Beginning 8 a.m. Tuesday, the Los Angeles Reinvestment Foundation will begin its annual turkey giveaway.The event is held at People's Independent Church of Christ, located at 5856 West Blvd. in Los Angeles.A drive-through lane has been set up to deliver turkey and trimmings to those in need. Items are first-come, first-served.The annual event was started 39 years ago by the late E.J. Jackson.The Los Angeles Reinvestment Foundation's Thanksgiving baskets are intended for "the poor, the working poor, the youth, the homeless, people living with disabilities, the low income seniors, disabled veterans and the underserved," according to the organization.The baskets will have canned goods, bottles of water, stuffing, vegetables and more, with a turkey. For more information, visit: The L.A. Reinvestment Foundation

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO