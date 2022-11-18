ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

Winter travel restrictions to begin on Palisades Ranger District

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – On Tuesday, Nov. 22, Forest Service Road 218 at the Forest Boundary near Kelly Canyon Ski Resort to the Y-Junction Parking Area will be closed to all motorized use, including snowmobiles, for resort opening preparation. Forest Service Road 217, Table Rock Road, will remain open until Dec. 15 to allow forest access to the Y Junction.
Local print company plants 20,000 trees for reforestation initiative

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – In July 2021, AlphaGraphics in Idaho Falls joined the PrintReleaf organization to become forest neutral by planting a tree for every 8,000 sheets of paper used and printed at AlphaGraphics. As of Nov. 1, AlphaGraphics has hit their goal with 20,000 trees reforested around...
East Idaho BMX opens indoor track in Bingham County

PINGREE, Idaho (KIFI) – It’s been nearly 30 years since Bingham County has played host to a BMX track. Now, the sport is making its return to the area because of the efforts of East Idaho BMX. They are opening a new indoor track the will be in a central location for all riders in Eastern and South Eastern Idaho.
3 things to know this morning – November 22, 2022

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Tuesday. 1. Many University of Idaho Alumni gathered in Downtown Idaho Falls last night for a Candlelight Vigil in memory of the four murdered University of Idaho students. 2. The Ashton Christmas Village is once...
Red Kettle Campaign kicks off

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – Each year, the Salvation Army recruits volunteers from around the area to ring bells and raise many for the needy right in Eastern Idaho. The money donated from the Red Kettle Campaign will pay for food for the hungry in the region. Bell ringers for...
Bannock County, ISU to build Forensic Pathology Center

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State University and Bannock County have signed an agreement to fund and build the East Idaho Forensic Pathology Center on Idaho State University’s Pocatello campus. The center will be a state-of-the-art facility where autopsies will be performed, serving 17 counties in eastern Idaho....
Pocatello Animal Services holiday pet food drive

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Join Pocatello Animal Services for a holiday pet food drive. From Nov. 21 through Dec. 27, Pocatello Animal Services is collecting wet or dry dog food and cat food, pet treats, litter, toys and other pet supplies. All donations collected will go to help feed hungry pets in our community.
U of I student speaks out following peers’ murders

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – It’s been more than a week since four University of Idaho students were found murdered in Moscow. Roommates Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Xana’s boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, were close friends and members of Greek life on campus. “I still haven’t...
Man arrested for grand theft and possession of illegal drugs

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 24-year-old man early Tuesday morning after being found in possession of a stolen trailer. Deputies were sent to an address on Kit Ln. in Ammon just before 2 a.m. to a report of a man in a...
