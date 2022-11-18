ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
actionnewsnow.com

Vegetation fire breaks out Monday morning at Dog Island Park in Red Bluff

RED BLUFF, Calif. - A vegetation fire broke out early Monday morning at Dog Island Park in Red Bluff. The fire was reported just before 4 a.m. Monday morning. CAL FIRE Tehama Glenn unit found the fire burning in an area known to be a homeless camp. Fire crews tell Action News Now it appears to be a warming fire.
RED BLUFF, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Woman hit by van in Red Bluff

RED BLUFF, Calif. 11:09 A.M. UPDATE - A woman was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Red Bluff. The collision happened just after 7 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Antelope Boulevard between Damon and Chestnut Avenues. Red Bluff Police said the woman was...
RED BLUFF, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Red Bluff home destroyed by fire

RED BLUFF, Calif. - A home was destroyed by fire in Tehama County Sunday night. CAL FIRE Dispatch said the fire was reported just before 7 p.m.Sunday on in West Red Bluff on Ridge Road near Wayne Avenue. A double-wide trailer was destroyed. No injuries were reported. CAL FIRE was...
RED BLUFF, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Yuba City man dies in Highway 99 crash Monday night

SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. - A Yuba City man died after a crash on Highway 99 in Sutter County Monday night, according to the CHP. The CHP said a black SUV was traveling south in the second lane of Highway 99 around 9:30 p.m. and was approaching Wilson Road. A semi-truck...
YUBA CITY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast: Frosty start to your Tuesday, but warmer & windy mid week

Bundle up and give yourself an extra minute or two to scrape the frost off of your windshield as you get ready to head out the door Tuesday morning. We have another chilly start to your morning, and widespread frost is likely across our valley and mountain areas to start the day. High pressure to our east and west will continue to keep us dry today, but low pressure tracking into the Pacific Northwest will provide more cloud cover over northern California through your Tuesday. We're mostly clear before sunrise, but will be partly to mostly sunny through the day. Temperatures are starting out in the 30's in the valley, 30's to 40's in the foothills, and mostly in the teens to 20's in our mountain zones early today. Winds will be light and out of the north through the entire day, and does not appear to be any kind of an issue for outdoor activities. High temperatures will be fairly similar to what we had on Monday, with most valley areas topping out in the mid 60's this afternoon. Foothill areas will top out in the lower 50's to lower 60's and our mountain zones will range from the lower 40's to around 60 degrees later today. Clouds will linger across our region this evening, and that will drive a slower cooling trend from Tuesday night through early Wednesday morning.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Woman killed in Yuba City car crash, 2 more hospitalized

YUBA CITY, Calif. — Yuba City police say two cars crashed westbound on Bridge Street, with one female passenger dying from her injuries. The crash happened Sunday morning around 8 a.m. It involved a Ford E350 with a driver and passenger and a Toyota Rav 4 with a driver and at least two passengers.
YUBA CITY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Suspect in the 1999 killing of a Yuba City woman has been found, arrested in Mexico 20 years later

YUBA CITY — A suspect in the killing of a Yuba City woman in 1999 was found and arrested in Mexico.According to Yuba City Police, on Jul. 26, 1999, officers responded to the 600 block of Queens Avenue in response to a homicide.During the beginning stages of their investigation, police discovered that 32-year-old Bianca Duenas-Arellano was allegedly killed by her estranged husband, 27-year-old Francisco Arellano.Police say that after he killed Bianca, Arellano fled to Mexico with their two children.In 1999, police obtained a search warrant, but they could not locate Arellano over the next 20 years. In 2019, investigators learned that Arellano was in Morales, Mexico.The Yuba City Police Department and the Sutter County District Attorney's Office worked with the Office of Internal Affairs to start the extradition process. On June. 22, 2022, Arellano, now 51 years old, was arrested in Morales with the help of the U.S. Marshalls.The news release made no mention of the two children, who would now be adults, that he took with him to Mexico.On Nov. 18, Arellano was extradited into the U.S. and transported by Yuba City police to the Sutter County Jail.He is currently in custody for homicide on a no-bail warrant.
YUBA CITY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Queen Bee Bucks Boost Orland's Local Economy

Queen Bee bucks have been very successful in Orland bringing in around $25,000 in their first week of sales, all that can be spent at 30 participating local businesses. Owner of Bless Your Heart Mercantile, Panda Bell says it's been helping support her business, "So you said you use Queen Bee Bucks, how has that helped your business?...I think it's really helped, it's nice that the city stepped up and was doing a program where they were helping to boost the local economy and this week we got a report and we had 12 uses of the card."
ORLAND, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Tents burn in fire at Chico’s Depot Park

CHICO, Calif. - Fire crews put out a fire at Depot Park in Chico Friday morning. Crews said three tents and the belonging inside burned. The call was first reported just after 8 a.m. Crews had the fire out within minutes after they arrived. The Chico Fire Department said there...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

3 election races remain close in Butte County after Friday's update

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The Butte County Election’s Office updated Nov. 8 election numbers Friday afternoon. There are several close races in the county, including Oroville Mayor, Chico City Council District 3 and Chico Unified School Board Member TA 5. Oroville City Councilmember David Pittman has a lead over...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
Paradise Post

DA: Camp Fire fraudster says lawyer’s boyfriend threatened him while they were both in jail

OROVILLE — A man who was convicted last month of fraud related to the 2018 Camp Fire had his sentencing delayed on Wednesday after he fired his attorney. Kipp Ford, 40, who used to live in Gridley and Chico, was convicted last month of construction fraud, embezzlement, contracting without a license in a disaster zone, failing to appear in court and filing false documents with the court. Ford was due to be sentenced Wednesday, but his sentencing was continued after he fired his attorney, according to a press release from Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Chico Boys Basketball tips off 2022-23 season with win over Paradise

Chico Boys Basketball cruised by Paradise 98-49 in the first round of the Cameron Sabatino Memorial Classic Tournament. Chico Boys Basketball tips off 2022-23 season with win over Paradise. Chico Boys Basketball cruised by Paradise 98-49 in the first round of the Cameron Sabatino Memorial Classic Tournament.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Police say drug house was shutdown in Anderson on Wednesday

ANDERSON, Calif. - The Anderson Police Department says that their Problem Oriented Policing Team shutdown a drug house and arrested three people on Wednesday. The POP Team was conducting a probation search at a home in the 3100 block of Begonia Street in Anderson, and detained Kyle Martin Mcleod, 31, of Anderson, Alyssa Morgan Hayden, 23, of Redding and Kirsten Marie Mcleod, 28, of Anderson.
ANDERSON, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy