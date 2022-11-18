Read full article on original website
pasadenanow.com
Union Station Distributes Thanksgiving Meal Supply Boxes
With many helping hands provided Monday by the Southern California Gas Company, Pasadena-based Union Station Homeless Services distributed ‘all the fixings’ meal supply boxes for those who have homes but are struggling to afford a Thanksgiving meal for their families. The meal supply boxes were distributed at the...
L.A. Reinvestment Foundation begins annual turkey giveaway Tuesday
Beginning 8 a.m. Tuesday, the Los Angeles Reinvestment Foundation will begin its annual turkey giveaway.The event is held at People's Independent Church of Christ, located at 5856 West Blvd. in Los Angeles.A drive-through lane has been set up to deliver turkey and trimmings to those in need. Items are first-come, first-served.The annual event was started 39 years ago by the late E.J. Jackson.The Los Angeles Reinvestment Foundation's Thanksgiving baskets are intended for "the poor, the working poor, the youth, the homeless, people living with disabilities, the low income seniors, disabled veterans and the underserved," according to the organization.The baskets will have canned goods, bottles of water, stuffing, vegetables and more, with a turkey. For more information, visit: The L.A. Reinvestment Foundation
KTLA.com
Celebrate Thanksgiving at Mastro’s new location
Mastro’s executive chef Walter Mayen joined us live with a taste preview of what they will be serving for Thanksgiving. The sophisticated steakhouse recently opened a new location in downtown Los Angeles and will be opening Thanksgiving day from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. To book a reservation or...
Mayor-Elect Bass, Thanksgiving Help & Hallmark’s “A Christmas Spectacular”
The Mo'Kelly Show Presents - Mayor-Elect Bass, Thanksgiving Help & Hallmark’s “A Christmas Spectacular”
Antelope Valley Press
Littlerock plans annual Christmas parade
LITTLEROCK — The Littlerock Rural Town Council will present an old-fashioned Christmas parade, on Dec. 3, followed by a lighting ceremony and festival. The theme for this year’s parade is “A Child’s Christmas in Littlerock.”
Antelope Valley Press
Stuff-a-Bus benefits children in need
LANCASTER — Beginning Monday and continuing through Dec. 12, the Antelope Valley Transit Authority Stuff-a-Bus Holiday Toy Drive will hold its annual collection of toys and clothing for the AV community’s children in need. Santa’s helpers will be heard chanting “Stuff That Bus!” and ringing their bells to...
thelosangelesbeat.com
Where to Get Thanksgiving Dinner in Los Angeles 2022
Thanksgiving is right around the corner. If your favorite thing to make for dinner is reservations, check out the list below for some of our favorite places for autumnal feasting in LA, with no cleanup required. Whether you’d like to dine by a pool beneath swaying palms or get Creole delights to go… enjoy gorgeous views of Santa Monica or feast on an assortment of vegan options… here are some ideas.
Winter Wonderland experience coming to L.A. County parks
Snow will be coming to Los Angeles County parks this holiday season. The county announced the return of its “Parks After Dark Winter Wonderland” experience, complete with up to 80 tons of snow, holiday treats, and activities such as arts and crafts, sled runs, and photo opportunities – all completely free. “The Winter Wonderland experience […]
Best Things To Do This Thanksgiving Week In Los Angeles And SoCal: Nov. 21 - 24
Prep for Thankgiving by watching an improvised comedy/dinner party. Pre-burn calories by running a turkey trot for a good cause. Watch The Flaming Lips live. Ice skate in downtown L.A.
‘Remembering Boyle Heights’ sequel to premiere Saturday at Casa 0101
Do you remember what Boyle Heights was like in the 70s? What about the 90s? One play hoping to capture the essence of those decades in the neighborhood is set to premiere this Saturday at Casa 0101. “Remembering Boyle Heights: Part Two” is a collaborative theater piece by playwright Josefina...
semhseaglesnest.com
Thanksgiving Food Drive 2022
As Thanksgiving nears, ASB begins to host our Annual November food drive, which started on November 8th. The November food drive will help many families in need in our community. The cans of food are donated to families who are less fortunate and cannot afford to eat for Thanksgiving. The food must be non-perishables like canned stews and chillies.
Mariachi Festival & Fiesta Anual de Santa Cecilia to be held Sunday
Musicians from throughout Southern California will perform Sunday at the 33rd annual Mariachi Festival & Fiesta Anual de Santa Cecilia at Boyle Heights’ Mariachi Plaza. From headliners Mariachi Sol de México, Mariachi Los Reyes and Mariachi Garibaldi to local youth conjuntos, like Mariachi Alanos Garfield High School and Mariachi Olímpico de Roosevelt High School, the public will be able to enjoy free musical performances from 8 am to 10 pm at the iconic plaza near First Street and Boyle Ave.
SoCal to see warm, breezy conditions on Tuesday
Southern California will see sunshine, pleasant temperatures and a few breezes on Tuesday, with a very warm Thanksgiving coming up.
The 5 Best Flea Markets in Los Angeles County (A Controversial But Confident List)
We took on the herculean task of whittling a staple of Los Angeles culture to a handful of the city's many flea market offerings The post The 5 Best Flea Markets in Los Angeles County (A Controversial But Confident List) appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
NBC Los Angeles
The Grove's Tree Lighting Is Free, Fun, and Full of Faux Snow
We're all seeking a pinch of extra-ness in our lives, the sorts of spectacle-driven details and major moments that make us feel as though we're connecting to a more convivial state of being. Alas: Convivial experiences are a bit few and notably far between. But when the holidays are in...
2urbangirls.com
Shelters to open in areas where freezing temps are forecast
LOS ANGELES – With freezing temperatures forecast this week for the Antelope Valley, Santa Clarita Valley, and Mount Wilson area, authorities planned to open winter shelters. Temperatures in the low to mid-20s and dipping down into the upper teens were forecast for the Antelope Valley, Santa Clarita Valley, and...
foxla.com
This is how much money you need to make to buy a home in LA
LOS ANGELES - If you're not making six figures, you can kiss your dream of buying a home in Los Angeles - or most other California cities, for that matter - goodbye. That's because you apparently need to earn at least $200,000 or more to become a homeowner in Los Angeles or really any other major city in California, according to a new analysis by real estate company Redfin.
Chef Spends $3,500 On Erewhon Groceries For A Client: "That is more than I make in a month"
Brooke Baevsky (@itschefbae) went viral via TikTok after sharing the cost to “restock a client's pantry.” Brooke is a Los Angeles-based celebrity private chef. The video has over 3.4 million views.
spectrumnews1.com
Woodland Hills mom decorates more than 300 trees in her home
LOS ANGELES — For more than 20 years, a Woodland Hills women has been setting up a forest of Christmas trees in and around her home. Alison Siewert started in 1999 when her daughter was born but steadily grew over the years. This year, she has 307 Christmas trees.
Wienerschnitzel Eyes Long Beach Location for a Total Redo
Galardi Group Inc. – the entity behind the famed frankfurter joint – is rehauling handfuls of California Weinerschnitzels, with a Long Beach outpost under consideration as well
