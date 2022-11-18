ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, CA

Communities Rising: Nov. 22 — Riley’s Jerky was the place to be last weekend

The place to be last weekend was truly Riley’s Jerky on Highway 89 as they celebrated their grand re-opening complete with ribbon cutting and long lines for a free jerky giveaway. It was somehow comforting to see the familiar packaging back again — you know how you don’t realize how much you missed something until you see it after a long time? Yeah, that’s the feeling. Their grand opening was complete with music, food, Quintopia pouring their brews. Hundreds of people showed up for the event.
GREENVILLE, CA
Plumas Transit to begin new schedule making it easier to get to Reno, Susanville and Alturas

Plumas Transit has a revised transit schedule that includes makes getting to Reno and other areas easier, as well as new buses to make the ride more enjoyable. The new transit schedule will connect with the Modoc Sage Stage at Hallelujah Junction three days a week — Monday, Wednesday and Friday. This connection will enable trips to Reno and north to Susanville and Alturas. The new schedules will become effective Monday Dec. 5. (See details below.)
SUSANVILLE, CA
Eastern Plumas Angel Program is underway

The Christmas season is here and the Eastern Plumas Angel Program is underway. The trees and wreaths have been placed with pink and blue angels for community members to take. The angels can be found at the Graeagle Market, Mohawk Community Resource Center, Leonard’s Market, Plumas Bank, Feather River Co-op, and 7-11. Gifts purchased for needy children must be new and unwrapped and delivered to Plumas Bank and/or Plumas Sierra Rural Electric Cooperative by Dec. 9.
PORTOLA, CA
Silver Linings: Students speak at Reader’s Theatre in Greenville

There’s a first time for everything, and this last Saturday, students from Indian Valley, Quincy, and Greenhorn treated an Indian Valley audience to an early evening of original prose and poetry as well as hand selected published works by other authors to share with a small audience of literary and student enthusiasts at Greenville Elementary School cafeteria.
GREENVILLE, CA
EPCAN offers annual Holiday Food Baskets – Sign up by Dec. 9

Holiday season is upon us and the Eastern Plumas Community Assistance Network (EPCAN), the local food bank in Portola, is getting ready for its annual distribution of holiday food baskets for those in need of a little assistance. Hams have been purchased with a generous donation from the Salvation Army. Chickens and all the dinner trimmings have been purchased with donations from individuals, nonprofit organizations, and businesses in our communities.
PORTOLA, CA
Notice Of Proposed Construction

Proposed Project: Liberty Utilities (CalPeco Electric) LLC (“Liberty”) is proposing the Portola 60 Kilovolt (kV) Substation Rebuild Project (“Project”) in the City of Portola, California. The Project includes decommissioning and removing the existing 60 kV Portola Substation and rebuilding it to the same 60 kV capacity within the existing parcel. The Project also includes work outside of and adjacent to the parcel, including the undergrounding of tie-ins, installation of a junction box, and replacement of the existing fence surrounding the substation parcel (i.e., the perimeter fence). The Project will increase system safety and reliability of Liberty’s electrical grid by replacing aging equipment and raising the elevation of the substation to avoid potential future flooding of the facility.
PORTOLA, CA
Ag production dropped in Plumas; but timber harvesting was up

When it comes to agriculture in Plumas County last year, three factors impacted overall production: drought, the Dixie Fire and COVID 19. Agricultural Commissioner Willo Vieira presented the commission’s annual report to the Board of Supervisors this month. While overall production was down, there was one bright spot —though not for the best of reasons. Timber harvest numbers were up roughly 25 percent in 2021 compared to 2020. Vieira said this could be attributed to salvage from the North Complex Fire and she anticipates that this trend would continue with the Dixie Fire salvage efforts.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Final votes are tallied; see how Plumas voted

The final votes have been verified and counted. This morning Plumas County Clerk Recorder Marcy DeMartile released the final tallies, which are scheduled to be certified by the Board of Supervisors on Dec. 6. The results had been anticipated to be available last Friday or yesterday, but when asked yesterday,...
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING, LAFCO

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the PLUMAS Local Agency Formation Commission. A Sphere of Influence Update for the Beckwourth Fire Protection District, Eastern. Plumas Rural Fire Protection District, Gold Mountain Community Services District, and. Sierra Valley Fire Protection District. LAFCO is required to conduct a Sphere of. Influence Update consistent...
QUINCY, CA

