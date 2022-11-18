Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
kidnewsradio.com
Winter travel restrictions to begin on Palisades Ranger District
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – On Tuesday, Nov. 22, Forest Service Road 218 at the Forest Boundary near Kelly Canyon Ski Resort to the Y-Junction Parking Area will be closed to all motorized use, including snowmobiles, for resort opening preparation. Forest Service Road 217, Table Rock Road, will remain open until Dec. 15 to allow forest access to the Y Junction.
kidnewsradio.com
Local print company plants 20,000 trees for reforestation initiative
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – In July 2021, AlphaGraphics in Idaho Falls joined the PrintReleaf organization to become forest neutral by planting a tree for every 8,000 sheets of paper used and printed at AlphaGraphics. As of Nov. 1, AlphaGraphics has hit their goal with 20,000 trees reforested around...
kidnewsradio.com
East Idaho BMX opens indoor track in Bingham County
PINGREE, Idaho (KIFI) – It’s been nearly 30 years since Bingham County has played host to a BMX track. Now, the sport is making its return to the area because of the efforts of East Idaho BMX. They are opening a new indoor track the will be in a central location for all riders in Eastern and South Eastern Idaho.
kidnewsradio.com
3 things to know this morning – November 22, 2022
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Tuesday. 1. Many University of Idaho Alumni gathered in Downtown Idaho Falls last night for a Candlelight Vigil in memory of the four murdered University of Idaho students. 2. The Ashton Christmas Village is once...
kidnewsradio.com
Red Kettle Campaign kicks off
BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – Each year, the Salvation Army recruits volunteers from around the area to ring bells and raise many for the needy right in Eastern Idaho. The money donated from the Red Kettle Campaign will pay for food for the hungry in the region. Bell ringers for...
kidnewsradio.com
Idaho State to receive $3 million grant to establish Community Health Worker Collaborative program
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State University is set to receive nearly $3 million over several years to establish a Community Health Worker Collaborative program for the state, designed to grow the community and public health workforce. Idaho State is one of four grantees in the Northwest and the...
kidnewsradio.com
Bannock County, ISU to build Forensic Pathology Center
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State University and Bannock County have signed an agreement to fund and build the East Idaho Forensic Pathology Center on Idaho State University’s Pocatello campus. The center will be a state-of-the-art facility where autopsies will be performed, serving 17 counties in eastern Idaho....
kidnewsradio.com
Locals honor the 4 University of Idaho students with a candlelight vigil
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Falls city residents took time on Monday night to honor the four students from the University of Idaho whose lives were taken on Nov. 13 with a candlelight vigil. Emotions were running high as the vigil helped students and alumni grieve with the...
kidnewsradio.com
Pocatello Animal Services holiday pet food drive
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Join Pocatello Animal Services for a holiday pet food drive. From Nov. 21 through Dec. 27, Pocatello Animal Services is collecting wet or dry dog food and cat food, pet treats, litter, toys and other pet supplies. All donations collected will go to help feed hungry pets in our community.
kidnewsradio.com
U of I student speaks out following peers’ murders
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – It’s been more than a week since four University of Idaho students were found murdered in Moscow. Roommates Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Xana’s boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, were close friends and members of Greek life on campus. “I still haven’t...
kidnewsradio.com
Man arrested for grand theft and possession of illegal drugs
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 24-year-old man early Tuesday morning after being found in possession of a stolen trailer. Deputies were sent to an address on Kit Ln. in Ammon just before 2 a.m. to a report of a man in a...
