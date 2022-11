A San Diego Fire-Rescue vehicle. Photo by Alexander Nguyen

A man died in an apartment fire near Cortez Hill Friday, according to authorities.

At 12:35 a.m., the San Diego Fire Department responded to a call at 1465 4th Avenue after a blaze began in an apartment unit, according to the SDFD.

No other injuries were reported.

The San Diego Police Department and fire officials were investigating the cause of the fire, according to authorities.

–City News Service