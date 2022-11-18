When it comes to agriculture in Plumas County last year, three factors impacted overall production: drought, the Dixie Fire and COVID 19. Agricultural Commissioner Willo Vieira presented the commission’s annual report to the Board of Supervisors this month. While overall production was down, there was one bright spot —though not for the best of reasons. Timber harvest numbers were up roughly 25 percent in 2021 compared to 2020. Vieira said this could be attributed to salvage from the North Complex Fire and she anticipates that this trend would continue with the Dixie Fire salvage efforts.

