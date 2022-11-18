Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2-year-old and Father Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attackjustpene50New York City, NY
Family, Friends Remember Man Fatally Shot by CopsBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Grand Central Muggers Sought by CopsBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
NYC Bag Lady Worth Millions as Historic Building Prompts Startling DiscoverySharee B.New York City, NY
Hate Crime Attack on SubwayBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
Related
ems1.com
NICU nurse saves life of off-duty NYPD detective on highway shoulder
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Linda Messo, a neonatal intensive care unit registered nurse at Richmond University Medical Center, says she's a woman of faith who believes there were no coincidences on July 29 when she saved the life of off-duty Drug Enforcement Agency Det. Michael Cacciopolli. Messo, 26, of...
ems1.com
2 FDNY firefighters seriously injured in floor collapse
NEW YORK — Two FDNY firefighters were seriously injured, and two others sustained minor injuries when a floor collapsed Friday morning as they fought a two-alarm fire in Queens, QNS reported. The blaze started in a furniture store just after 4 a.m., and heavy smoke was reported. Shortly after...
New Details: Father Killed In Yonkers Crash Was Former Superintendent In Hudson Valley
A father who was killed in a crash in Westchester County while driving with his son was a former superintendent in the Hudson Valley. Ronel Cook, age 51, of Newburgh, who died in Yonkers on Sunday, Nov. 20, was the superintendent of the Catskill Central School District in Greene County from July 2017 to July 2022, according to a post by the school district.
Trio Charged After Officers Find Handgun In Vehicle In Bethpage, Police Say
Three men are facing weapons charges after police reported they were found in possession of a handgun on Long Island. The incident happened in Bethpage at about 9:10 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, the Nassau County Police Department reported. Officers were conducting an investigation in the parking lot of 432...
Paterson Couple Charged With Running Coke Factory From Attic Apartment
Paterson police seized more than a pound and a half of cocaine from a city couple who they said were dealing from an attic apartment. Xavier Rivera was arrested outside the apartment in a multi-family home on North 7th Street off the corner of Jefferson Street, Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said.
SUV Tips On Route 17 Exit Ramp
A driver failed to negotiate a Route 17 exit ramp, landing an SUV on its side. No injuries were reported in the rollover on the northbound highway's Midland Avenue exit ramp headed west in Paramus around 9 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20. The Range Rover was significantly damaged and had to...
IN COLD BLOOD: Killers Stalked Single Dad Gunned Down In Hackensack, Investigators Say
UPDATE: Two men stalked a dollar store clerk from Maywood before one of them is seen on video shooting the 28-year-old victim dead outside a Hackensack barber shop, authorities charged. Footage retrieved from several area surveillance cameras show Dior Alston and Malik Abel, both 21, following Vidal Nieves down Essex...
longisland.com
Pedestrian Struck and Killed by an Unmarked Nassau County Police Vehicle
The Homicide Squad is investigating a Vehicular Accident involving a pedestrian that occurred on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 9:26 PM in Uniondale. According to Detectives, while attempting to cross southbound on Front Street at the intersection of New York Avenue a male pedestrian was struck by an unmarked Nassau County Police Vehicle. The male, 46, suffered multiple injuries and was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced by hospital staff.
Power Outage Hits 27K Customers In Monmouth County
About 27,000 electric customers were without power Monday morning in southern Monmouth County. The exact cause of the widespread outage was not immediately known. More than half of the homes and businesses had their power restored by noon, according to an outage tracker map provided by Jersey Central Power & Light.
newjerseylocalnews.com
Six People Charged in a $3 Million Luxury Automobile Theft Ring Bust in New Jersey!
New Jersey state police say they have arrested and charged six persons in connection with a car theft ring that they say stole more than 30 luxury vehicles worth more than $3 million. After opening their investigation in May,. the New Jersey State Police claim they were able to trace...
Heads up: Big DWI checkpoint being set up in NJ on Thanksgiving eve
HOWELL — Lighten up on the booze and the gas. The Monmouth County DWI Task Force will be conducting a DWI checkpoint on Thanksgiving Eve, Wednesday, Nov. 23 on Route 9 North in Howell. The checkpoint will begin at 11 p.m. and will continue until 3 a.m. Thanksgiving morning.
Demolition Derby: Responders Revive Route 17 Driver With Narcan After Chain-Reaction Crash
A sedan slammed into several vehicles on Route 17 after its driver apparently overdosed behind the wheel, authorities said. Responders revived the 28-year-old motorist from Miami with Narcan after his 2003 Infiniti G35 damaged multiple vehicles on the southbound highway in Lodi around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, said Keisha J. McLean, the Bergen County sheriff's public information officer.
Police: 13-year-old suffers gunshot wounds in Yonkers
The preliminary investigation found that the injuries may have been the result of a self-inflicted, accidental discharge inside a home.
fox5ny.com
Six charged in $3M NJ luxury car theft ring bust
NEW JERSEY - Six people accused of being part of a car theft ring that stole over 30 luxury cars worth over $3M in New Jersey have been arrested and charged, according to state police. The New Jersey State Police say that they began investigating the thefts in May, and...
longisland.com
Floating Dead Male Discovered at Freeport Marina
First Squad Detectives are investigating an incident that occurred on Friday, November 18, 2022 at 9:15 am in Freeport. According to detectives, an adult male was found floating in Jeffstar Marina located at 100 Jefferson Street. The body was recovered from the water by Nassau County Police Department’s Marine Bureau. The male was pronounced at 2:41 pm by a medic.
Department of Education employee, 53, arrested on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A Department of Education (DOE) employee was arrested Friday night on the East Shore, police detailed. Grace Seddio Dimaio, 53, was arrested within the confines of the 122nd precinct for petit larceny just after 3 p.m., according to a NYPD spokesperson. Police told the Advance/SILive.com Dimaio...
Newark man is charged with Marion Gardens murder of Bergen County man
A Newark man has been charged in the fatal shooting of a Bergen County man at a Jersey City public housing complex earlier this month, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. Roger Pickett Jr., 22, of Newark, was arrested Thursday by members of the United States Marshals Service of New...
NJ father charged with killing infant daughter: prosecutors
A New Jersey man was charged with murder this week after he allegedly killed his infant daughter.
Beloved Jersey Shore Native, Marine Academy Grad Molly Lada Dies, 19
Beloved Jersey Shore native and marine academy graduate Molly J. Lada died in Santa Barbara, California, on Thursday, Oct. 27. She was 19. Born in Brick Township, Molly grew up in Point Pleasant, her obituary says. Described as an “incredibly kind and strong” member of the community, more than $26,300...
Women From Bridgeport Accused Of Stealing $2,642 Worth Of Items From Local Store
Two Fairfield County women have been charged with allegedly shoplifting more than $2,600 in goods from a Connecticut Boscov. The incident took place in New Haven County on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at the Boscov at 1201 Boston Post Road in Milford. Yeni Cuatencos, age 21, and Maricela Cortez, age 41,...
Comments / 0