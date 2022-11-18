Read full article on original website
Idaho State to receive $3 million grant to establish Community Health Worker Collaborative program
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State University is set to receive nearly $3 million over several years to establish a Community Health Worker Collaborative program for the state, designed to grow the community and public health workforce. Idaho State is one of four grantees in the Northwest and the...
Ada County reports resurgence in tax scam mailer
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Attorney General Lawrence Wasden is asking Idahoans to be on the lookout for a tax scam that may be arriving in their mailboxes. Made to look like an official government letter, the mailer is an advertisement for private tax attorneys attempting to drum up business.
Support the Red Cross this holiday season
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — 2022 has been a year of crisis for families across the country — from Hurricane Ian in Florida to historic flooding in Montana to the first-ever national American Red Cross blood crisis. “Whether a crisis is felt by an entire community or a single...
