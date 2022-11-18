ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bergenfield, NJ

ems1.com

2 FDNY firefighters seriously injured in floor collapse

NEW YORK — Two FDNY firefighters were seriously injured, and two others sustained minor injuries when a floor collapsed Friday morning as they fought a two-alarm fire in Queens, QNS reported. The blaze started in a furniture store just after 4 a.m., and heavy smoke was reported. Shortly after...
QUEENS, NY
Daily Voice

SUV Tips On Route 17 Exit Ramp

A driver failed to negotiate a Route 17 exit ramp, landing an SUV on its side. No injuries were reported in the rollover on the northbound highway's Midland Avenue exit ramp headed west in Paramus around 9 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20. The Range Rover was significantly damaged and had to...
PARAMUS, NJ
longisland.com

Pedestrian Struck and Killed by an Unmarked Nassau County Police Vehicle

The Homicide Squad is investigating a Vehicular Accident involving a pedestrian that occurred on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 9:26 PM in Uniondale. According to Detectives, while attempting to cross southbound on Front Street at the intersection of New York Avenue a male pedestrian was struck by an unmarked Nassau County Police Vehicle. The male, 46, suffered multiple injuries and was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced by hospital staff.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Power Outage Hits 27K Customers In Monmouth County

About 27,000 electric customers were without power Monday morning in southern Monmouth County. The exact cause of the widespread outage was not immediately known. More than half of the homes and businesses had their power restored by noon, according to an outage tracker map provided by Jersey Central Power & Light.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Demolition Derby: Responders Revive Route 17 Driver With Narcan After Chain-Reaction Crash

A sedan slammed into several vehicles on Route 17 after its driver apparently overdosed behind the wheel, authorities said. Responders revived the 28-year-old motorist from Miami with Narcan after his 2003 Infiniti G35 damaged multiple vehicles on the southbound highway in Lodi around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, said Keisha J. McLean, the Bergen County sheriff's public information officer.
LODI, NJ
fox5ny.com

Six charged in $3M NJ luxury car theft ring bust

NEW JERSEY - Six people accused of being part of a car theft ring that stole over 30 luxury cars worth over $3M in New Jersey have been arrested and charged, according to state police. The New Jersey State Police say that they began investigating the thefts in May, and...
NEWARK, NJ
longisland.com

Floating Dead Male Discovered at Freeport Marina

First Squad Detectives are investigating an incident that occurred on Friday, November 18, 2022 at 9:15 am in Freeport. According to detectives, an adult male was found floating in Jeffstar Marina located at 100 Jefferson Street. The body was recovered from the water by Nassau County Police Department’s Marine Bureau. The male was pronounced at 2:41 pm by a medic.

