Alaska State

WJLA

Festive appetizers for a tasty holiday season

7NewsDC — Turkey day is just about a week away, followed by a December full of holiday gatherings. Lifestyle expert Christina Daves joined us with festive appetizers to fill the season with flavor.
MarketRealist

Don't Fall for the Target Parking Lot Scam — Stay Safe This Holiday Season

What do you get when you mix high inflation and a struggling job market? Desperate people looking for ways to make money. And it appears some are willing to go to great lengths to better themselves financially, but it isn't through an honest day’s work. Instead, many have resorted to scamming, and the Target parking lot scam is just one of many shoppers need to be aware of these days.
Wide Open Country

The Best Holiday Sales in 2022 for All Your Gifts This Year

Editor's Note: Products featured on Wide Open Country are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. It's already November (if you can believe it!) -- and apple picking, scary movies, and fall leaves are being replaced with Thanksgiving plans, hot chocolate, holiday decorations, and holiday shopping. The gifting season is upon us and judging by the last few years, sales are starting earlier than ever: long gone are the days you can snag everything on Black Friday and be done with it. Now, the best holiday sales seem to trickle in all month long, and Cyber Week discounts (while still good) are not the only time you should be looking for deals. We're all shopping with a budget in mind right now, so if you want to save the most money, you'll have to be somewhat strategic about what you buy and when. Luckily, our shopping editors can help you out: we're keeping an eye on the best sales and discounts and leaving them here so your money can go the farthest this holiday season. Take a look at the best finds below:
Motley Fool

Buying Gift Cards as Holiday Gifts? You Should Check Costco First

Your local warehouse club store could be a huge source of savings. A lot of people find it easiest to give out gift cards for the holidays. Buying yours at Costco could save you money, as the store sometimes offers gift cards for sale for less than face value. Some...
BHG

How to Fix Christmas Lights So You Can Use Them for Many Seasons to Come

Let's set the oh-so-familiar scene of the season: You've pulled all of the Christmas decorations out of storage, set up your tree, and strung it with lights (after detangling them, of course). Finally, you plug in the strand only to realize half of your Christmas lights aren't working. What now?...
People

I Find the Best Deals on Amazon for a Living —  Here Are 7 Holiday Gifts I'm Shopping Before Black Friday

Including an Oprah-loved candle and a customer-favorite blanket If you tend to put off holiday shopping until the last minute, take it from a fellow procrastinator: Now's a great time to check off everyone on your list.  Amazon's early Black Friday sale has arrived, and it has impressive discounts on gift-worthy items across virtually every category. As a writer who finds the best deals on the Internet for a living, I'm shopping the sale to get a head start on picking up presents for family and friends. That...
theeverygirl.com

How To Reconnect With Your Partner When the Holiday Stressors Become Too Much

We’re quickly approaching the most wonderful—yet chaotic—time of year, but sometimes even stuffing, turkey, and mistletoe are not enough to keep holiday stressors at bay. Finding time to connect with your partner between family dinners and travel plans can end up feeling like yet another item on the to-do list. But prioritizing your relationship shouldn’t be an afterthought, so what’s a person to do? I’ve compiled a list of eight things that help my partner and I stay physically and emotionally connected during the holiday season—so and your partner can too.

