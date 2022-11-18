Read full article on original website
fox2detroit.com
Monroe bicyclist hit, killed by pickup truck driver while riding along Telegraph
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A bicyclist was hit and killed by a pickup truck driver while riding Monday night in Monroe County. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said the victim, a 66-year-old Monroe Man, was riding near the paved shoulder of northbound N. Telegraph Road south of Newport in Frenchtown Township when he was hit by a Ford F-150 at 5:39 p.m.
The Oakland Press
Killer of teen and dad, Dylan and Kevin Stamper, headed to prison
Sentencing was handed down Tuesday to the killer of a South Lyon teen and his father who were gunned down in December 2020 during a purported robbery of marijuana. At a morning sentencing hearing, Oakland County Circuit Judge Cheryl Matthews ordered Fadi Jesus Zeineh, 21, to spend 28 to 50 years in prison for the armed robbery and deaths of Dylan Stamper, 17, and Kevin Stamper, 43. He also received an additional 2-year sentence for possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
46-Year-old Joyce L. Shroyer Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Erie Township (Erie Township, MI)
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office reported a two-vehicle collision on Saturday. The accident occurred on South Telegraph Road at around 7:06 p.m. According to the officials, Shroyer was driving a 2018 Ford EcoSport southbound on Telegraph Road. A vehicle, driven by an 18-year-old man, in the northbound lanes entered the southbound ones when attempting to overtake a vehicle in front of it. They collided in a head-on crash.
Detroit Police officer arraigned on charges after Friday arrest in Monroe County
A Detroit Police Department officer is facing charges after being arrested by Michigan State Police and the Monroe County Sheriff's office following a domestic situation on Friday.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Macomb County man faces possible life sentence after carjacking woman at Sterling Heights Walmart
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – A Macomb County man is facing a possible life sentence after carjacking an elderly woman outside a Walmart in Sterling Heights, officials said. The incident happened Nov. 12 in the parking lot of the Walmart on Mound Road, according to authorities. Police said Jason Graves,...
Detroit police issue warning after Grosse Isle man accidentally shoots himself in the leg on I-94
Troopers issued a reminder on social media after they assisted a 43-year-old who unintentionally discharged his pistol and injured himself while driving down I-94 in Wayne County.
Detroit News
Memorial held for Northville couple killed in crash: 'My heart is in so much pain'
Northville Township — Family and friends gathered Monday night in Northville Township to remember a couple who died in a rollover crash earlier this month, leaving four children behind. The memorial took place on the evening of what would have been Manal Kadry's 41st birthday. She died on Nov....
Detroit police officer arrested in Monroe County; girlfriend claims he approached her with gun
MONROE, Mich — A Detroit police officer was arrested Friday in Monroe County after authorities say he got drunk and approached his girlfriend with a gun. Officers from the Michigan State Police department and Monroe County Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 caller just after midnight who said her boyfriend brandished a firearm. The suspect, Kory Dombrowski, of Monroe, fled the scene as police responded to the call, according to a news release from MSP.
fox2detroit.com
Off-duty Detroit police officer accused of pulling gun on girlfriend while drunk
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - An off-duty Detroit police officer was arrested Friday after authorities say he pulled a gun on his girlfriend while drunk. According to Michigan State Police, Kory Ryan Dombrowski showed up armed with multiple firearms and wearing body armor while picking up his girlfriend from a party around 12:10 a.m. He allegedly pointed his duty weapon at his girlfriend, who did not want to leave. She called 911.
Father, 1-year-old son found in running vehicle died of carbon monoxide poisoning, Detroit police say
A father and his 1-year-old child died Monday afternoon after police say after they sustained carbon monoxide poisoning from being in a running vehicle with the garage door closed.
Police searching for suspects who shot 2 students Monday afternoon
Two teen students were shot Monday afternoon after leaving school, police say. The incident happened at around 3:40 p.m in the area of Evergreen Road and Fargo Street near Henry Ford High School.
The Oakland Press
Judge denies bond again for man accused of shooting another in Pontiac store
A Pontiac man accused of shooting another in a local store, injuring him, has again been denied bond by an Oakland County judge. At a court hearing Nov. 15, 50th District Judge Ronda Gross said the alleged shooter, Andre Benton, 56, is “an acute danger to the community of Pontiac and continues to be a danger to the victim.” Gross was responding to a request by Benton’s attorney Johnny Hawkins to reconsider an earlier decision to keep him in jail while the case moves through district court. Hawkins said Benton is not a threat, which Gross said isn’t true.
fox2detroit.com
Hit-and-run victim killed on Grand River; Crime Stoppers offering $5,000 reward
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The family of a hit-and-run victim who was killed in late October are desperate for justice - and now Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information. Dorian Nelson was struck and killed crossing Grand River near Maplewood at 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 28. The driver was behind the wheel of a light-colored 2015 or 2016 Ford F-150 with an extended cab.
The Oakland Press
Trial scheduled for man charged in ‘mistaken identity’ fatal shooting
Trial is scheduled for an Oxford Township man accused of killing another in a reported case of mistaken identity. Jury selection is to begin March 27, 2023 in Oakland County Circuit Court for the case against Marcus Nathan, 36. Nathan is charged with open murder and possession of a felony in connection with the April 20 homicide of Dennis Kendrick in the parking lot of the Abbey Ridge Apartment Homes complex in Oxford Township. Investigators say Nathan shot Kendrick multiple times at close range after mistakenly believing he’d sent him a threatening text message.
fox2detroit.com
Suspect arrested after shooting driver with BB gun, blowing out car window on I-696
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Metro Detroit driver was shot at by someone wielding a BB gun over the weekend. The Michigan State Police received a report around 5:20 p.m. on Nov. 20 when a call came in that someone had been struck by a BB gun while driving on I-696 in Warren.
Two dead after car crash in Washtenaw Co.
Two people are dead after a crash in Augusta Township.
thelivingstonpost.com
High-speed chase through Howell ends when car crashes into house
Deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office were patrolling eastbound I-96 near M-59 in Howell Township when they attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a 2014 Ford Explorer after determining that it has been stolen out of Melvindale. According to a release from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle failed to pull over, and instead accelerated at a high rate of speed while continuing east on I-96.
Lawsuit filed against 4 Warren police officers who allegedly 'savagely beat' 16-year-old during arrest for catalytic converter theft
A lawsuit has been filed against four Warren police officers, claiming they “savagely beat” a 16-year-old while arresting him back in May 2021 for stealing a catalytic converter.
Detroit News
Memorial gathering planned Monday for Northville couple who died in crash
A Northville couple who died in a late-night rollover crash Nov. 12 will be honored in an online memorial service Monday night. Manal Kadry and her husband, Dr. Omar Salamen, died after their car left the road as the driver attempted to navigate a turn near their neighborhood, Northville police said. Police said the car hit a tree near Seven Mile and Napier roads. The couple died at the scene.
ClickOnDetroit.com
7-year-old Adele Wells disappeared on her way to school in Flint 64 years ago
FLINT, Mich. – A 7-year-old girl who vanished on her way to school in Flint has been missing for 64 years. Adele Marie Wells was last seen on Nov. 21, 1958. According to police, she was walking to Jefferson Elementary School after staying home that morning with a slight cold.
