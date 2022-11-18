ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State basketball destroys Cincinnati with ease

After playing a terrible first game in Maui, the Ohio State basketball team was able to turn it around quickly on Tuesday afternoon. They took on Cincinnati, a school not far from them. But this time, they met 4,000 miles away in order to battle. It was an easy battle for the Buckeyes.
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Zaire Franklin is on pace to break a Colts record set by Shaquille Leonard

Zaire Franklin has been having a breakout season for the Indianapolis Colts and is on pace to break a record set by Shaquille Leonard. This season has been an unfortunate one for the Indianapolis Colts. Despite underwhelming as a team, the biggest disappointment may just be not being able to see Shaquille Leonard play this season. However, Leonard’s unfortunate absence has also led to one of the best things about this season. That’s the emergence of linebacker Zaire Franklin.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FanSided

Colts receivers have accomplished something in 11 games that the team didn’t do at all last season

The improved wide receiver group for the Indianapolis Colts has already done something that last year’s receivers didn’t do over a full season. Last season, the Indianapolis Colts had one of the worst wide receiver groups in all of the NFL. Between injuries and underwhelming performances, Michael Pittman Jr. was the team’s only consistent receiver throughout the season. That was a primary topic as the Colts entered the offseason, Indy needed to get better at wideout. However, Chris Ballard was a bit stubborn and didn’t make many moves at wide receiver.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wamwamfm.com

Steven “Pottsy” Potts Sr

Steven “Pottsy” Potts Sr., 71, of Washington, IN passed away November 9, 2022. He was born in Huntington, WV on March 6, 1951 to the late James and Annis (Fields) Potts. Steven attended Washington High School. He worked as a mechanic for 25+ years at Washington Chrysler. Steven was a member of the local Eagles Lodge. He enjoyed many things in life such as riding his motorcycles for the last 56 years, shooting pool, working on model cars, telling jokes, going to car shows, watching NASCAR, vegetable gardening, and watching football and basketball. Steven will be deeply missed.
WASHINGTON, IN
cbs4indy.com

More snow on the way to Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Another round of snow showers are headed to Indiana this week–here’s when you need to be ready:. It will be coming up quick. Early Tuesday morning, we’ll start to see mixed precipitation. By the time you wake up Tuesday for the work commute, expect light snow for central and northern portions of the state. Mixed precipitation and rain showers to the south. Tuesday morning commutes may be slick and dangerous at times. Keeping in mind, temperatures will be freezing.
INDIANA STATE
wrtv.com

Man found dead in vehicle early Sunday morning in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for information after a man was found dead in a vehicle early Sunday morning. Officers responded to the 1900 block of N. Harding Street and found the victim in the vehicle, which was parked along the roadway. Sergeant Genae Cook...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Son speaks out after father beaten to death

Indy police have announced that the death of a man hospitalized for head trauma in August is now being investigated as a homicide. Indy police have announced that the death of a man hospitalized for head trauma in August is now being investigated as a homicide. Big Game Bound: Week...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Snow and cold to start the weekend; Pattern locks in for the next two weeks

We were on easy street to open November climbing to the 3rd warmest November on record entering the day. The long-advertised pattern change in now underway. Despite the falling temperatures Friday, we kept our streak of at or above normal days alive on reaching fifteen straight days. Each of the opening days this month have averages so far above normal that November 2022 is the 3rd warmest to-date with an average temperature of 57.8°. Only November 1975 (61.1°) and 1977 (61.6°) were warmer.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Man found shot in front of downtown hotel

INDIANAPOLIS — Police said a man was found shot multiple times overnight near downtown Indianapolis’ museum district. According to officials, IMPD was called about a person shot at Washington Street and N. State Avenue around 2:45 a.m. Around the same time, Indiana State Police troopers pulled over a man near W. Washington and N. West […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Police: Man Who Shot and Killed Carjacker Charged With Murder

INDIANAPOLIS–A man who police say shot another man who was trying to steal his car Thursday morning has been charged with murder. Indianapolis Metro Police say Dustin Phipps tried to steal Anvictor Butler’s Chevy Malibu when he went inside a gas station to pay, and Butler came out, pulled his Glock .357 and shot two rounds into the driver’s side of the car, killing Phipps.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
953wiki.com

Traffic Stop Nets Significate Amount of Narcotics

November 12, 2022, Madison Police arrested Freda D. Davis 47, Madison, Indiana, and Amy L. Watterson, 46, Hanover, Indiana, on preliminary alleged charges of; possession of methamphetamine Level 3 Felony and maintaining a common nuisance Level 6 Felony. Madison Police Officer Curtis Shelpman executed a traffic stop on Milton Street,...
MADISON, IN
wbiw.com

The fatal fire on Lemon Quarry Road remains under investigation

JUDAH – The Indiana State Fire Marshal’s office continues to investigate a fatal fire that occurred Thursday, November 10th in the 200 block of Lemon Quarry Road. Emergency personnel from Marshall Township, Oolitic, and Perry Township Volunteer fire departments, Monroe Fire Protection District, and the US Forestry Service along with Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to the blaze at 12:04 p.m.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
