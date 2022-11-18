Read full article on original website
Idaho State to receive $3 million grant to establish Community Health Worker Collaborative program
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State University is set to receive nearly $3 million over several years to establish a Community Health Worker Collaborative program for the state, designed to grow the community and public health workforce. Idaho State is one of four grantees in the Northwest and the...
Idaho gas prices continue to slide
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Average gasoline prices in Idaho have fallen 4.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.17/g Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 802 stations in Idaho. Prices in Idaho are 16.0 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 57.5...
Ada County reports resurgence in tax scam mailer
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Attorney General Lawrence Wasden is asking Idahoans to be on the lookout for a tax scam that may be arriving in their mailboxes. Made to look like an official government letter, the mailer is an advertisement for private tax attorneys attempting to drum up business.
How to get “Idaho Ready” for winter driving and holiday travel
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – With weather getting colder, and holidays on the horizon, the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) wants to ensure all drivers are “Idaho Ready” for winter driving conditions. “Idaho Ready” is ITD’s annual winter safety campaign. The goal is to equip drivers with information...
