Idaho State

Ada County reports resurgence in tax scam mailer

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Attorney General Lawrence Wasden is asking Idahoans to be on the lookout for a tax scam that may be arriving in their mailboxes. Made to look like an official government letter, the mailer is an advertisement for private tax attorneys attempting to drum up business.
Support the Red Cross this holiday season

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — 2022 has been a year of crisis for families across the country — from Hurricane Ian in Florida to historic flooding in Montana to the first-ever national American Red Cross blood crisis. “Whether a crisis is felt by an entire community or a single...
