“I am not a victim. Please do not call me strong.”. If you visit Rachael Finley’s Instagram, you might think she has what could be considered a perfect life by 2022’s standards and in some ways, you wouldn’t be wrong. The statuesque blonde owns Steakworld, which is home to her successful clothing line Hot Lava and 11 other brands — and is an OG internet celebrity as she got her start with her much-loved bad advice Tumblr. Now, she adds “writer” to her resume as she continues her tradition of being unflinchingly open and honest in her debut memoir, “Nobody Ever Told Me Anything.”

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO