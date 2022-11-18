The Homicide Squad is investigating a Vehicular Accident involving a pedestrian that occurred on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 9:26 PM in Uniondale. According to Detectives, while attempting to cross southbound on Front Street at the intersection of New York Avenue a male pedestrian was struck by an unmarked Nassau County Police Vehicle. The male, 46, suffered multiple injuries and was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced by hospital staff.

