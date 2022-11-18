San Joaquin Valley residents, growers vying for water in fourth year of drought. “Noemi Barrera has spent four months without running water for herself and her four children, and is among many people in California living without it as wells across the state run dry. Like most in the 184-person agricultural community of Tooleville, nestled by the Tulare County foothills, Barrera can hear the county’s water truck arriving down the street to bring five-gallon jug rations every other week. She can see the newly snow-capped Sierra Nevada mountains to the east, a sign of hope for a winter that could be as dry as the last. Tooleville sits on a well that is now nearly unusable due to contamination from groundwater overdrilling. The state stepped in last year after the neighboring town Exeter refused to connect municipal water to the community’s residents. Barrera’s family uses what tap water is left for showers, and relies on the county’s water, usually gone within one week, for cooking and laundry. ... ” Read more from the Courthouse News Service here: San Joaquin Valley residents, growers vying for water in fourth year of drought.

