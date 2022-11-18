Bargain hunters have come up with a genius way to save money on their advent calendar and it’s half the price

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SAVVY shoppers of Facebook are always coming up with ideas for saving cash and this one is an absolute belter.

As we all start heading to the shops to pick out our advent calendars, some maybe concerned that splashing out on a luxury brand maybe out of budget this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LLf4z_0jG0Rnzt00
People are cutting the cost of their advent calendars in half Credit: Facebook/ExtremeCouponingAndBargainsUK
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VOC1S_0jG0Rnzt00
The savvy shoppers are just buying a box of 24 chocolates and numbering them Credit: Facebook/ExtremeCouponingAndBargainsUK
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X3Krx_0jG0Rnzt00
The Ferrero calendar costs twice as much as the box of 24 Credit: Facebook/ExtremeCouponingAndBargainsUK

But the bargain hunters of Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK have struck gold with this brilliant idea.

Molly Davies kicked off the trend by posting a picture of the Ferrero Collection advent calendar, which costs £12.50 at Tesco - or £10.50 with a clubcard.

She said: "Didn’t fancy paying £12.50 for the calendar so got a box of 24 that was on offer for £6 and made our own!"

She then showed the classic box of 24 Ferrero Rochers with each of the chocolates numbered 1-24 - and we think it's bloomin' genius.

Turns out, Molly wasn't the only one to come up with the cunning plan as plenty of other Facebookers flocked to say that they had done the same.

Many posted pictures of their creations, with some put fancy stickers on the chocolates.

While others numbered them with a Sharpie on the box and others turned over the chocolates to write in white pen on the wrapper.

Shoppers who hadn't thought of the DIY calendar were impressed.

One person said: "This is a great idea! Especially when people don’t like coconut or dark chocolate."

Another said: "I bought these to give as an advent calendar yesterday but I never thought to do that. Thank you."

