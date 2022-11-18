ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Changing feelings can boost creativity for conventional thinkers

Even people who tend to think conventionally, such as accountants or insurance adjusters, can be creative, a recent study suggests, if they can look at emotional situations in a different light. In a set of experiments, researchers found that conventional thinkers, those who rank low on openness to new ideas...
MedicalXpress

Researchers reveal a new ALS hallmark, shedding light on a likely trigger of neurodegeneration

New research from the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology & Neuroscience (IoPPN) at King's College London has identified a new hallmark of the neurodegenerative disorder, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), revealing a likely molecular trigger of the disease. The study, published in Nature Communications, found that loss of the RNA processing protein,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy