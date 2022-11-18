Read full article on original website
Related
Former AG Bill Barr says it's becoming 'increasingly likely' that Trump will be indicted over sensitive documents he took to Mar-A-Lago - days after ex-president claimed they were 'personal'
Former Attorney General Bill Barr said Friday he believes the federal government has enough evidence to indict former President Donald Trump based on the sensitive documents they retrieved from his Mar-a-Lago by the FBI in August. Barr told PBS' 'Firing Line' host Margaret Hoover that the Justice Department 'probably have...
Todd and Julie Chrisley sentenced for fraud and tax crimes convictions
Reality TV Stars Julie and Todd Chrisley were sentenced to prison in federal court Monday.
104.1 WIKY
FTX had total cash balance of $1.24 billion as of Nov. 20
(Reuters) – Cryptocurrency exchange FTX, which has filed for U.S. bankruptcy court protection, had a total cash balance of $1.24 billion as of Nov. 20, according to a court filing on Monday. FTX will see a drop in its cash flow by $20 million to $459 million by Dec....
104.1 WIKY
China tells banks to step up credit support for economy
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s banks should step up credit support for the economy, including expanding medium to long-term loans to support investment, the central bank and the banking and insurance regulator said on Monday. Regarding the property sector, the authorities said they should stabilize lending to developers and...
FTX lawyer: 'Substantial amount' of assets has been stolen
The lawyers for FTX disclosed Tuesday that a "substantial amount" of assets has been stolen from the accounts of the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange, diminishing the odds that its millions of investors will get their money back.
104.1 WIKY
Austrian central bank defends compulsory mortgage-lending standards
VIENNA (Reuters) – Austria should keep its recently introduced compulsory standards for mortgage lending, the Austrian National Bank (ONB) said on Tuesday, despite a recent call by the conservative finance minister for those standards to be reviewed. Faced with a sustained housing boom and banks’ widespread flouting of recommendations...
104.1 WIKY
Zendesk goes private in $10 billion deal
(Reuters) – Software company Zendesk Inc on Tuesday completed its sale to a group of private equity firms led by Hellman & Friedman and Permira in a deal valued at $10.2 billion after prolonged pressure from activist investor Jana Partners. As part of the deal, Zendesk shareholders received $77.50...
104.1 WIKY
Exclusive-China set to fine Ant Group over $1 billion, signalling revamp nears end-sources
HONG KONG (Reuters) – Chinese authorities are poised to impose a fine of more than $1 billion on Jack Ma’s Ant Group, said six sources with direct knowledge of the matter, setting the stage for ending the fintech company’s two-year long regulatory overhaul. The People’s Bank of...
104.1 WIKY
Exclusive-Stonepeak Partners eyes as much as $20 billion for North America infrastructure fund -sources
NEW YORK (Reuters) – Private equity firm Stonepeak Partners is aiming to raise between $15 billion and $20 billion for its next flagship North American infrastructure fund to invest in assets such as utilities, data centers, ports and railways, according to people familiar with matter. The fundraising plans underscore...
104.1 WIKY
Mexico’s America Movil to propose combination of share series
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican telecommunications giant America Movil will propose reclassifying three of its share series to shareholders, the company said Tuesday. The “AA,” “A” and “L” share series would become part of the company’s “B” series, it said in a filing. The change would require amending the company’s bylaws and will be subject to regulatory authorization, America Movil said.
104.1 WIKY
Musk tell staff no more layoffs planned – Verge
(Reuters) – Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk told staff in an all-hands meeting that the company does not plan more layoffs and is recruiting for engineering and ad sales roles, according to a tweet by a the Verge reporter. (Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj...
104.1 WIKY
Dollar tentative as investors await Fed minutes
SINGAPORE (Reuters) – The U.S. dollar was steady on Wednesday as investors tempered their risk appetites ahead of the release of minutes of the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting that could offer clues on the outlook for inflation and interest rates. The Fed on Wednesday will release the minutes...
104.1 WIKY
China plans stiff fines in tech-related changes to competition law
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s market regulator proposed amendments on Tuesday to a law on unfair competition, making provisions for fines ranging as high as a 5% share of a firm’s annual revenue to punish such practices by internet companies. The changes, open for public comment until Dec....
104.1 WIKY
HyperloopTT to go public via SPAC led by former Disney execs
(Reuters) – High-speed transportation systems maker Hyperloop Transportation Technologies (HyperloopTT) said on Tuesday it would list its shares in the United States through a deal with a blank-check firm at a pre-money valuation of $600 million. The special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Forest Road Acquisition Corp II, which is...
104.1 WIKY
Six former staff of Hong Kong newspaper plead guilty to conspiracy to commit collusion
HONG KONG (Reuters) – Six former staff of Hong Kong’s defunct pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily pleaded guilty on Tuesday to conspiracy to commit collusion with foreign forces in a closely watched national security case. The six pleaded guilty to conspiring with media tycoon Jimmy Lai and other people...
104.1 WIKY
Polish FA board member and former head arrested on fraud charges
WARSAW (Reuters) – Four people have been arrested for defrauding the Polish Football Association (PZPN) out of at least 1 million zlotys ($217,732.10), Poland’s Central Anti-corruption Bureau said on Tuesday. Among those arrested are PZPN board member Jakub T. and former PZPN secretary general Maciej S., as well...
Comments / 0