The improved wide receiver group for the Indianapolis Colts has already done something that last year’s receivers didn’t do over a full season. Last season, the Indianapolis Colts had one of the worst wide receiver groups in all of the NFL. Between injuries and underwhelming performances, Michael Pittman Jr. was the team’s only consistent receiver throughout the season. That was a primary topic as the Colts entered the offseason, Indy needed to get better at wideout. However, Chris Ballard was a bit stubborn and didn’t make many moves at wide receiver.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 HOURS AGO