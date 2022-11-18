ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holmes County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
WKBN

Two children dead, three in critical condition after Ohio crash

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) – Two toddlers are dead, and three others injured after a one-car crash in Marion Monday night. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a woman and her four children were involved in a one-car crash when the 2009 Honda Odyssey the mother was driving vaulted off an embankment and into a […]
MARION, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Three injured in school bus crash in Marion

CLARIDON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people, including two children, suffered minor injuries after a crash involving a school bus in Claridon Township in Marion County Monday afternoon. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on State Route 95 in Claridon Township at approximately 2:52 p.m. A River Valley 2007 International school […]
MARION COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Stanley Gardner charge increased to aggravated murder

ASHLAND — On Friday, a grand jury indicted Stanley Gardner, 71, on a charge of aggravated murder for the death of his son, Jason Gardner, who was found shot to death in Stanley's home in early September. In Ohio, an aggravated murder charge is for cases where the perpetrator...
ASHLAND, OH
WKYC

Elyria man dies following crash on I-90 bridge over Black River

ELYRIA, Ohio — A 33-year-old man is dead following a crash on Interstate 90 west in Lorain County Friday afternoon. Elyria police say the accident occurred just after 3 p.m. on the Black River bridge overpass near Sheffield Village when a Ford Mustang struck a concrete barrier. Officers and witnesses attempted to save the driver and lone occupant, Elyria resident Zackery C. Cassidy, but he died from his injuries at the scene.
ELYRIA, OH
whbc.com

Minerva Man Sentenced to 8 Years in Louisville Traffic Death

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 36-year-old Minerva man will spend the next eight years in prison, convicted in the August traffic death of a Louisville man. Justin Keister was sentenced Friday in Stark County Common Pleas Court for his guilty plea to an ‘aggravated vehicular homicide’ charge, entered earlier this month.
LOUISVILLE, OH
wtuz.com

Man Arrested for OVI Following Rollover Crash

Nick McWilliams reporting – The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 45-year-old man Thursday following a rollover crash. Units responded Thursday night around 9:36 p.m. to reports of an accident with injury on County Road 271. Responding units determined that James Davis of Coshocton was northbound when he...
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Upper Police looking for armed robber

UPPER SANDUSKY— On November 20, 2022, at 7:27 pm, the Upper Sandusky Police Department responded to Subway located at 444 West Wyandot Avenue for an armed robbery report. A male subject entered the business, brandished a firearm, and demanded money. The suspect left the business with an undisclosed amount of money and traveled north.
UPPER SANDUSKY, OH
WECT

Body found wrapped in plastic in Ohio house; homeowner arrested

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - An Ohio homeowner is facing a murder charge after police say the body of a man missing since August was found wrapped in plastic in the basement of the home. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the body as 30-year-old Ryan Krebs, who had been...
PARMA, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy