ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Rail strikes will cripple the network AGAIN for two weekends - as rugby fans travelling to Twickenham and Cardiff are warned NOT to go by train

By Arthur Parashar For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Rail strikes are set to cripple the network again for the next two weekends - as rugby fans travelling to Twickenham and Cardiff are warned not to go by train.

Drivers from 11 rail companies, part of the Aslef union, will walk out on November 26 in a long-running dispute over pay which will halt passengers yet again.

Train companies have advised passengers that some services will be severely disrupted, and some will not run at all as a winter of discontent looms amid mass strike action cross the UK.

Along with rail workers, bus drivers, postmen, nurses, civil servants and even Asda staff are due to strike in the coming months.

The rail strike will affect the following train operators: Avanti West Coast; Chiltern Railways; CrossCountry; East Midlands Railway; Great Western Railway; Greater Anglia; London North Eastern Railway; Northern Trains; Southeastern; Transpennine Express, and West Midlands Trains.

Rugby fans are set to be among the hardest hit as they will be forced to look for alternative ways to get to England v South Africa at Twickenham and to Cardiff for the Autumn International match Wales v Australia.

Disruption is expected to spill over onto Sunday November 27 before disgruntled workers return.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bUSJ4_0jG0OtN200
Drivers from 11 rail companies, part of the Aslef union, will walk out on November 26 in a long-running dispute over pay which will halt passengers yet again. Pictured: Aslef striking in October
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BJdL8_0jG0OtN200
Rugby fans are set to be among the hardest hit as they will be forced to look for alternative ways to get to England v South Africa at Twickenham. Pictured: England v Japan last weekend at Twickenham
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ISLfZ_0jG0OtN200
Those travelling to Cardiff for the Autumn International match Wales v Australia will also be severely impacted. Pictured: Wales v New Zealand last weekend at Principality Stadium

But before the chaos unfolds, this Sunday, Avanti West Coast strongly advised customers to check before they travel ahead of further strike action by RMT members working as train managers.

A significantly reduced timetable will be in operation, with fewer services running during limited operating hours.

On Sunday, the inter-city operator runs one train per hour from London Euston to each of Manchester, Glasgow, and Liverpool, with services to Liverpool going via the West Midlands (including calls at Coventry, Birmingham International, Birmingham New Street and Wolverhampton) due to planned upgrade work by Network Rail between Rugby and Stafford.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zYYZT_0jG0OtN200
The rail strike will affect the following train operators: Avanti West Coast; Chiltern Railways; CrossCountry; East Midlands Railway; Great Western Railway (pictured); Greater Anglia; London North Eastern Railway; Northern Trains; Southeastern; Transpennine Express, and West Midlands Trains
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dxQdo_0jG0OtN200
This Sunday Avanti West Coast strongly advised customers to check before they travel ahead of further strike action by RMT (pictured striking in October) members working as train managers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25JKWk_0jG0OtN200
 It comes as a winter of discontent looms with bus drivers, postmen, nurses, civil servants and even Asda staff due to strike before Christmas

Who is going on strike and when?

Civil servants: Around 100,000 civil servants have voted for a national strike over pay, pensions and jobs, the PCS union has announced. The union said action will start in mid-December and continue for a month.

Nurses: Strikes are expected to begin in early December and could take place over two dates, potentially a Tuesday and a Thursday. They could last until early May 2023. They have given the government five days to open 'detailed negotiations' on pay, or they will announce strike dates for December.

Bus drivers: The workers will strike on November 22, 25, and 26 and on December 1, 2, 3, 9, 10, 16 and 17.

Rail workers: Drivers will be striking two weekends running. RMT will be striking on Sunday November 20. Meanwhile Aslef will be striking on Saturday, November 26, affecting rugby fans going to Twickenham and Cardiff. Members of the RMT have voted to continue taking industrial action for another six months. They will strike on December 11 and 12 too.

Postal workers: Take national strike action on Thursday 24 and Friday 25 November and Wednesday 30 November as well as December 23 and 24, in addition to December 1, 9, 11, 14 and 15.

Due to limited operating hours, the first train of the day will depart Euston just after 8am and the last train of the day from Euston will depart mid-afternoon, around 4.30pm.

The major upgrade work will also mean services to some destinations will have longer journey times, as trains are diverted.

Due to the limited journey options, fans attending the Comic Con event in Liverpool are advised to find other ways of getting there.

North Wales, Shrewsbury, Chester, Blackpool and Edinburgh will have no Avanti West Coast services because the timetable is significantly reduced.

With fewer services running during shorter hours of operation, trains are expected to be packed, and customers are strongly advised to check before they travel, including the details of their last train home.

Members of the RMT at Thames Valley Signalling Centre in Didcot are on strike on Saturday and Monday over the sacking of one of its local officials.

A spokesman said: 'We do not want to disrupt passengers but employers should follow proper procedures and our members feel that was not done in this case.

'The union is also considering its options including legal action and will not be commenting further.'

Passengers travelling between Penzance and London Paddington were warned to expect disruption, with a limited service across many parts of the Western route between 7.30am until 6.30pm with the last trains leaving much earlier.

GWR passengers travelling from the West and South West attending the England vs New Zealand international rugby union game at Twickenham are told to not travel by train.

Rugby fans attending the Wales v Georgia game in Cardiff looking to return towards Bristol and other parts of western and southern England are advised to do so immediately after the match ends.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Speed restrictions imposed on rail network as ‘extreme rainfall’ forecast

Rail passengers have been warned to expect longer journey times when speed restrictions are brought in on some routes due to forecasts of “extreme rainfall”.ScotRail said more than a month’s worth of rain is expected to fall in many areas across eastern Scotland between Thursday and 7am on Saturday.The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning of rain for eastern Scotland which is in force from 3pm on Thursday until 6pm on Friday, while an amber “heavy rain” weather warning is in force for Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Angus and Perth and Kinross from midnight on Thursday until 3pm on Friday.⚠️⚠️...
The Independent

Train cancellations hit record-breaking high in the UK

Rail cancellations in the UK hit a record high during 2022, new data shows.Figures obtained from the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) shows that one in 26 journeys by train were disrupted this year, double the number in 2015.The numbers are based on the year to 15 October 2022. The ORR figures also showed that, in the 12 weeks to 15 October, Avanti West Coast ran just 60.2 per cent of services compared to the same period in 2019.TransPennine Express, another operator recently accused of poor management, was found to have run 69.2 per cent of services compared to...
The Independent

Fury as Wales fans have LGBTQ+ rainbow bucket hats ‘confiscated’ at Qatar World Cup

Female Wales supporters wearing rainbow bucket hats had them confiscated in Qatar ahead of the World Cup clash with the USA, according to fans.Wales’s Rainbow Wall, a group of LGBTQ+ supporters, said male supporters wearing the hats were allowed to keep them but the items were taken from women.Former Wales international footballer Laura McAllister, now a professor at Cardiff University, wrote on Twitter: “So, despite fine words from @FIFAWorldCup before event, @Cymru rainbow bucket hats confiscated at stadium, mine included.“I had a conversation about this with stewards – we have video evidence. This #WorldCup2022 just gets better but we will...
BBC

Train strikes: Rail workers to strike in run-up to Christmas

Rail passengers face disruption in the run-up to Christmas after the RMT union announced more strike dates. Industrial action will be held across four 48-hour periods on 13-14 and 16-17 December, and 3-4 and 6-7 January. Services have been severely disrupted in recent months as the row over pay, working...
tatler.com

‘Deluxe captivity’: newly-unearthed documents reveal Mary, Queen of Scots’ lavish lifestyle

The only surviving legitimate heir of King James V of Scotland, Mary, Queen of Scots reigned from her father’s death in 1542 until her forced abdication in 1567. She thereafter lived in captivity in England until she was found guilty of plotting to assassinate her Protestant cousin, Queen Elizabeth I, and beheaded in 1587. Despite spending more than 18 years in confinement, Mary’s living conditions were anything but meagre, as rediscovered financial records from the period reveal.
Daily Mail

More bad news for Prince Nikolai of Denmark: Royal, 23, who is set to be stripped of his HRH title 'drops price of his £536,000 Copenhagen apartment for a THIRD time after struggling to sell it'

He is set to be stripped of his royal titles by his grandmother Queen Margrethe II of Denmark - and Prince Nikolai is now facing more bad news as he 'struggles to sell' his Copenhagen apartment. The 23-year-old son of Prince Joachim has dropped the price of his three-room property...
generalaviationnews.com

Thousands of Spitfires to be mass produced in the UK

But these new airplanes aren’t for flying. Airfix, which has manufactured model airplane kits since 1952, is launching a new Supermarine Spitfire Mk.IXc model, which will be manufactured in the UK — the first time a main model kit has been produced in the country in over a decade, according to company officials.
The Independent

Woman ‘trying to rescue dog’ swept into river as heavy rain and flooding hit Scotland

The search for a woman swept into the burgeoning swell of the River Don in Aberdeenshire while attempting to rescue her dog has resumed after heavy rain and flooding battered much of eastern Scotland on Friday.Officers from Police Scotland, alongside Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and the coastguard, have resumed efforts to locate the missing woman.They had been called to the River Don at Monymusk in Aberdeenshire on Friday afternoon after a report of someone in difficulty.The search had to be stood down on Friday night, but has now started again.Inspector Rory Campbell from Police Scotland said: “Officers, along...
techeblog.com

Fascinating Look at Wee House, the Tiniest House in Scotland

TinyTendo is more of a novelty item, while the Wee House, or the tiniest house in Scotland, can actually be lived in. The story circulating states that it was built on Loch Shin near the Scottish village of Lairg in 1824 by poacher Jock Broon who was gifted land by a person who owned a large estate in return for being taught how to distill whisky.
The Independent

World Cup: Beer flies everywhere as England fans celebrate first half goals vs Iran

England fans had plenty to cheer about in the first half of their opening World Cup 2022 fixture against Iran.The Three Lions scored three goals in an electric first 45 minutes, with Jude Bellingham getting the party started after a lengthy injury delay that saw Iran’s goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand forced off.Supporters back home watching in London could be seen celebrating the 19-year-old’s opener and - as is tradition - beer was flying everywhere.Bukayo Saka and Raheem Sterling added two more goals before the break as England stormed into a 3-0 lead.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More England vs Iran: Team will take the knee before World Cup games, Southgate saysIran fans boo national anthem ahead of first World Cup fixture against EnglandMoment England players take the knee ahead of opening World Cup fixture against Iran
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

689K+
Followers
72K+
Post
341M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy