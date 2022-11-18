ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

New dermatology office confirmed for Frisco Medical Pavilion II

Bare Dermatology signed a lease for 11,500 square feet of space on the third floor of the upcoming Frisco Medical Pavilion II. (Courtesy Transwestern Real Estate Services) A new dermatology care center is coming to Frisco at 12950 Dallas Parkway. Bare Dermatology signed a lease for an 11,500-square-foot space on the third floor of the upcoming Frisco Medical Pavilion II, according to a Transwestern Real Estate Services news release. The new building is slated to break ground in early 2023 with completion expected later in the year. The office will offer services for all skin conditions, Bare Dermatology CEO Jonathan Banta said in a statement.
FRISCO, TX
Dallas closing city facilities, rescheduling trash pickup for Thanksgiving holiday

Dallas officials said the city will not be operating its solid waste and recycling collection services Nov. 24 for the Thanksgiving holiday. (Courtesy Fotolia) Several city of Dallas facilities are planning to be closed Nov. 24-25 in recognition of the Thanksgiving holiday. All city of Dallas offices are closed during the holiday, including City Hall and municipal court.
DALLAS, TX
New York Pizza & Pints to offer 'Piezillas,' craft beer in Richardson

New York Pizza & Pints will offer full pies or pizza by the slice. (Courtesy New York Pizza & Pints) New York Pizza & Pints will open in Richardson in 2023 at the corner of Jupiter Road and Arapaho Road. The pizza restaurant, which has seven locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, will be located at 901 N. Jupiter Road, Ste. 100, in the former Chubby Tuna store. A grand opening date has not yet been announced. New York Pizza & Pints specializes in New York-style crust, 24-inch pizzas called Piezillas and serves by-the-slice. The restaurant also offers a variety of craft beers and growlers to-go. www.nypizzaandpints.com.
RICHARDSON, TX
Children’s Advocacy Center of Collin County opens new campus in McKinney, prepares for growth

A grand opening for the new Speese Campus of the Children's Advocacy Center of Collin County was held Oct. 6. (Shelbie Hamilton/Community Impact) The Children’s Advocacy Center of Collin County opened its second location, the Speese Campus, on Sept. 1 to prepare for the impending growth in Collin County, CEO Lynne McLean said.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
Jake’s Gameday offering burgers, pizza, beer in Plano

Jake's Gameday opened a new location in Plano on Nov. 16. (Courtesy Jake's Gameday) Jake’s Gameday opened in Plano on Nov. 16, according to Kendra Shier, the company’s vice president of operations. The restaurant is located at 3303 W. Parker Road, Ste. 109. Jake’s Gameday is a neighborhood sports bar that offers burgers, pizza, chicken wings, salads and more. The sports bar is a new concept from Jake’s Burgers and Beer, which has eight locations in the Dallas area. The first Jake’s Gameday location opened in October in Lake Highlands, with the Plano location being the second. 972-867-3400.
PLANO, TX
Feasibility study for Lewisville Grand Theater will explore potential expansion

Lewisville City Council approved an agreement for a feasibility study of the Lewisville Grand Theater. (Community Impact staff) A feasibility study exploring expansion opportunities will be conducted for the Lewisville Grand Theater. Lewisville City Council approved a professional services agreement with Corgan Associates, Inc. to perform the study during a...
LEWISVILLE, TX
Mad Hatter Neighborhood Pub to offer beers, bites at CityLine in Richardson

Mad Hatter Neighborhood Pub will open at CityLine in Richardson early next year. (William C. Wadsack/Community Impact) The Mad Hatter Neighborhood Pub will open a second location around early 2023 at 120 W. CityLine Drive, Ste. 600. The pub, which has its flagship location in Fort Worth, serves up beers and cocktails along with a menu of bar bites, including sandwiches and pizzas. Mad Hatter is open from noon-2 a.m. daily. 682-703-2148. www.facebook.com/madhatter7th.
RICHARDSON, TX
Q&A: Meet Frisco ISD School Resource Officer Tom Attaway

School Resource Officer Tom Attaway was recently recognized by the City of Frisco for 20 years of service with the police department. (Colby Farr/Community Impact) School Resource Officer Tom Attaway has worked in law enforcement since 1996. He moved to Frisco and began working with the Frisco Police Department in 2002. Across his career, he has worked as a patrol officer, a bike patrol officer and a crisis negotiation officer. Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney recognized Attaway’s 20 years of service with the police department during a Sept. 6 City Council meeting. Attaway has served at multiple Frisco ISD schools over the years, and this school year he is working at Pink Elementary School and Griffin Middle School.
FRISCO, TX
Guitars and Growlers offering craft beer, hand-built guitars in Flower Mound

Guitars and Growlers offers craft beer, hand-built guitars and a full menu. (Courtesy Guitars and Growlers Flower Mound) Guitars and Growlers held a soft opening for its Flower Mound location Nov. 18. The new restaurant located at 400 Flower Mound Road, Ste. 160, is a one-stop shop for hand-built guitars and craft beer. Guitars and Growlers also has a food menu that features subs, paninis, flatbread pizzas, salads, soups and more. Guitars and Growlers is planning for a grand opening Dec. 2, according to a spokesperson for the company. 469-464-4869. www.guitarsandgrowlers.com.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
Mountain Mike’s Pizza opening in Lewisville in mid-December

Mountain Mike’s Pizza is expected to open its Lewisville location by mid-December. (Courtesy Mountain Mike's Pizza) Mountain Mike’s Pizza is expected to open its Lewisville location by mid-December. The pizzeria will be located at 4740 SH 121, Ste. 900, and will be the chain’s first Texas restaurant. The California-based chain is expected to open several locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth region within the next 12 months, according to a press release. Mountain Mike’s also offers wings, sandwiches and salads.
LEWISVILLE, TX
