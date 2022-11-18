Read full article on original website
Dallas VA Employees Face 10 Years in Prison for Embezzling 2.9MLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Texans Look to Observe 59th Anniversary of JFK's AssassinationLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Parking Spots Hard to Find at Love Field This Holiday WeekendLarry LeaseDallas, TX
ERX-41: The miracle cure for cancer?Mark Randall HavensDallas, TX
This Day in History: November 22William Saint ValDallas, TX
Ultrathin overlays on Plano Parkway, Coit Road and more transportation projects in Plano
Plano officials said the asphalt overlay method is a faster, more cost-effective way of repairing the city's concrete roads. (Courtesy Fotolia) Here are several ongoing and upcoming transportation projects in Plano. 1. Spring Creek Parkway at US 75 improvements. A project to improve this intersection will add a dedicated right-turn...
New dermatology office confirmed for Frisco Medical Pavilion II
Bare Dermatology signed a lease for 11,500 square feet of space on the third floor of the upcoming Frisco Medical Pavilion II. (Courtesy Transwestern Real Estate Services) A new dermatology care center is coming to Frisco at 12950 Dallas Parkway. Bare Dermatology signed a lease for an 11,500-square-foot space on the third floor of the upcoming Frisco Medical Pavilion II, according to a Transwestern Real Estate Services news release. The new building is slated to break ground in early 2023 with completion expected later in the year. The office will offer services for all skin conditions, Bare Dermatology CEO Jonathan Banta said in a statement.
Dallas closing city facilities, rescheduling trash pickup for Thanksgiving holiday
Dallas officials said the city will not be operating its solid waste and recycling collection services Nov. 24 for the Thanksgiving holiday. (Courtesy Fotolia) Several city of Dallas facilities are planning to be closed Nov. 24-25 in recognition of the Thanksgiving holiday. All city of Dallas offices are closed during the holiday, including City Hall and municipal court.
New York Pizza & Pints to offer 'Piezillas,' craft beer in Richardson
New York Pizza & Pints will offer full pies or pizza by the slice. (Courtesy New York Pizza & Pints) New York Pizza & Pints will open in Richardson in 2023 at the corner of Jupiter Road and Arapaho Road. The pizza restaurant, which has seven locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, will be located at 901 N. Jupiter Road, Ste. 100, in the former Chubby Tuna store. A grand opening date has not yet been announced. New York Pizza & Pints specializes in New York-style crust, 24-inch pizzas called Piezillas and serves by-the-slice. The restaurant also offers a variety of craft beers and growlers to-go. www.nypizzaandpints.com.
Children’s Advocacy Center of Collin County opens new campus in McKinney, prepares for growth
A grand opening for the new Speese Campus of the Children's Advocacy Center of Collin County was held Oct. 6. (Shelbie Hamilton/Community Impact) The Children’s Advocacy Center of Collin County opened its second location, the Speese Campus, on Sept. 1 to prepare for the impending growth in Collin County, CEO Lynne McLean said.
Shipping container townhomes near opening in McKinney, expansion planned
The Cotton Groves project broke ground in McKinney in October 2020. (Shelbie Hamilton/Community Impact) The Cotton Groves in McKinney is expected to have its first townhome completed in early January, according to Celeste Cox, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Collin County. The Cotton Groves is a community of townhomes...
Jake’s Gameday offering burgers, pizza, beer in Plano
Jake's Gameday opened a new location in Plano on Nov. 16. (Courtesy Jake's Gameday) Jake’s Gameday opened in Plano on Nov. 16, according to Kendra Shier, the company’s vice president of operations. The restaurant is located at 3303 W. Parker Road, Ste. 109. Jake’s Gameday is a neighborhood sports bar that offers burgers, pizza, chicken wings, salads and more. The sports bar is a new concept from Jake’s Burgers and Beer, which has eight locations in the Dallas area. The first Jake’s Gameday location opened in October in Lake Highlands, with the Plano location being the second. 972-867-3400.
H-E-B holds groundbreaking for location in Alliance area of Fort Worth
H-E-B executives and city of Fort Worth executives took part in the groundbreaking of the H-E-B Alliance store on Nov. 16 in Fort Worth. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Juan-Carlos Rück, executive vice president of the H-E-B northwest food and drug division, has taken part in quite a few groundbreaking ceremonies in the Dallas-Fort Worth area in recent years.
Feasibility study for Lewisville Grand Theater will explore potential expansion
Lewisville City Council approved an agreement for a feasibility study of the Lewisville Grand Theater. (Community Impact staff) A feasibility study exploring expansion opportunities will be conducted for the Lewisville Grand Theater. Lewisville City Council approved a professional services agreement with Corgan Associates, Inc. to perform the study during a...
Crews adding 2 lanes in Frisco with Coit Road widening project
A new pedestrian crossing beacon was installed at Hay River Trail and Coit Road to help with pedestrian traffic from the nearby school. (Shelbie Hamilton/Community Impact) A project to widen a portion of Coit Road through west Frisco is set to be complete by the end of November. The project...
Mad Hatter Neighborhood Pub to offer beers, bites at CityLine in Richardson
Mad Hatter Neighborhood Pub will open at CityLine in Richardson early next year. (William C. Wadsack/Community Impact) The Mad Hatter Neighborhood Pub will open a second location around early 2023 at 120 W. CityLine Drive, Ste. 600. The pub, which has its flagship location in Fort Worth, serves up beers and cocktails along with a menu of bar bites, including sandwiches and pizzas. Mad Hatter is open from noon-2 a.m. daily. 682-703-2148. www.facebook.com/madhatter7th.
Construction for Resia apartment complex in Fort Worth delayed
Resia is planning to construct a 470-unit apartment complex in the Alliance area of Fort Worth. (Courtesy Resia) The construction of a planned multifamily development in Fort Worth has been pushed back due to design changes. Resia, headquartered in Miami, Florida, plans to construct a $45 million apartment complex at...
Frisco Family Services calls for donations as inflation drives service demands
The Frisco Family Services Market is experiencing bare shelves, even as inflations drives up local needs. (Courtesy Frisco Family Services) With more people turning to the Frisco Family Services Market for assistance and fewer food donations, the nonprofit is hosting a community-wide donation drive Nov. 5 and asking for ongoing contributions.
Q&A: Meet Frisco ISD School Resource Officer Tom Attaway
School Resource Officer Tom Attaway was recently recognized by the City of Frisco for 20 years of service with the police department. (Colby Farr/Community Impact) School Resource Officer Tom Attaway has worked in law enforcement since 1996. He moved to Frisco and began working with the Frisco Police Department in 2002. Across his career, he has worked as a patrol officer, a bike patrol officer and a crisis negotiation officer. Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney recognized Attaway’s 20 years of service with the police department during a Sept. 6 City Council meeting. Attaway has served at multiple Frisco ISD schools over the years, and this school year he is working at Pink Elementary School and Griffin Middle School.
Guitars and Growlers offering craft beer, hand-built guitars in Flower Mound
Guitars and Growlers offers craft beer, hand-built guitars and a full menu. (Courtesy Guitars and Growlers Flower Mound) Guitars and Growlers held a soft opening for its Flower Mound location Nov. 18. The new restaurant located at 400 Flower Mound Road, Ste. 160, is a one-stop shop for hand-built guitars and craft beer. Guitars and Growlers also has a food menu that features subs, paninis, flatbread pizzas, salads, soups and more. Guitars and Growlers is planning for a grand opening Dec. 2, according to a spokesperson for the company. 469-464-4869. www.guitarsandgrowlers.com.
Plans under review for new north Plano Kroger
Kroger plans to open a new store in north Plano. (Courtesy Pexels) Plans are in the works for a new Kroger in Plano on the northwest corner of Coit Road and Ridgeview Road, just south of SH 121, according to Kroger and city of Plano officials. The new store would...
Keller's Made by Sue opens sewing store in new location
Owner Sue Pruente said she wants the new store to have a "cozy feel to it." (Karen Chaney/Community Impact) Made by Sue is moving to 424 Keller Parkway on Nov. 21, according to owner Sue Pruente. She said the new space will allow for a better flow of customers with the same "cozy" feel as her previous location at 1103 Keller Parkway, Ste. 101.
Grand Park debuts to the public with first trail opened
Big Bluestem Trail, the first feature to debut within Grand Park, opened Nov. 19 with an inaugural walk attended by Frisco City Council members, city staff and local residents. (Colby Farr/Community Impact) Big Bluestem Trail, the first feature to debut within Grand Park, is now open and offers a glimpse...
Parlor Doughnuts brings flavored doughnuts, artisanal breakfast to Southlake
Parlor Doughnuts come in a variety of flavors and are made with layers of fried dough that is crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside, according to its website. (Courtesy Parlor Doughnuts) Fried, layered doughnuts covered with toppings are now available in Southlake. Parlor Doughnuts opened its Southlake...
Mountain Mike’s Pizza opening in Lewisville in mid-December
Mountain Mike’s Pizza is expected to open its Lewisville location by mid-December. (Courtesy Mountain Mike's Pizza) Mountain Mike’s Pizza is expected to open its Lewisville location by mid-December. The pizzeria will be located at 4740 SH 121, Ste. 900, and will be the chain’s first Texas restaurant. The California-based chain is expected to open several locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth region within the next 12 months, according to a press release. Mountain Mike’s also offers wings, sandwiches and salads.
