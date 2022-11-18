Read full article on original website
Related
Fstoppers
Photographic Criticasters: Why You Should Not Be One and What to Be Instead
Criticism of photography is commonplace. Sometimes, it is invited and genuine, other times, not. How you decide to give or receive it can affect your self-esteem as a photographer. Moreover, it says much about your own creative abilities. Here's how to appreciate criticism and avoid being a criticaster. We should...
Fstoppers
Which of These Two Methods of Street Photography Is Best?
Depending on your perspective, street photography is either one of the easiest or most difficult types of photography one might pursue. The barrier to entry is low, with a small camera and fixed lens being all you need to get started shooting. Just step outside your door and capture what is happening on the street in your town ,and you are a street photographer. The problem is, although it is simple to get started in street photography, it is not easy to create compelling imagery.
Fiction: I Installed A Secret Camera On My Daughter's Bedroom, What I Saw After 3 Days Made Me Cry
Before I continue with the content of this article, it's important to let y'all know that this not true life story, it is a fictional article made from a factual events.
Fstoppers
A Helpful Approach for Better Landscape Photos
One of the beautiful things about landscape photography is that there are so many ways to approach how you create images. If you are working on your own approach, check out this great video tutorial that features an experienced landscape photographer discussing an effective approach for the genre. Coming to...
Fstoppers
Shooting Weddings With the Sony FE 50mm f/1.2 GM Lens
Shooting weddings is stressful, mostly because you only have one opportunity to really make your clients happy. That being the case, you need to use gear that you can rely on to get you exactly what you and the client envision. Does the Sony FE 50mm f/1.2 GM lens fit into that category?
Fstoppers
Save Big With These Black Friday Discounts on SLR Lounge's Fantastic Photography Tutorials and Visual Flow Presets
Our friends over at SLR Lounge make some of the best photography education content available, along with a range of versatile presets that can help you achieve better results more quickly. There has never been a better time to take advantage of their great tutorials and presets, as both are on sale at significant discounts.
Fstoppers
We Take a Closer Look at the Haida NanoPro Filters for the Fujifilm X100 series
Haida has released two filters specially made for the Fujifilm X100 series. There is also a dedicated lens hood available. Do you own a Fujifilm X100 camera? Perhaps these filters are interesting for you. The Fujifilm X100 series have become some sort of a legend. This digital rangefinder camera –...
Fstoppers
How to Use Photoshop's Powerful New Masking Features
Lightroom and Photoshop have made some major steps forward in masking capabilities, and complicated masks that used to take a lot of intricate and time-intensive work can now be made in mere seconds with just a click. This great video tutorial will show you where to find Photoshop's new AI masking features and how to use them for quick and precise edits.
Fstoppers
A Beginner's Guide to Camera Properties and Settings
Starting out in photography is a daunting thing, as you have to learn a wide range of concepts, master technical parameters, and develop creative vision all at the same time. Nonetheless, you can boil down operating your camera to a few fundamental things that, once mastered, will allow you to start your journey with much more confidence and control. This helpful video tutorial will show you everything you need to know about those fundamentals so you can get to shooting.
Fstoppers
A Look at the Clever Automation of Film Cameras
We take a lot for granted in the digital era, particularly the automation of a lot of functions. In the early days of film, everything was fully manual, and even one parameter set incorrectly could ruin an entire roll. Later in the 20th century, a standard called DX (Digital indeX) was introduced, and it automated a lot of settings, reducing errors and making photography more accessible to amateurs and casual users. How did it work? This neat video takes you behind the scenes of the surprisingly sophisticated system.
Fstoppers
Playing with Light...again.
Easy enough to execute. Just place a glass object on a Tablet that is displaying an light pattern. The first is an in-camera triple exposure of a Cruet (oil and vinegar dispenser for those peasants out there...like me). Second is the top of a glass butter dish upside down and...
21 Completely Bonkers Home Design Choices That Don't Make A Bit Of Sense
I want to have a word with the builders and contractors who approved of these designs.
Fstoppers
This Impressive Lens for Fujifilm X Cameras Is Just $149
While the prices of lenses from many first-party manufacturers seem to stretch higher and higher, we have also seen an influx of affordable options from third-party makers. Some of these options have been astonishingly low in price while still turning in acceptable to even surprisingly good performance. One such lens is the TTArtisan 27mm f/2.8 for Fujifilm X Series cameras, and this great video review takes a look at the lens and the sort of performance and image quality you can expect from it in practice.
"I Unmatched Him": People Are Hilariously Revealing What Gives Them The Ick When It Comes To Dating
"He tacked a 'hehe' onto the end of his message, and I unmatched him. 'Haha' is fine, but 'hehe'...I don't know, I just can't do it."
Fstoppers
A Review of the Venus Optics Argus 18mm f/0.95 MFT APO Lens
Venus Optics has established themselves as a maker of unique lenses that often push the boundaries of design, and the new Argus 18mm f/0.95 MFT APO continues that trends by offering Micro Four Thirds photographers a versatile focal length paired with an extremely wide maximum aperture. This great video review takes a look at the lens and the sort of performance and image quality you can expect from it in practice.
Comments / 0