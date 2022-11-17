Read full article on original website
Related
SkySports
Rory McIlroy's 2022 highlights: What next after historic year on PGA Tour and DP World Tour?
When Rory McIlroy missed the cut at the PGA Tour’s Valero Texas Open in April, even the most optimistic of his fans would have struggled to have predicted the incredible 2022 that was to follow. An underwhelming start to the year had seen McIlroy follow top-13 finishes in his...
SkySports
DP World Tour Championship: Jon Rahm earns impressive win in Dubai as Rory McIlroy ends season No 1
Rahm took a one-shot advantage into the final round and never left the top of the leaderboard during an entertaining final round at Jumeriah Golf Estates in Dubai, mixing six birdies with a lone bogey to end the week on 20 under. The Spaniard's closest challenge came from Tyrrell Hatton...
Comments / 0