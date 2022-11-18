Read full article on original website
crawfordcountynow.com
State Patrol investigating a one-vehicle fatal accident involving two children
MARION—Troopers from the Marion Patrol Post are investigating a double fatal car crash. Troopers received the call at 9:33 pm on November 21, 2022, of a vehicle crashed in a pond on Whetstone River Rd. and Roberts Rd. in Claridon Township, Marion County. A 2009 Honda Odyssey was driven...
Two children dead, three in critical condition after Ohio crash
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) – Two toddlers are dead, and three others injured after a one-car crash in Marion Monday night. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a woman and her four children were involved in a one-car crash when the 2009 Honda Odyssey the mother was driving vaulted off an embankment and into a […]
Three injured in school bus crash in Marion
CLARIDON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people, including two children, suffered minor injuries after a crash involving a school bus in Claridon Township in Marion County Monday afternoon. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on State Route 95 in Claridon Township at approximately 2:52 p.m. A River Valley 2007 International school […]
richlandsource.com
Stanley Gardner charge increased to aggravated murder
ASHLAND — On Friday, a grand jury indicted Stanley Gardner, 71, on a charge of aggravated murder for the death of his son, Jason Gardner, who was found shot to death in Stanley's home in early September. In Ohio, an aggravated murder charge is for cases where the perpetrator...
Richland County Sheriff's Office searching for missing couple
The Richland County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a missing couple who suffer from memory problems.
Snowy road conditions lead to crashes in NE Ohio
In what is the first significant snowfall of the season for many in Northeast Ohio, road conditions are slow going Sunday morning.
Elyria man dies following crash on I-90 bridge over Black River
ELYRIA, Ohio — A 33-year-old man is dead following a crash on Interstate 90 west in Lorain County Friday afternoon. Elyria police say the accident occurred just after 3 p.m. on the Black River bridge overpass near Sheffield Village when a Ford Mustang struck a concrete barrier. Officers and witnesses attempted to save the driver and lone occupant, Elyria resident Zackery C. Cassidy, but he died from his injuries at the scene.
whbc.com
Minerva Man Sentenced to 8 Years in Louisville Traffic Death
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 36-year-old Minerva man will spend the next eight years in prison, convicted in the August traffic death of a Louisville man. Justin Keister was sentenced Friday in Stark County Common Pleas Court for his guilty plea to an ‘aggravated vehicular homicide’ charge, entered earlier this month.
crawfordcountynow.com
BREAKING NEWS: Firefighters battling flames at Wyandot County Dairy Farm
WYANDOT—Crawford County Now has learned that responders are actively working a fire at Vandongen Dairy Farm in Wyandot County. Crawford County Now will update this breaking news as new information becomes available.
Knox Pages
Knox County Sheriff's reports Nov. 20 & 21
MOUNT VERNON -- Knox County Sheriff's deputies filed the following reports after each of their respective shifts.
1 dead, 1 injured in Elyria apartment fire
An early morning fire at an apartment along Georgetown Avenue killed a 53-year-old man and injured another person who reportedly jumped out the window of the burning unit.
Ohio mall had four businesses broken into; police looking for suspects
Ohio police say they are looking for suspects breaking into local businesses at a mall. Police say the suspects have broken four businesses at the New Towne Mall in New Philadelphia Police say the suspects attempted to enter the cash register and got away with an unknown amount of cash. Anyone with information should contact […]
wtuz.com
Man Arrested for OVI Following Rollover Crash
Nick McWilliams reporting – The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 45-year-old man Thursday following a rollover crash. Units responded Thursday night around 9:36 p.m. to reports of an accident with injury on County Road 271. Responding units determined that James Davis of Coshocton was northbound when he...
crawfordcountynow.com
Upper Police looking for armed robber
UPPER SANDUSKY— On November 20, 2022, at 7:27 pm, the Upper Sandusky Police Department responded to Subway located at 444 West Wyandot Avenue for an armed robbery report. A male subject entered the business, brandished a firearm, and demanded money. The suspect left the business with an undisclosed amount of money and traveled north.
Drunk man found in retention pond: Avon Lake Police Blotter
On Nov. 11, police were dispatched for a disturbance inside a car traveling on Lear Road. Upon arrival, a man was located in a retention pond. He was cited for disorderly conduct-public intoxication, advised of warrants and transported to the hospital. Theft: Moore Road. A business owner reported theft of...
crawfordcountynow.com
Four names on this week’s Most Wanted List from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force
MANSFIELD—The following are on this week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. Derrick Taylor—44 years old, 6-feet, 2-inches tall, 245 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Taylor is wanted for felonious assault. He has ties to Mansfield and Ontario. Richard Kiser—56...
Ohio man arrested for allegedly stabbing victim after a pool game at a pub
A man in Ohio was arrested after he allegedly stabbed someone after a pool game at a pub. 23-year-old Austin Warford allegedly stabbed someone after a fight happened at Buds Pub in Cambridge on Saturday night. The stabbing allegedly took place in the parking lot. The victim was taken to Southeastern Med for the treatment […]
cleveland19.com
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house identified as missing 30-year-old, homeowner arrested
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials have identified the body found inside a Parma home as a man missing since August. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the body, found Nov. 16 wrapped in plastic in the basement of a home in the 5200 block of W. 26th Street, as 30-year-old Ryan Krebs.
