfully carried out ballistic intercepts near Hawaii using missiles launched from destroyers, validating the ships’ defense capabilities in the process. The U.S. Missile Defense Agency said Nov. 21 that two live-fire events were conducted over a two-week period involving Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force destroyers...
msn.com
31 breathtaking NASA photos you have to see to believe
What was the US military's secret space plane doing on its record-breaking mission?
The uncrewed X-37B space plane touched down at NASA’s Kennedy Space Station on Nov. 12 having spent a record 908 days in orbit
Defense One
Polish Military Chief Says Russia is Escalating on NATO’s Border
HALIFAX, Canada — Russia’s war on Ukraine is becoming more dangerous for Poland and other NATO allies on Ukraine’s border, said Polish military chief Gen. Rajmund Andrzejczak, after falling debris killed two people in his country this week. “The conclusion [is] that Russia is escalating,” Andrzejczak said....
Edging Closer to Armageddon | Opinion
Last month, President Joe Biden warned that mankind was closer to nuclear Armageddon than at any time since the Cuban Missile Crisis. We should take him seriously.
22 New Weapons in the US Military Budget Next Year
When it comes to defense spending, the United States is in a league of its own. Earlier this year, the House of Representatives authorized $840 billion in defense expenditures for 2023, raising President Joe Biden’s proposed military budget by $37 billion under the annual National Defense Authorization Act. (See countries spending the most on the […]
Jalopnik
China Might Have Built a Mach 9 Kerosene-Powered Hypersonic Engine
Researchers in China claim to have developed a hypersonic engine capable of propelling a plane up to speeds of Mach 9, nine times the speed of sound. Interesting Engineering reported that Liu Yunfeng, a senior Chinese Academy of Sciences engineer, led the team that created the unique detonation wave engine. The engine generates thrust via detonating kerosene in a series of explosions instead of continually like combustion engines. Earlier this month, technical information on the kerosene-powered engine was published in the peer-reviewed Journal of Experiments in Fluid Mechanics.
US ‘tracking’ clip may show Ukrainian soldiers executing Russian troops
The United States is monitoring allegations that Ukrainian soldiers allegedly executed Russian troops in a video posted on social media that has both sides accusing the other of war crimes.
defensenews.com
US, UK partner on command and control as Project Convergence wraps
WASHINGTON — The U.S. and the U.K. agreed to jointly improve command and control while focusing on data compatibility and lessons learned from the Project Convergence networking experiment involving both nations that wrapped up this month. Director of the Joint Staff J6 Lt. Gen. Mary O’Brien and Deputy Director...
americanmilitarynews.com
Russian jets buzz NATO warships in Baltic Sea
The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) said a pair of Russian fighter jets flew within only a few hundred feet of a group of NATO warships in the Baltic Sea on Thursday as the allied ships were in the middle of air defense training. The close Russian military overflight could have resulted in a misunderstanding or miscalculation that could turn into a broader conflict between NATO and Russia.
The Jewish Press
The Russian-Turkish Bond to Harm the West
If they had met as presidents of other countries, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin would probably have hated each other. Historically, Turkish Islamists have hated both Tsarist and Soviet Russia. Similarly, Russians have never been fond of the Turks. Today, however, Erdogan, with a foot in NATO, is exhibiting a pro-Russian tilt never seen before. What is the secret of this ostensible marriage?
The Jewish Press
Military Intelligence Chief Haliva: Iran May Attack Qatar Soccer Games
Major general Aharon Haliva who commands the IDF’s Military Intelligence Directorate said in a lecture at the Institute for National Security Studies in Tel Aviv that the protests in Iran have become civilian riots, causing high levels of anxiety in the regime which is concerned about its future. Haliva...
Defense One
Ukraine, Irregular-War Changes Are Reshaping Pentagon’s Info-Ops Strategy
Lessons from Ukraine and changes in irregular warfare will be reflected in the upcoming revision of the Pentagon’s information-operations strategy, defense policy leaders said. “Everyone has a cell phone; that’s what we’re seeing in the Ukraine. Not just soldiers having cell phones and watching the Javelin strike. Civilians are...
gcaptain.com
China’s Nuclear Submarines Now Have ICBMs
By Tony Capaccio (Bloomberg) China has fielded new, longer-range ballistic missiles on its six nuclear-powered submarines, allowing it to hit the continental US from much closer to its own shores, the US acknowledged publicly for the first time Friday. China’s six Jin-class submarines are now “equipped with JL-3 intercontinental ballistic...
China's influence in Myanmar could tip the scales towards war in the South China Sea
The fate of Myanmar has major implications for a free and open Indo-Pacific. An undemocratic Myanmar serves no one’s interests except China, which is consolidating its economic and strategic influence in its smaller neighbour in pursuit of its two-ocean strategy. Read more: Friday essay: if growing US-China rivalry leads to 'the worst war ever', what should Australia do? Since the coup China has been – by far – the main source of foreign investment in Myanmar. This includes...
Moscow says on alert after Crimea hit by 'drone attack'
Ukraine's Russian-annexed Crimean peninsula was targeted by a drone attack on Tuesday, Kremlin-installed authorities said, adding that Moscow's forces there were "on alert". There have been several explosions at or near Russian military installations in Crimea since February, including a coordinated drone attack on a key Russian naval port at Sevastopol in October.
defensenews.com
Poland accepts Germany’s Patriot offer after fatal missile strike
WARSAW, Poland — Poland’s Defence Minister Mariusz Błaszczak has announced that, in the aftermath of last week’s fatal missile strike on Polish soil, he has “received with satisfaction” the offer of his German counterpart, Christine Lambrecht, who said Germany could deploy some of its Patriot launchers to protect its neighbor’s skies.
