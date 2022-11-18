ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WTNH

Middletown schools cancel 4 bus routes on Monday due to driver shortage

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Middletown Public Schools announced on Facebook that due to a bus driver shortage, DATTCO is unable to provide bus service for students on four routes on Monday, Nov. 21. DATTCO is the organization that provides Middletown with its buses. The following bus four bus routes have been canceled: Beman Bus 20 […]
MIDDLETOWN, CT
hk-now.com

CSP: Troopers Investigate Alleged Threatening of Delivery Driver in Durham

(November 21, 2022)—On Saturday, 11/19/2022, at approximately 5:56 p.m., Troopers assigned to Troop F, in Westbrook, were dispatched to 36 Commerce Circle, in the town of Durham, for a report of a disturbance between a resident and a delivery driver attempting to drop off packages. Responding Troopers met with...
DURHAM, CT
Eyewitness News

I-TEAM: How do municipal owned electric utilities keep prices down?

(WFSB) - Channel 3 Eyewitness News continues to ask questions about why your electric bills will be skyrocketing this winter. Last week, Eversource and United Illuminating announced electric rates would be going up by 48% because of high fuel costs. But how do other utility companies in the state manage...
NORWICH, CT
luxury-houses.net

Flawlessly Landscaped Property in North Haven, CT Hits Market for $2.4M

The Estate in North Haven is a luxurious home offering all quality materials, finishes and top of the line appliances and equipment now available for sale. This home located at 44 Canterbury Way, North Haven, Connecticut; offering 05 bedrooms and 09 bathrooms with 7,228 square feet of living spaces. Call John Cuozzo – Press/Cuozzo Realtors (203-288-1900) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in North Haven.
NORTH HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Teacher Vacancies Spark Student Transfers

A shortage of teachers at Brennan-Rogers School has led the city’s public school district to recommend that families transfer 7th and 8th graders out of the West Rock magnet school and to another New Haven public school that has more educators on staff. New Haven Public Schools (NHPS) spokesperson...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Tractor-trailer crash closes part of I-95N in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – Part of I-95 North is closed in Bridgeport due to a tractor-trailer crash that occurred Tuesday afternoon. The area of the Exit 27A off-ramp to Route 8 North is closed, according to the Department of Transportation (DOT). DOT is urging drivers to follow the posted detour. The detour takes drivers to […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
theorangetimes.com

Orange Residents Invent Breath-Powered Generator

Deep brain stimulators are implantable devices that can serve as an important tool for treating certain diseases, such as Parkinson’s. But they suffer from a major drawback: the battery needs regular changing via surgery. Now a team of researchers at UCONN, including Orange couple Islam Mosa and Esraa Elsanadidy,...
ORANGE, CT
hk-now.com

Holiday on Main Street Features the Magic of Middletown

Submitted by Haley Stafford, Middlesex County Chamber of Commerce. (November 21, 2022) —Central Business Bureau Chairwoman Pamela Steele and Event Chairman Al Santostefano of the Middlesex County Chamber of Commerce invite the community to experience the Annual Magic of Middletown presented by Holiday on Main Street! This magical series of events will be held on the weekends from Thanksgiving to Christmas. These safe, fun and interactive events are sure to get the community excited and downtown to feel the holiday spirit.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Eyewitness News

Cheshire Police: Vehicle collides with multiple cars at different locations

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WFSB) - At 4:15pm today, the Cheshire Police Department responded to a multi-vehicle crash that occurred on Highland Avenue between Schoolhouse Road and West Johnson Avenue. The crash involved one vehicle colliding with multiple vehicles at different locations, according to police. The crash came to an end at...
CHESHIRE, CT
NBC Connecticut

Wolcott Police Warn Residents of New Phone Scam

Wolcott police are warning residents about a new phone scam where the caller claims to be from the bank. Investigators said scammers are contacting Wells Fargo customers by phone. During the call, police said the scammer states that they are with the Wells Fargo Bank Fraud Department. The scammer then...
WOLCOTT, CT
ctexaminer.com

A Tale of Two Bridges

On Wednesday, the Federal Railroad Administration announced $30 billion of shovel-ready projects along the Northeast Corridor to begin construction by 2024 — including replacements of the Walk Bridge squeezed through downtown Norwalk and the Connecticut River Railroad Bridge between Old Saybrook and Old Lyme. Each is estimated to cost $1.08 billion.
NORWALK, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy