Washington State

104.1 WIKY

Republican states seek to preserve Trump-era U.S. border curbs

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A coalition of states with Republican attorneys general took legal steps on Monday to retain pandemic border curbs recently ruled unlawful by a U.S. judge, aiming to preserve a policy that lets the government expel hundreds of thousands of migrants. Fifteen states asked U.S. District Judge...
White House’s Jha: Social media platform owners should consider role in COVID misinformation

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Owners of social media platforms should consider their personal responsibility regarding health disinformation, and the public should choose reputable sources to trust, White House COVID-19 response coordinator Ashish Jha said on Tuesday. “You can decide to trust America’s physicians, or you can trust some random dude...
Kherson removes pro-Russia signs, puts up pro-Ukrainian ones

KHERSON, Ukraine (Reuters) – Now that pro-Moscow forces have abandoned the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, workers are tearing down posters expressing love for Russia and the benefits of receiving Russian passports and pensions. In their place are placards featuring simple slogans like “Kherson – hero city” and “Compatriots,...
Ukraine to protest over Orban scarf showing Hungary including part of Ukraine

KYIV (Reuters) – Ukraine will summon the Hungarian ambassador to protest that Prime Minister Viktor Orban went to a football match in a scarf depicting some Ukrainian territory as part of Hungary, the Ukrainian foreign ministry said on Tuesday. “The promotion of revisionism ideas in Hungary does not contribute...
Russia urges restraint by Turkey in Syria -envoy

(Reuters) – Moscow believes that Turkey should refrain from the use of “excessive” military force in Syria, with a search needed to find a peaceful solution to the Kurdish issue, Russian news agencies said on Tuesday, citing the country’s Syria envoy. Moscow would work with partners...
Putin presides over mighty nuclear icebreaker launch

ST PETERSBURG, Russia (Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday watched the launch of a mighty nuclear-powered icebreaker for the Arctic via video from the Kremlin. (Reporting Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)
UN rights office: 17 men executed in Saudi Arabia since Nov. 10

GENEVA (Reuters) – A U.N. human rights office spokesperson said on Tuesday that 17 men had been executed in Saudi Arabia since Nov. 10 for drug and contraband offences, calling the executions “deeply regrettable”. Those killed were from Syria, Pakistan, Jordan and Saudi Arabia, spokesperson Elizabeth Throssell...
Ukraine says Russia hit aid distribution centre, one killed

KYIV (Reuters) – Russian shelling hit a humanitarian aid distribution centre in the town of Orihiv in southeastern Ukraine on Tuesday, killing a volunteer and wounding two women, the regional governor said. Oleksandr Starukh, governor of the Zaporizhzhia region, gave no further details of the attack on Orihiv, about...
Six former staff of Hong Kong newspaper plead guilty to conspiracy to commit collusion

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Six former staff of Hong Kong’s defunct pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily pleaded guilty on Tuesday to conspiracy to commit collusion with foreign forces in a closely watched national security case. The six pleaded guilty to conspiring with media tycoon Jimmy Lai and other people...

