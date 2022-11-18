Read full article on original website
Major discount retail chain opening another new store in Indiana this weekendKristen WaltersBloomington, IN
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Ohio State drops second in a row, falls 3-2 to IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
The 3rd richest person in IndianaLuay RahilBloomington, IN
Football: How Buckeyes defense ‘locked in’ during 56-14 win over IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 56-14 win against IndianaThe LanternBloomington, IN
Ohio State basketball destroys Cincinnati with ease
After playing a terrible first game in Maui, the Ohio State basketball team was able to turn it around quickly on Tuesday afternoon. They took on Cincinnati, a school not far from them. But this time, they met 4,000 miles away in order to battle. It was an easy battle for the Buckeyes.
Zaire Franklin is on pace to break a Colts record set by Shaquille Leonard
Zaire Franklin has been having a breakout season for the Indianapolis Colts and is on pace to break a record set by Shaquille Leonard. This season has been an unfortunate one for the Indianapolis Colts. Despite underwhelming as a team, the biggest disappointment may just be not being able to see Shaquille Leonard play this season. However, Leonard’s unfortunate absence has also led to one of the best things about this season. That’s the emergence of linebacker Zaire Franklin.
Colts receivers have accomplished something in 11 games that the team didn’t do at all last season
The improved wide receiver group for the Indianapolis Colts has already done something that last year’s receivers didn’t do over a full season. Last season, the Indianapolis Colts had one of the worst wide receiver groups in all of the NFL. Between injuries and underwhelming performances, Michael Pittman Jr. was the team’s only consistent receiver throughout the season. That was a primary topic as the Colts entered the offseason, Indy needed to get better at wideout. However, Chris Ballard was a bit stubborn and didn’t make many moves at wide receiver.
Longtime local meteorologist is retiring
Michael Lewis has reached many people and left a lasting legacy at the National Weather Service Northern Indiana office.
wamwamfm.com
Steven “Pottsy” Potts Sr
Steven “Pottsy” Potts Sr., 71, of Washington, IN passed away November 9, 2022. He was born in Huntington, WV on March 6, 1951 to the late James and Annis (Fields) Potts. Steven attended Washington High School. He worked as a mechanic for 25+ years at Washington Chrysler. Steven was a member of the local Eagles Lodge. He enjoyed many things in life such as riding his motorcycles for the last 56 years, shooting pool, working on model cars, telling jokes, going to car shows, watching NASCAR, vegetable gardening, and watching football and basketball. Steven will be deeply missed.
Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Indianapolis
One lucky Hoosier from Indianapolis won $50,000 in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing.
cbs4indy.com
More snow on the way to Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Another round of snow showers are headed to Indiana this week–here’s when you need to be ready:. It will be coming up quick. Early Tuesday morning, we’ll start to see mixed precipitation. By the time you wake up Tuesday for the work commute, expect light snow for central and northern portions of the state. Mixed precipitation and rain showers to the south. Tuesday morning commutes may be slick and dangerous at times. Keeping in mind, temperatures will be freezing.
wrtv.com
Man found dead in vehicle early Sunday morning in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for information after a man was found dead in a vehicle early Sunday morning. Officers responded to the 1900 block of N. Harding Street and found the victim in the vehicle, which was parked along the roadway. Sergeant Genae Cook...
Indy couple has big dreams for their concrete decor business
Kaitlan Vosler began making items like planters, jewelry and trays back in 2016. In 2020, she realized she needed to stop working from her garage in order to continue to grow the business.
1982: Bye-bye Burger Chef, hello Hardee’s
The parent company of Hardee’s completed its purchase of the Indianapolis-based Burger Chef chain in 1982. Restaurants began phasing out the Burger Chef name shortly thereafter.
Fox 59
Son speaks out after father beaten to death
Indy police have announced that the death of a man hospitalized for head trauma in August is now being investigated as a homicide. Indy police have announced that the death of a man hospitalized for head trauma in August is now being investigated as a homicide. Big Game Bound: Week...
Fox 59
Snow and cold to start the weekend; Pattern locks in for the next two weeks
We were on easy street to open November climbing to the 3rd warmest November on record entering the day. The long-advertised pattern change in now underway. Despite the falling temperatures Friday, we kept our streak of at or above normal days alive on reaching fifteen straight days. Each of the opening days this month have averages so far above normal that November 2022 is the 3rd warmest to-date with an average temperature of 57.8°. Only November 1975 (61.1°) and 1977 (61.6°) were warmer.
Man found shot in front of downtown hotel
INDIANAPOLIS — Police said a man was found shot multiple times overnight near downtown Indianapolis’ museum district. According to officials, IMPD was called about a person shot at Washington Street and N. State Avenue around 2:45 a.m. Around the same time, Indiana State Police troopers pulled over a man near W. Washington and N. West […]
Indianapolis man in the hospital after being shot on the city’s northeast side
A violent attack on an Indianapolis man has his mother on edge and begging for help. Devonna Faust says her son Tahj Faust was shot while walking near 25th and Keystone last week.
Man dies after being shot, crashing into tree on Indy’s east side
At about 9:50 a.m., police were called to Southeastern Ave. and S. Emerson Ave. in response to a report of a person shot.
WIBC.com
Police: Man Who Shot and Killed Carjacker Charged With Murder
INDIANAPOLIS–A man who police say shot another man who was trying to steal his car Thursday morning has been charged with murder. Indianapolis Metro Police say Dustin Phipps tried to steal Anvictor Butler’s Chevy Malibu when he went inside a gas station to pay, and Butler came out, pulled his Glock .357 and shot two rounds into the driver’s side of the car, killing Phipps.
953wiki.com
Traffic Stop Nets Significate Amount of Narcotics
November 12, 2022, Madison Police arrested Freda D. Davis 47, Madison, Indiana, and Amy L. Watterson, 46, Hanover, Indiana, on preliminary alleged charges of; possession of methamphetamine Level 3 Felony and maintaining a common nuisance Level 6 Felony. Madison Police Officer Curtis Shelpman executed a traffic stop on Milton Street,...
WTHR
Closer look into suspicious death of Jennifer Lynn Lewis
We're continue to look into the death of a woman in Franklin. Police called the death suspicious.
wbiw.com
The fatal fire on Lemon Quarry Road remains under investigation
JUDAH – The Indiana State Fire Marshal’s office continues to investigate a fatal fire that occurred Thursday, November 10th in the 200 block of Lemon Quarry Road. Emergency personnel from Marshall Township, Oolitic, and Perry Township Volunteer fire departments, Monroe Fire Protection District, and the US Forestry Service along with Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to the blaze at 12:04 p.m.
Man convicted in Amanda Blackburn murder pleads guilty to rape that happened one week beforehand
A man who was convicted in the death of a pastor’s pregnant wife who was shot during a home invasion robbery will now serve additional time after pleading guilty to a rape that happened in the week before her death.
