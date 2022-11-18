ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County Unemployment Up Slightly Even as 14,000 Jobs Added

By Debbie L. Sklar
Times of San Diego
 4 days ago
Workers clean the glass elevator before the grand opening. Photo by Chris Stone

San Diego County’s unemployment rate increased to 3.2% in October, up from a revised 3.1% in September, according to the figures released Friday by the state Employment Development Department.

September’s unemployment rate was considerably less than September 2021’s rate of 5.1%. Last month’s rates compare with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 3.8% for California and 3.4% for the nation during the same period.

According to the EDD, between September and October, nonfarm employment increased by 14,000 jobs, from 1,515,000 to 1,529,000. Agricultural jobs decreased by 400 month-over-month.

Government led all industry sectors in month-over gains with 5,900 jobs added. Local and state government accounted for most of the increase, gaining 3,700 and 1,700 respectively. Federal government jobs increased by 500.

Additionally, professional and business services gained 1,900 jobs, educational and health services gained 1,600, financial activities 1,000, trade, transportation, and utilities 900, leisure and hospitality 800, other services 700, construction 500, manufacturing 500 and information jobs increased by 200.

Employment remained unchanged in mining and logging.

Between October 2021 and October 2022, nonfarm employment increased by 44,500, a gain of 3%. Agricultural employment increased by 100, from 8,900 to 9,000.

Leisure and hospitality led the year-over increase, adding 18,500 jobs. Accommodation and food services saw an upswing of 13,900 jobs, where food services and drinking establishment employment increased by 10,700 jobs.

During the year, professional and business services experienced a job growth of 12,100,

Additional year-over employment growth were also reported in government with 6,400, educational and health services with 4,200, other services with 3,100, construction with 2,500, trade, transportation, and utilities with 2,100 and information with 400. Employment remained unchanged in mining and logging.

Year-over employment losses occurred in financial activities — down 2,600 — and manufacturing — down 2,300.

–City News Service

