Harrowing details revealed after 3 kids among 4 bodies found inside home in Richmond, Virginia with probe underway

By Israel Salas-Rodriguez
The US Sun
 4 days ago

THE bodies of three children are among four victims found shot to death inside a Virginia home on Friday.

The victims, which police believe to be related, were discovered at around 5am inside a home in Chesterfield County, about 20miles south of Richmond.

The bodies of three children and one adult were found shot to death in a Virginia home Credit: NBC 12
Authorities believe the four victims are all related Credit: NBC 12
Police have not released the victims' ages and names

Chesterfield Police say they responded to a disturbance call at the residence and found four victims - three children and an adult - dead with gunshot wounds.

Investigators did not immediately disclose the victims' ages and names pending next of kin notification.

"Officers responded to the scene and when they went inside to do a welfare check, they found victims of what we believe to be a homicide at this point," Chesterfield Police Major Mike Louth said on the scene.

Louth said he does not believe the incident was a "random act".

"There's never an easy time when you go to someone's house and you find a homicide," he said.

"Not that there's ever a good time, but certainly around the holidays, that makes it difficult."

Chesterfield police have yet to name a suspect or a motive in the shootings.

The horrific discovery comes after a family of five were found dead inside a Phoenix home on Wednesday.

The grim find was made shortly after 8am when Phoenix police and fire officials received a hazmat call regarding an unresponsive person inside a home on Augusta Avenue.

Upon arriving on the scene, first responders encountered a strong gas smell coming from the residence, which stopped their ability to enter the home.

Phoenix Police Sgt. Melissa Soliz confirmed that once the home was safe to enter, first responders discovered the bodies of five family members - two adults and three children.

The victims were identified on Thursday as father Jasen Michael Hudgens, 44, Marla Jordan Hudgens, 40, and their children Christopher, three, and six-month-old twins Gwen and Faye.

Police say Hudgens took the lives of his wife and three children before turning the gun on himself.

Investigators found open propane tanks inside the home and a gas line that wasn't attached to any appliances in the kitchen in the house.

Phoenix Police Sgt. Melissa Soliz called the scene "a complete tragedy".

“This scene is a complete tragedy behind us. Not only is this devastating to the first responders that had to respond and witness what’s inside, but this neighborhood is very close-knit, including the extended loved ones and family members that are related to this home and this residence," Soliz said.

Donna G
4d ago

I think people can't handle the crumbling state of our economy and country. pray that our country will get better ..so many people are suffering.

4d ago

Horrifying. Evil. And the guy is somehow still alive even though he could do this to his own set of twins (and the two others). What an absolute monster.

