Gavi says it is not in breach of Novavax vaccine deal
(Reuters) – Global vaccine alliance Gavi said on Tuesday it was not in breach of a deal to buy Novavax’s COVID-19 vaccine and that it reserved all rights, including the recovery of advance payments to the company. Novavax said on Monday it delivered a notice to Gavi to...
FDA approves CSL’s gene therapy for hemophilia
(Reuters) – The U.S. health regulator on Tuesday approved Australian drugmaker CSL Ltd and partner Uniqure NV’s gene therapy for hemophilia B, potentially offering a long-term solution for patients with the blood clotting disorder. The approval from the Food and Drug Administration makes the treatment, which will be...
Chinese exchanges say COVID testing firms to face strict IPO checks
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Chinese stock exchanges said they will strictly vet listing applications from COVID-19 testing companies, in response to media reports voicing concerns over fundraising plans by beneficiaries of the pandemic. Nucleic acid testing is a key part of China’s strict dynamic zero-COVID strategy to identify and control...
China reports 28,127 new COVID cases for Nov 21 vs 27,095 a day earlier
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China reported 28,127 new COVID-19 infections on Nov. 21, of which 2,225 were symptomatic and 25,902 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday. That is compared with 27,095 new cases a day earlier – 2,365 symptomatic and 24,730 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately....
Predictive value of ‘good’ cholesterol level varies by race, U.S. study finds
(Reuters) – The widely-held concept that levels of “good” cholesterol in the blood can indicate heart disease risk is not equally true for Blacks and whites, and the measure itself may be of less value than previously thought, according to a U.S. study published on Monday. Various...
Marketmind: COVID blues
A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Anshuman Daga:. A nationwide spike in COVID-19 cases in China is again the main talking point for weary global markets on Tuesday as Beijing shut parks and museums and more cities resumed mass testing. Analysts are pushing back...
Study: Smoking marijuana may do more harm to lungs than smoking cigarettes
Many believe marijuana is safe and harmless. But a new study suggests smoking marijuana may be more harmful and do more damage than people realize
IMF approves $88.3 million for Malawi under ‘food shock’ loan window
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The International Monetary Fund said its executive board on Monday approved an $88.3 million disbursement to Malawi under the new “food shock window” emergency lending facility launched in response to food price spikes and shortages caused by Russia’s war in Ukraine. The IMF...
UK regulator says Baker Hughes-Altus deal could reduce competition
(Reuters) – Britain’s competition watchdog said on Tuesday U.S.-listed oilfield services firm Baker Hughes Co’s acquisition of Altus Intervention could result in reduced competition among UK oil and gas operators. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it was concerned that the loss of rivalry between the...
EV startup Faraday Future raises going concern doubt
(Reuters) – Faraday Future Intelligent Electric said on Monday that it had “substantial doubt” about its ability to continue as a going concern after it reported lower cash reserves. The company said it had $31.76 million in cash as of the third quarter ended Sept. 30, down...
JD.com to cut senior executives salaries by 10-20%
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s JD.com said on Tuesday it would cut the salaries of its senior managers by 10-20% next year to help pay for an effort to convert more contractors to salaried staff and provide such workers with more insurance protection. The e-commerce giant made the announcement...
Exclusive-China set to fine Ant Group over $1 billion, signalling revamp nears end-sources
HONG KONG (Reuters) – Chinese authorities are poised to impose a fine of more than $1 billion on Jack Ma’s Ant Group, said six sources with direct knowledge of the matter, setting the stage for ending the fintech company’s two-year long regulatory overhaul. The People’s Bank of...
Colombia’s Nutresa shares down more than 28% after failed public offer
BOGOTA (Reuters) – Shares in Nutresa, Colombia’s largest food producer, closed 28.6% lower on Monday following a failed public offer for a large portion of shares in the company. Nutresa shares closed at 38,990 pesos in comparison to a close of 54,600 per share on Friday. An offer...
Analysis-China has limited power, and perhaps little desire, to curb North Korea
BEIJING (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden last week asked his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, if he could try to talk North Korea out of a new nuclear weapon test but he acknowledged that he did not know if China had the capacity to do so. As unpredictable North...
South Korea warns of economic damage if truckers go on strike
SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s prime minister urged unionised truckers on Tuesday to scrap plans to go on strike this week to spare the economy what he called paralysis and irreversible damage, fuelling fears for the country’s post-pandemic recovery. Major trucking unions have threatened to begin a...
