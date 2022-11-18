ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawton, OK

Comanche Cares provides scholarship money

By Adam Bradshaw
 4 days ago

Lawton, OK (KFDX/KJTL) – Friday was a big day for students at Comanche Academy in Lawton as they received a scholarship from Comanche Cares.

The donation came from the proceeds of the annual Comanche Entertainment Golf Tournament that was held in September.

Students performed native dance and were awarded with a giant cardboard check in the amount of five thousand dollars.

Comanche Academy is a free public charter school that operates with the Comanche culture language as its instructional platform.

If you would like to know more about the academy go to www.comancheacademy.com or to make a donation, go to www.comanchenationentertainment.com .

The students and teachers were very grateful for Friday’s donation.

