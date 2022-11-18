ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spain forced to call up uncapped Barcelona left-back Alejandro Balde, 19, after star sent home with injury

By Tom Barclay
 4 days ago
SPAIN have called up Barcelona rookie Alejandro Balde as a late replacement for injured defender Jose Gaya.

Valencia skipper Gaya, 27, picked up an ankle problem on Wednesday and was sent home two days later.

Alejandro Balde has won a late spot in the Spain squad amid a brilliant breakthrough season for Barcelona Credit: Rex

Boss Luis Enrique has now turned to 19-year-old Balde, who has not represented his country at senior level before.

The left-back has only become a regular for Barca this season, playing just 23 times in total.

A statement from Spain’s national team read: “Luis Enrique has taken into account his brilliant start to the season to replace Gaya.”

Enrique has been accused back home by some of having a bias towards Barcelona, whom he managed to a treble in 2015 after making 300 appearances for them as a player.

Balde now becomes the EIGHTH Barca player in Spain’s squad, having been called up in favour of Real Betis left-back Alex Moreno.

He has been with Barca since the age of seven and has represented Spain at virtually every level, including two Under-21 caps which were only won this year.

And he is now Enrique's only real cover for club-mate Jordi Alba on the left of his defence.

But Balde has had a sensational breakthrough campaign in LaLiga.

His ability to play down both flanks has helped him to 13 starts for leaders Barcelona.

He even seemed to edge ahead of Alba and Marcos Alonso for a place on the left at the Nou Camp.

But Barca boss Xavi switched him when facing injury problems at right-back.

Chelsea were linked with Balde in the summer amid suggestions he has a release clause of £427million with two years left on his contract.

Spain had until next Tuesday to decide whether to replace Gaya - the day before their World Cup opener against Costa Rica.

But Enrique's initial belief that Gaya could recover faded and he has acted quickly by sending for Balde.

