Michael Cohen says Ivanka Trump's self-exile from politics may be because she was the FBI's mole at Mar-a-Lago
Cohen told MSNBC's Katie Phang he thought Jared and Ivanka "potentially were the moles in terms of the Mar-a-Lago documents and so on."
Trump may not make it to the primaries
The conventional wisdom has Donald Trump as either the man to beat for the Republican nomination or at least headed for a drawn-out fight to the finish with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. But could Trump flame out and not even make it to the Iowa caucuses?. It’s not as far-fetched...
Famed Musician Announces He Is Running for President
Famed musician Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, has announced that he once again plans to run for President of the United States in 2024, according to the New York Post. West, 45, said in a video that known far-right figure Milo Yiannopoulos is working on his campaign.
US News and World Report
Canada Sanctions Haiti Ex-President Martelly for Financing Gangs
PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) -Canada has sanctioned former Haitian President Michel Martelly and two former prime ministers for financing gangs, Canadian authorities said on Sunday, the latest in a series of measures targeting alleged backers of Haitian criminal groups. In September, Haitian gangs created a humanitarian crisis by blocking a fuel terminal...
US News and World Report
Supreme Court OKs Handover of Trump Tax Returns to Congress
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Tuesday cleared the way for the imminent handover of former President Donald Trump's tax returns to a congressional committee after a three-year legal fight. The court, with no noted dissents, rejected Trump's plea for an order that would have prevented the Treasury...
US News and World Report
Collapsed FTX Owes Nearly $3.1 Billion to Top 50 Creditors
(Reuters) -Cryptocurrency exchange FTX, which has filed for U.S. bankruptcy court protection, said it owes its 50 biggest creditors nearly $3.1 billion. The exchange owes about $1.45 billion to its top ten creditors, it said in a court filing on Saturday, without naming them. FTX and its affiliates filed for...
US News and World Report
Outside Accountant Testifies as Trump Company Trial Nears End
NEW YORK (Reuters) -An outside accountant gave testimony on Tuesday on his dealings with a top executive of former U.S. President Donald Trump's real estate company that could undermine its defense as the Trump Organization's trial on tax fraud charges neared an end. Donald Bender, the first witness called by...
L.A. prosecutor put on leave over questionable case sparked by election conspiracy theories
An L.A. County deputy district attorney has been placed on leave for his role in the questionable prosecution of a Michigan software executive that may have been sparked by conspiracy theorists who deny the validity of the 2020 presidential election.
US News and World Report
U.S. Grants $1.1 Billion to Keep Diablo Canyon Nuclear Plant Open
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Biden administration said on Monday it has approved conditional funding of up to $1.1 billion to prevent the closure of the Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant in California, as part of its effort to fight climate change. The Pacific Gas & Electric plant, which was set...
US News and World Report
Fauci Says to 'Cooperate Fully' With Any Congress Hearing
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical adviser to the White House, plans to "cooperate fully" with any Congressional hearings, he said Tuesday in his last appearance at the White House podium. "If there are oversight hearings, I absolutely will cooperate fully and testify before the Congress," said...
US News and World Report
U.S. Supreme Court Rebuffs Dispute Over Nursing Home COVID Suits
(Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear California nursing home operator Glenhaven Healthcare's bid to avoid a lawsuit filed in state court over the COVID-19 death of a resident, turning away the company's effort to move the case into federal court to gain immunity from such litigation.
US News and World Report
Trump's Company Kicks off Defense Case in Criminal Tax Fraud Trial
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Former U.S. President Donald Trump's real estate company began mounting a defense on Monday in its criminal trial on charges including tax fraud after the prosecution rested its case, questioning an outside accountant who the Trump Organization contends should have caught a top executive cheating on taxes.
US News and World Report
Musk Restores Trump's Twitter Account After Online Poll
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Elon Musk reinstated Donald Trump’s account on Twitter on Saturday, reversing a ban that has kept the former president off the social media site since a pro-Trump mob attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, as Congress was poised to certify Joe Biden’s election victory.
US News and World Report
Infinity Q Founder, Once Claiming $3 Billion Assets, Pleads Guilty to Fraud
NEW YORK (Reuters) - The founder of Infinity Q Capital Management, a New York firm accused of inflating assets by over $1 billion to collect more fees, pleaded guilty on Monday to securities fraud. James Velissaris, 38, of Atlanta, entered his plea before U.S. District Judge Denise Cote in Manhattan,...
US News and World Report
Digital Currency Group Owes $575 Million to Genesis Trading's Crypto Lending Arm
(Reuters) - Venture capital company Digital Currency Group, which owns Genesis Trading and cryptocurrency asset manager Grayscale, owes $575 million to Genesis' crypto lending arm, Chief Executive Barry Silbert said in a letter to shareholders on Tuesday afternoon. Loans from Genesis Global Capital, which suspended customer withdrawals last week, were...
US News and World Report
Senators Urge Pentagon to Reconsider Gray Eagle Drones for Ukraine
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A bipartisan group of 16 U.S. senators pressed the Biden administration to carefully reconsider Ukraine's request for lethal Gray Eagle drones to fight Russia and asked the Pentagon to explain why it has not moved ahead, according to a copy of the letter. The Biden administration has...
US News and World Report
France, Germany Urge Firm Response to U.S. Inflation Law
PARIS (Reuters) - France and Germany sought on Tuesday to pave over differences on economic policy with ministers saying they agreed Europe needed a strong response to the U.S. administration's plans for government support for some American industries. European governments are alarmed that Washington's Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), signed into...
US News and World Report
Fauci Urges More Americans to Get Boosters in Outgoing Message
Leading infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci on Tuesday spent his last White House press briefing urging Americans to get vaccinated ahead of a potential spike in COVID-19 during the fall and winter. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. “My message and my final message – maybe the final...
US News and World Report
G7 Calls for 'Significant' U.N. Response to North Korea Missile Launches
ROME (Reuters) -The United Nations' Security Council needs to take "significant measures" in response to the latest intercontinental ballistic missile launch by North Korea, foreign ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) major industrialised nations said on Sunday. The Security Council is set to discuss North Korea in a meeting...
