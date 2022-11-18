Read full article on original website
Related
6 Holiday Purchases That You Should Only Make at Costco
Your Costco membership can help you save year-round, but it can be especially handy during the holiday season. Check out these purchases to make at Costco.
If you want a real Christmas tree this holiday season, expect to pay more
An industry group called The Real Christmas Tree Board surveyed tree growers and found 71% expect to raise wholesale prices, which ultimately trickles down to increase the price you pay at the store.
Alternatives to ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ This Holiday Season
Nearly half of Gen Zers plan on using Buy Now, Pay Later for their holiday shopping this year, according to a survey by customer service tech firm Bluedot. Millennials are using it in almost identical...
Why this holiday season won’t be so great for most businesses
If you’re a merchant or your business, like so many, depends on a strong holiday season for its profits, then you’d better brace yourself: This year’s holiday season isn’t going to be very strong. There are just too many warning signs that you can’t ignore.
WJLA
Festive appetizers for a tasty holiday season
7NewsDC — Turkey day is just about a week away, followed by a December full of holiday gatherings. Lifestyle expert Christina Daves joined us with festive appetizers to fill the season with flavor.
Don't Fall for the Target Parking Lot Scam — Stay Safe This Holiday Season
What do you get when you mix high inflation and a struggling job market? Desperate people looking for ways to make money. And it appears some are willing to go to great lengths to better themselves financially, but it isn't through an honest day’s work. Instead, many have resorted to scamming, and the Target parking lot scam is just one of many shoppers need to be aware of these days.
11 Gifts You Should Buy for Christmas Now — Before They Sell Out
Suddenly it's November and you haven't even thought about who you're buying gifts for--or what you're going to buy them. This year, Americans plan to spend about $930 on gifts, which is up from $837...
6 Holiday Purchases People Almost Never Regret
Studies show that over half of people regret at least one holiday purchase. According to Finder's Black Friday Shopping Report, 60% of individuals surveyed said they later regretted a sale item they...
The Average Consumer Plans to Spend $507 on Holiday Gifts This Year. Can You Swing That?
It's certainly not a small amount of money.
The Best Holiday Sales in 2022 for All Your Gifts This Year
Editor's Note: Products featured on Wide Open Country are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. It's already November (if you can believe it!) -- and apple picking, scary movies, and fall leaves are being replaced with Thanksgiving plans, hot chocolate, holiday decorations, and holiday shopping. The gifting season is upon us and judging by the last few years, sales are starting earlier than ever: long gone are the days you can snag everything on Black Friday and be done with it. Now, the best holiday sales seem to trickle in all month long, and Cyber Week discounts (while still good) are not the only time you should be looking for deals. We're all shopping with a budget in mind right now, so if you want to save the most money, you'll have to be somewhat strategic about what you buy and when. Luckily, our shopping editors can help you out: we're keeping an eye on the best sales and discounts and leaving them here so your money can go the farthest this holiday season. Take a look at the best finds below:
Exact date you're officially allowed to put Christmas decorations up
If you like to put your Christmas tree up early, then good news! As this is the exact date you're 'allowed' to put your tree up - and it's actually earlier than you might think. Now Halloween is officially out of the way - and Queen of Christmas Mariah Carey...
Motley Fool
Buying Gift Cards as Holiday Gifts? You Should Check Costco First
Your local warehouse club store could be a huge source of savings. A lot of people find it easiest to give out gift cards for the holidays. Buying yours at Costco could save you money, as the store sometimes offers gift cards for sale for less than face value. Some...
BHG
How to Fix Christmas Lights So You Can Use Them for Many Seasons to Come
Let's set the oh-so-familiar scene of the season: You've pulled all of the Christmas decorations out of storage, set up your tree, and strung it with lights (after detangling them, of course). Finally, you plug in the strand only to realize half of your Christmas lights aren't working. What now?...
5 Reasons You Should Avoid Shopping on Black Friday
Black Friday was once considered the "busiest shopping day of the year." Deal seekers across the country would flock to stores hoping to save big on everything from electronics to furniture. ...
Frivolous spending is easy place to cut back this holiday season
Hearing more forecasts of a recession in 2023, even a mild one, can give shoppers more reason to avoid high cost credit card debt and big spending.
I Find the Best Deals on Amazon for a Living — Here Are 7 Holiday Gifts I'm Shopping Before Black Friday
Including an Oprah-loved candle and a customer-favorite blanket If you tend to put off holiday shopping until the last minute, take it from a fellow procrastinator: Now's a great time to check off everyone on your list. Amazon's early Black Friday sale has arrived, and it has impressive discounts on gift-worthy items across virtually every category. As a writer who finds the best deals on the Internet for a living, I'm shopping the sale to get a head start on picking up presents for family and friends. That...
Here’s how to navigate Thanksgiving and the rest of the holidays alcohol-free
You don’t have to drink to have fun, and planning ahead with these tips can help.
Why You Shouldn’t Spend All of Your Holiday Budget on Black Friday
Black Friday -- the day after Thanksgiving -- is traditionally one of the biggest shopping days of the year, with customers lining up outside their favorite stores to snag once-a-year deals on gifts...
theeverygirl.com
How To Reconnect With Your Partner When the Holiday Stressors Become Too Much
We’re quickly approaching the most wonderful—yet chaotic—time of year, but sometimes even stuffing, turkey, and mistletoe are not enough to keep holiday stressors at bay. Finding time to connect with your partner between family dinners and travel plans can end up feeling like yet another item on the to-do list. But prioritizing your relationship shouldn’t be an afterthought, so what’s a person to do? I’ve compiled a list of eight things that help my partner and I stay physically and emotionally connected during the holiday season—so and your partner can too.
Grieving the loss of a loved one? Here’s how to survive the holiday season
“The holidays are laden with emotions and history that can constantly remind you of the deceased,” Tribune columnist Linda Lewis Griffith writes.
Comments / 0