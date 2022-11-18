Read full article on original website
Middletown schools cancel 4 bus routes on Monday due to driver shortage
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Middletown Public Schools announced on Facebook that due to a bus driver shortage, DATTCO is unable to provide bus service for students on four routes on Monday, Nov. 21. DATTCO is the organization that provides Middletown with its buses. The following bus four bus routes have been canceled: Beman Bus 20 […]
Family wants to keep Rose’s Berry Farm running
GLASTONBURY — Although the Town Council has voted to buy 23 acres of Rose’s Berry Farm on Matson Hill Road, a local businessman and his family are asking the council to consider a different approach that they say could preserve the same land as part of a working farm.
sheltonherald.com
Fire destroyed New London home, 'significantly damaged' others in neighborhood, official says
NEW LONDON — Multiple houses went up in flames in a single fire Monday, officials said. The fire began at a house on Mott Avenue Monday morning. New London Battalion Fire Chief Mark Waters said the blaze, which he described as "very severe," then spread to neighboring houses. "Wind...
hk-now.com
CSP: Troopers Investigate Alleged Threatening of Delivery Driver in Durham
(November 21, 2022)—On Saturday, 11/19/2022, at approximately 5:56 p.m., Troopers assigned to Troop F, in Westbrook, were dispatched to 36 Commerce Circle, in the town of Durham, for a report of a disturbance between a resident and a delivery driver attempting to drop off packages. Responding Troopers met with...
ctexaminer.com
A Near Million Dollar Cost Hike Sparks Questions About the Colchester Senior Center
COLCHESTER — An overage of $976,000 in construction costs could jeopardize progress of a new senior center that the town has been planning since 2019. On Monday, members of the Board of Selectmen and the Board of Finance met to discuss three potential options — appropriating funds from donations and other town accounts, asking the […]
Eyewitness News
I-TEAM: How do municipal owned electric utilities keep prices down?
(WFSB) - Channel 3 Eyewitness News continues to ask questions about why your electric bills will be skyrocketing this winter. Last week, Eversource and United Illuminating announced electric rates would be going up by 48% because of high fuel costs. But how do other utility companies in the state manage...
luxury-houses.net
Flawlessly Landscaped Property in North Haven, CT Hits Market for $2.4M
The Estate in North Haven is a luxurious home offering all quality materials, finishes and top of the line appliances and equipment now available for sale. This home located at 44 Canterbury Way, North Haven, Connecticut; offering 05 bedrooms and 09 bathrooms with 7,228 square feet of living spaces. Call John Cuozzo – Press/Cuozzo Realtors (203-288-1900) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in North Haven.
New Britain Herald
New Britain's Stanley Quarter Park pond will be dredged with hopes of returning it to its iconic former state
NEW BRITAIN – The slightly dilapidated, unusable feature at Stanley Quarter Park, the infamous pond, will officially be dredged and returned to a new, beautiful useable state. “This beautiful pond is absolutely an iconic part of Stanley Quarter Park and so many of our residents have wonderful memories here....
NBC Connecticut
A Homeowner's Nightmare: Deserted Coventry Land Causing Problems for Neighbor
There’s a piece of land in Coventry that has no owner, and it’s causing quite a headache for a neighboring homeowner. Do you know who owns the parcels of land around your property? You may want to, after hearing Dana Markie’s story. Markie has dreamed of living...
Teacher Vacancies Spark Student Transfers
A shortage of teachers at Brennan-Rogers School has led the city’s public school district to recommend that families transfer 7th and 8th graders out of the West Rock magnet school and to another New Haven public school that has more educators on staff. New Haven Public Schools (NHPS) spokesperson...
Tractor-trailer crash closes part of I-95N in Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – Part of I-95 North is closed in Bridgeport due to a tractor-trailer crash that occurred Tuesday afternoon. The area of the Exit 27A off-ramp to Route 8 North is closed, according to the Department of Transportation (DOT). DOT is urging drivers to follow the posted detour. The detour takes drivers to […]
Passenger Dies, Multiple Drivers Injured In Chain-Reaction, 5-Vehicle Crash In Cheshire
A man died and three other people were injured in a five-vehicle chain-reaction crash in Connecticut. The crash happened in the New Haven County town of Cheshire at about 4:20 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, according to Connecticut State Police. A 2010 Lexus ES 350 was northbound on Highland Avenue...
NBC Connecticut
Overturned Vehicle Closed Route 2 East in East Hartford
An overturned vehicle closed Route 2 East in East Hartford on Sunday, but the road has reopened. State Department of Transportation officials said the highway was closed between exits 5C and 5D. It's unclear if anyone is injured in the incident.
theorangetimes.com
Orange Residents Invent Breath-Powered Generator
Deep brain stimulators are implantable devices that can serve as an important tool for treating certain diseases, such as Parkinson’s. But they suffer from a major drawback: the battery needs regular changing via surgery. Now a team of researchers at UCONN, including Orange couple Islam Mosa and Esraa Elsanadidy,...
hk-now.com
Holiday on Main Street Features the Magic of Middletown
Submitted by Haley Stafford, Middlesex County Chamber of Commerce. (November 21, 2022) —Central Business Bureau Chairwoman Pamela Steele and Event Chairman Al Santostefano of the Middlesex County Chamber of Commerce invite the community to experience the Annual Magic of Middletown presented by Holiday on Main Street! This magical series of events will be held on the weekends from Thanksgiving to Christmas. These safe, fun and interactive events are sure to get the community excited and downtown to feel the holiday spirit.
Eyewitness News
Cheshire Police: Vehicle collides with multiple cars at different locations
CHESHIRE, Conn. (WFSB) - At 4:15pm today, the Cheshire Police Department responded to a multi-vehicle crash that occurred on Highland Avenue between Schoolhouse Road and West Johnson Avenue. The crash involved one vehicle colliding with multiple vehicles at different locations, according to police. The crash came to an end at...
NBC Connecticut
Wolcott Police Warn Residents of New Phone Scam
Wolcott police are warning residents about a new phone scam where the caller claims to be from the bank. Investigators said scammers are contacting Wells Fargo customers by phone. During the call, police said the scammer states that they are with the Wells Fargo Bank Fraud Department. The scammer then...
hk-now.com
Decking the Halls: KW Historical Society Ready for December 3rd Christmas Fair
(November 22, 2022) — The Killingworth Historical Society has been busy decorating and setting up displays, as seen in the photo below, for its Annual Christmas Fair on Saturday, December 3, 2022 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Parmelee Farm. The Fair will featured baked goods, handmade gifts,...
Cheshire man dies in town accident
Arthur Wright, 63, of Cheshire suffered a fatal injury. Two other drivers suffered minor injuries. A third driver sustained serious injuries. The accident happened just after four on Highland Avenue.
ctexaminer.com
A Tale of Two Bridges
On Wednesday, the Federal Railroad Administration announced $30 billion of shovel-ready projects along the Northeast Corridor to begin construction by 2024 — including replacements of the Walk Bridge squeezed through downtown Norwalk and the Connecticut River Railroad Bridge between Old Saybrook and Old Lyme. Each is estimated to cost $1.08 billion.
