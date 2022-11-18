ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

That's a wrap! Quentin Tarantino, 59 - the director behind Once Upon A Time In Hollywood - reveals his next movie will be his last

By Mark Mcgreal For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood helmer Quentin Tarantino is ready to walk. He has said his next film will be his last.

The 59-year-old Pulp Fiction director will make an 11th, and final, feature-length film before hanging up his director's hat.

'I've been doing it for a long time; I've been doing it for 30 years,' he said in an interview with CNN's Chris Wallace. 'And it's time to wrap up the show.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZJj2Z_0jG0PJmd00
One more go: Quentin Tarantino's next film will be his last he said (pictured in 2020)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sFeva_0jG0PJmd00
Doing his thing: Seen on set with Brad Pitt and a costar in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

The Tennessee native has already directed 10 critically-acclaimed films though he views the Kill Bill movies as one film rather than two.

The two-time Academy Award winner made it clear he didn't want to keep making movies and drift further away from his audience.

'I don't want to become this old man who's out of touch when, already, I'm feeling a bit like an old man out of touch when it comes to the current movies that are out right now,' he explained.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FyahX_0jG0PJmd00
What's next: Though he knows his next movie will be his last, the Reservoir Dogs director made it clear he doesn't know what the plot of that film will be yet. L to R: Tarantino, Leonardo DiCaprio, Pitt in 2019

Though he knows his next movie will be his last, the Reservoir Dogs director said he doesn't know what the plot of that film will be yet.

'Right now, I don't even know what a movie is — is that something that plays on Netflix? Is that something that plays on Amazon and people watch it on their couch with their wife or their husband? Is that a movie?' he said.

'Cause my last movie opened up in 3,000 theaters and played all over the world for a couple of months.'

While there have been some talks over the past few years of Tarantino possibly making a third Kill Bill movie, there has been little new information on that front.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cZaCa_0jG0PJmd00
Hanging it up: The Pulp Fiction director, 59, will make an 11th, and final, feature-length film before hanging up his director's hat (pictured 2009)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nccKa_0jG0PJmd00
 'Out of touch": 'I don't want to become this old man who's out of touch when, already, I'm feeling a bit like an old man out of touch when it comes to the current movies that are out right now,' he explained (pictured 1994 with John Travolta on Pulp Fiction)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sQG9h_0jG0PJmd00
Novels? Tarantino previously talked about what he might do in retirement in a GQ Australia interview from 2019 where he alluded to writing novels or plays (pictured 2015)

Tarantino previously talked about what he might do in retirement in a GQ Australia interview from 2019.

'I see myself writing books and starting to write theatre, so I'll still be creative,' he said. 'I just think I've given all I have to give to movies.'

The Jackie Brown director released his second book earlier this month about films in the New Hollywood era. He previously released a novelization of the film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Quentin will also have more time to spend with family. The Hateful Eight director married Israeli singer Daniella Pick, 38, in 2018. They couple have two children, one born in 2020 and the other born this past summer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00PRvH_0jG0PJmd00
Family man: Quentin will also have more time to spend with family. The Hateful Eight director married Israeli singer Daniella Pick in 2018 (pictured 2021)

Comments / 56

Adam Nesbitt
4d ago

i would like to see most everyone he has worked with make an appearance in his next film. just go all out.

Reply(1)
18
Achillies00
3d ago

I hated his last movie.. hated it. I liked all his other stuff but not the last one. The hateful 8 was ten ten times better than the last one.

Reply
3
Mikkii McClinton
3d ago

I hope he has a change of heart. He's one of my favorites.

Reply
8
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

